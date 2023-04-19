Cowboy Festival Road Closures, Parking Details

The 27th Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival returns to Old Town Newhall this weekend. Residents are encouraged to prepare for road closures around the event site and plan transportation accordingly for Saturday, April 22 and Sunday, April 23.

The 2023 Cowboy Festival, taking place on Main Street in Old Town Newhall, is expected to draw thousands of visitors to the area. Beginning today, Wednesday, April 19, roads in the area will be closed for festival transportation and set up. Please plan a different route in advance of the closures below, which will be in place until Monday, April 24 at 5 p.m.

-Wednesday, April 19 at 4 p.m.

–Main Street will be closed from the Roundabout to 6th Street

-Thursday, April 20 at 7 a.m.

–Main Street will be closed from the Roundabout to Market Street

–6th Street will be closed between the alleyways on either side of Main Street

-Friday, April 21 at 7 a.m. to Monday, April 24 at 5 p.m.

–Main Street will be closed from the Roundabout to 8th Street

–Market Street will be closed from Railroad Avenue to Walnut Street

6th Street will be closed from Railroad Avenue to Newhall Avenue

Free parking for the Cowboy Festival will again be offered in the dirt lot located at the bend of 13th Street and Arch Street in Newhall. Guests will be able to take a free shuttle to and from the parking lot. Please note that limited parking is also available in the city-owned parking structure on Main Street in Old Town Newhall, but shuttle service from the structure will not be available.

Railroad Avenue and Newhall Avenue will remain open to traffic throughout the duration of the Cowboy Festival. Motorists are asked to be aware of road closures and allow for extra travel time through Old Town Newhall through the duration of the event. For more information regarding Cowboy Festival events, and to purchase tickets to special performances, please visit the event website.

