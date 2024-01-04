header image

January 4
S.C.V. History
January 4
1909 - Deputy Constable Charles A. De Moranville shot to death after responding to a Newhall bar fight. Prosecution fails to make its case and the killer walks [story]
memorial plaque
COC Names Aaliyah Garcia, Raz Orbach Athletes of the Week
| Thursday, Jan 4, 2024
COC AOTW

By Jesse Muñoz/COC Sports Information Director

College of the Canyons student-athletes Aaliyah Garcia (women’s basketball) and Raz Orbach (football) have been named the COC Athletic Department’s Women’s & Men’s Student-Athletes of the Week for the period running Dec. 26-30. Garcia and Orbach are the first set of honorees for the winter/spring 2024 session.

Aaliyah Garcia / Women’s Basketball

Garcia tied for the game high with 21 points to help the Lady Cougars down highly regarded Palomar College 77-71 on Lee Smelser Court at the Cougar Cage on Dec. 29.

The freshman point guard out of Canyon High School knocked down a trio of three-pointers and also came away with five rebounds to go with three assists across her 38 minutes of action.

On the season, Garcia is posting 19.4 points per game and 5.2 assists to lead Canyons in both categories. She is also averaging 3.6 rebounds and 1.5 steals each night out.

Raz Orbach / Men’s Basketball

Orbach put together a strong two-day performance at the 33rd Annual Cougar Holiday Classic held Dec. 28-29 on Lee Smelser Court at the Cougar Cage, eventually earning All-Tournament team honors.

The freshman guard from Tel Mond, Israel scored a season-best 13 points alongside five rebounds and a steal to help COC defeat L.A. Trade Tech College 83-80 in the tourney opener. The following day, Orbach finished with seven points, two rebounds and two assists in a losing effort to tournament champions Mt. San Antonio College.

For the season, Orbach has posted a stat line of 4.6 points and 3.3 rebounds across his first 14 games.
