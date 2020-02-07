County Planners Table 37-Home Development Near Stevenson Ranch

A proposed 37-home development near Stevenson Ranch was tabled by Los Angeles County Regional Planning commissioners Wednesday morning after project opponents voiced their concern with the development.

“The commission took the matter off calendar this morning to address a number of questions, including confirming the appropriate environmental document and clarifying requirements related to access in very high fire hazard severity zones,” said Susan Tae, assistant administrator at the Los Angeles County Department of Regional Planning.

The project’s listed applicant, developer Jon Friedman, of Thousand Oaks, did not respond to a request for comment Wednesday.

Robert Schad, Southern Oaks resident, was one of more than a dozen residents who attended the public hearing Wednesday morning.

Southern Oaks is the neighborhood that the proposed 37-home development would be adjacent to if the development is approved.

“As the people who live here know the fire danger is very real here,” Schad said. “Myself and many of my neighbors were canceled on our fire insurance this year due to the increased fire risks and potential for loss of property and, worse, human life.”

In Schad’s time living in his home, he’s experienced multiple fires on the hills surrounding his home. Specifically, in July 2016, Schad took photos of the hillsides in the direction of the proposed development engulfed in flames.

Following the fires, Schad said, he returned to see only charred hillsides.

According to Schad, he will return to the next hearing for the proposed development to voice his concerns.

“When the project is ready to return to the commission, it will be re-noticed for public hearing,” Tae said.