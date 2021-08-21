header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Clear
Clear
62°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
August 21
1961 - CalArts grad (MFA '92) and marine biologist Stephen Hillenburg, creator of Spongebob SquarePants, born in Oklahoma; developed prototype for Spongebob while studying at CalArts in 1989. Estimated net worth in 2012: $90 million. Died 2018. [story]
Stephen Hillenburg
COVID-19 Leads Canyon High to Cancel Football Season Opener
| Friday, Aug 20, 2021
Eyezik (cq) Ruppert (83), left, and Dominic Burton (6) go for a pass during practice at Canyon High on Tuesday, 081021. Dan Watson/The Signal
 

Canyon High School announced Friday afternoon that it had cancelled its season-opening varsity football game against Canoga Park High as it waited on COVID-19 test results from close contacts of a student-athlete who had tested positive earlier this week.

In an email to Canyon High School families Friday, Shellie Holcombe, the school’s principal, said the decision was made “out of an abundance of caution,” following a series of events triggered by one Canyon High School student athlete’s positive COVID-19 test result.

That test result prompted the school to conduct contact tracing to identify “close contacts” to the athlete who tested positive.

“We had several student athletes tested, hoping that negative results would arrive in time for us to safely return everyone to the playing field,” Holcombe wrote, noting the action was in accordance with Los Angeles County Department of Public Health guidelines. “Unfortunately, we have not received the results (Friday). Therefore, without this confirmation, we have made the necessary decision to cancel the game.”

Holcombe said that the school “followed all the proper guidelines and protocols,” including notifying students and families affected by the positive COVID-19 case.

“The county health order calls for us to assign quarantines differently depending upon whether students are vaccinated or not,” she wrote. “According to the health order, vaccinated close contacts who are asymptomatic may return to the classroom. Non-vaccinated close contacts must quarantine for 10 days, with the opportunity to test on day seven.”

She asked parents to encourage their children to avoid spreading incorrect information about the positive test result and game cancellation, noting “this is the kind of news that generates exaggerated rumors and false information.”

Holcombe looked to the following week and concluded her message on an optimistic note.

“I remain hopeful that those test results will arrive soon and we will be able to officially return to the gridiron next week,” she wrote.

Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
WATCH NOW
LOCAL SPORTS HEADLINES
> LOCAL SPORTS ARCHIVE

COVID-19 Leads Canyon High to Cancel Football Season Opener

COVID-19 Leads Canyon High to Cancel Football Season Opener
Friday, Aug 20, 2021
Canyon High School announced Friday afternoon that it had cancelled its season-opening varsity football game against Canoga Park High as it waited on COVID-19 test results from close contacts of a student-athlete who had tested positive earlier this week.
FULL STORY...

Judge Denies Restraining Order Against Trevor Bauer

Friday, Aug 20, 2021
A Los Angeles County Superior Court judge has thrown out a request for a restraining order against current L.A. Dodgers and former Hart High School pitcher Trevor Bauer after the woman alleged the professional athlete raped her earlier this year.
FULL STORY...

Lady Mustangs Volleyball Sweeps Merced in First Win of New Season

Lady Mustangs Volleyball Sweeps Merced in First Win of New Season
Thursday, Aug 19, 2021
TMU Women's Volleyball picked up its first win of the season on Tuesday at the Hope Summer Slam in sweep fashion over UC Merced (25-16, 25-13, 25-20) before concluding the tournament with a loss to No. 15 Corban University (Ore.) by set scores of 12-25, 18-25 and 14-25.
FULL STORY...

Barring Any Last Minute Changes Friday Night Lights Returning to SCV

Barring Any Last Minute Changes Friday Night Lights Returning to SCV
Thursday, Aug 19, 2021
After a very late start and a shortened season for spring football last year, the Friday night lights are officially back for the fall in the Santa Clarita Valley.
FULL STORY...

