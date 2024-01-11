COC Names Vanessa Zavala, Jacob Gonzalez Athletes of the Week

By Jesse Muñoz/COC Sports Information Director

College of the Canyons student-athletes Vanessa Zavala (women’s basketball) and Jacob Gonzalez (basketball) have been named the COC Athletic Department’s Women’s and Men’s Student-Athletes of the Week for the period running Jan. 2-6. Zavala and Gonzalez are the second set of honorees for the winter/spring 2024 session.

Vanessa Zavala / Women’s Basketball

Zavala tied for second on the team with a nine-point output during the Lady Cougars’ 51-41 road loss to Cypress College on Jan. 4.

The six-foot-inch freshman forward out of Hart High School also pulled down eight rebounds and recorded three blocks on the defensive end.

On the season, Zavala is averaging 9.1 points and a team-best 8.7 rebounds each time out. Her 1.4 blocks per game is also a team best.

Jacob Gonzalez / Men’s Basketball

Gonzalez scored 17 points on a 6-of-9 shooting night to help the Cougars get past host Cuesta College 83-71 on Jan. 3. The victory helped Canyons (7-7) get back to .500 for the season.

The sophomore guard out of Chatsworth High School put together an all-around stat line that also included three rebounds, two assists and a pair of steals.

For the season, Gonzalez is averaging 7.7 points, 2.1 rebounds and a team-high 2.3 assists across 15 games.