Cinderella Season for Local Legends Girls Soccer Club Comes to an End

Cinderella Season for Local Legends Girls Soccer Club Comes to an End
Tuesday, Aug 17, 2021
The Cinderella season has come to an end for the Legends soccer club, as they made it to the National Championship quarterfinals but came up short of qualifying for the semifinals in Sarasota, Florida.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Today in SCV History (Aug. 21)
1961 - CalArts grad (MFA '92) and marine biologist Stephen Hillenburg, creator of Spongebob SquarePants, born in Oklahoma; developed prototype for Spongebob while studying at CalArts in 1989. Estimated net worth in 2012: $90 million. Died 2018. [story]
Stephen Hillenburg
Santa Clarita Resident Publishes Book About Life as Photojournalist
Longtime Santa Clarita resident Rodger Howard has a lot of stories to tell after spending more than 30 years covering Los Angeles news as a photojournalist
Santa Clarita Resident Publishes Book About Life as Photojournalist
COVID-19 Leads Canyon High to Cancel Football Season Opener
Canyon High School announced Friday afternoon that it had cancelled its season-opening varsity football game against Canoga Park High as it waited on COVID-19 test results from close contacts of a student-athlete who had tested positive earlier this week.
COVID-19 Leads Canyon High to Cancel Football Season Opener
Kim Threatens Lawsuit Against City for Sand Canyon Resort Denial
Attorneys representing Steve Kim, the owner of the Sand Canyon Country Club, sent the Santa Clarita City Council a letter last week indicating that Kim will take the city to court “if the city maintains its denial” of Kim’s proposed Sand Canyon Resort & Spa.
Kim Threatens Lawsuit Against City for Sand Canyon Resort Denial
Judge Denies Restraining Order Against Trevor Bauer
A Los Angeles County Superior Court judge has thrown out a request for a restraining order against current L.A. Dodgers and former Hart High School pitcher Trevor Bauer after the woman alleged the professional athlete raped her earlier this year.
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: Public Health Urges Residents to Participate in Case Investigation, Contact Tracing Efforts; SCV Cases Total 32,098
Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Friday confirmed 31 new deaths and 3,361 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 32,098 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: Public Health Urges Residents to Participate in Case Investigation, Contact Tracing Efforts; SCV Cases Total 32,098
Samuel Dixon Family Health Center Celebrates Grand Re-Opening in Canyon Country
Samuel Dixon Family Health Center, Inc. celebrated the long-awaited completion of the remodel and expansion of its Canyon Country Health Center on Thursday, Aug. 19th with a ribbon cutting ceremony.
Samuel Dixon Family Health Center Celebrates Grand Re-Opening in Canyon Country
Family of Man Killed in Deputy-Involved Shooting Near Templin Highway Ask For Answers
The family of the suspect killed in a deputy-involved shooting north of Castaic last week has criticized the handling of the case, while investigators say they’re following standard procedure.
Family of Man Killed in Deputy-Involved Shooting Near Templin Highway Ask For Answers
Tidings for Teens Helps Local Foster Youth With Back-To-School Shopping
More than 200 local youth in the foster care system were given the chance to shop for new clothes ahead of the school year Sunday.
Tidings for Teens Helps Local Foster Youth With Back-To-School Shopping
Fire Officials Confirm Tick Fire Caused By Barbecue, Considered Accidental
A barbecue and high winds are believed to have accidentally ignited the 2019 Tick Fire that burned thousands of acres, forced the mass evacuation of Santa Clarita Valley residents and destroyed multiple homes, Fire Department officials said this week.
Fire Officials Confirm Tick Fire Caused By Barbecue, Considered Accidental
City Phases Out Temporary Outdoor Dining Two Months After End of Indoor Capacity Limits
Santa Clarita businesses and restaurants had until last Monday to take down the temporary outdoor spaces they built in response to COVID-19 restrictions that limited their indoor capacity during the first 15 months of the pandemic.
City Phases Out Temporary Outdoor Dining Two Months After End of Indoor Capacity Limits
Today in SCV History (Aug. 20)
1967 - New Town of Valencia dedicated; homes sell for $25,000 [story]
Deed of Title
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Tops 25,000 Deaths; SCV Cases Total 32,327
Los Angeles County surpassed the grim milestone Thursday of losing more than 25,000 residents to COVID-19.
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Tops 25,000 Deaths; SCV Cases Total 32,327
Lady Mustangs Volleyball Sweeps Merced in First Win of New Season
TMU Women's Volleyball picked up its first win of the season on Tuesday at the Hope Summer Slam in sweep fashion over UC Merced (25-16, 25-13, 25-20) before concluding the tournament with a loss to No. 15 Corban University (Ore.) by set scores of 12-25, 18-25 and 14-25.
Lady Mustangs Volleyball Sweeps Merced in First Win of New Season
Motorists Advised to Find Alternate Routes as Caltrans Announces Full Weekend Closure of WB I-210 at I-5
The California Department of Transportation announces a 55-hour weekend full closure of westbound Interstate 210 in Sylmar for paving work.
Motorists Advised to Find Alternate Routes as Caltrans Announces Full Weekend Closure of WB I-210 at I-5
Barring Any Last Minute Changes Friday Night Lights Returning to SCV
After a very late start and a shortened season for spring football last year, the Friday night lights are officially back for the fall in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Barring Any Last Minute Changes Friday Night Lights Returning to SCV
Screaming Woman in Video Located, Found Safe; Detectives Continue Investigation
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department detectives announced Wednesday the woman heard screaming in a video posted to social media last week was located and is safe.
Screaming Woman in Video Located, Found Safe; Detectives Continue Investigation
CSUN’s Film, Journalism Students Gifted $80K from Hollywood Foreign Press
The Hollywood Foreign Press Association has awarded California State University, Northridge a total of $80,000 to support the university’s film and journalism students.
CSUN’s Film, Journalism Students Gifted $80K from Hollywood Foreign Press
Body Recovered at Pyramid Lake Identified as 23-Year-Old Los Angeles Man
The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s Office released a partial name of the man whose body was recovered after he reportedly went overboard at Pyramid Lake on Monday.
Body Recovered at Pyramid Lake Identified as 23-Year-Old Los Angeles Man
SCV Median Home Prices Jump 24% Despite Rise in Inventory
Single-family home sales in Santa Clarita moderated during July as prices posted another month of double digit gains despite a rise in the supply of homes listed for sale, the Southland Regional Association of Realtors reported Thursday.
SCV Median Home Prices Jump 24% Despite Rise in Inventory
NAACP’s Santa Clarita Branch Celebrates Inception with ‘A Night Out’
The Santa Clarita branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People celebrated its inception with A Night Out, its first in-person event, at California Institute of the Arts Tuesday.
NAACP’s Santa Clarita Branch Celebrates Inception with ‘A Night Out’
Today in SCV History (Aug. 19)
2013 - COC breaks ground on Culinary Arts Education building in Valencia [story]
iCue
Children’s Bureau Offers Virtual Orientations For Potential Foster Families
Children's Bureau is offering two ways for those seeking to help children in foster care through virtual orientations in September. 
Children’s Bureau Offers Virtual Orientations For Potential Foster Families
Questions Over Battery Storage Facility Raised By Planning Commissioners
The Santa Clarita Planning Commission had several questions about a proposed lithium-ion battery storage facility in Canyon Country when it decided Tuesday to continue its review of the project to Sept. 21. 
Questions Over Battery Storage Facility Raised By Planning Commissioners
%d bloggers like this: