Bill Miranda | The Big 100 SENSES Block Party

August 15
1849 - Eight-pound gold nugget found in San Feliciano Canyon (Val Verde/Piru area) [story]
Eighteen members of the 2023 College of the Canyons football team will be moving on to the next level this fall after transferring to four-year programs across the nation.
The number 100 holds impressive significance in society.
“The Descent,” a thriller based on the book of Revelation and the second feature film produced by The Master’s University, is now set to be distributed by ITN Distribution.
In a new public awareness campaign, the California Department of Public Health and CalFresh Healthy Living casts a light on the various health risks associated with sugar-sweetened beverages.
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station has announced it is switching things up this month for Coffee with a Cop. On Wednesday, Aug. 28 zone deputies from the station will meet with SCV residents on the driving range 9 a.m.-11 a.m. of the Sand Canyon Country Club.
On the heels of long time College of the Canyons Chancellor Dr. Dianne Van Hook's retirement announced on July 23, two administrators, each with two decades of service to College of the Canyons, Dr. Diane Fiero and Sharlene Coleal have also announced plans to retire from the college.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the below Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters:
SCV Water Agency will be holding their next regular board meeting next Tuesday on Aug. 20.
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce today announced a roundtable with California State Treasurer Fiona Ma, CPA.
NASA has awarded $6 million to 20 teams, including from College of the Canyons and California State University, Northridge, from emerging research institutions across the United States supporting projects that offer career development opportunities for science, technology, engineering and mathematics students.
They risked their lives in the fight for a better economic future for farmworkers and recognition that the men, women and children who picked produce in America’s fields were human beings and deserved to be treated with respect.
The Community Nature Series for August, presented by the Placerita Canyon Nature Center Associates at the Placerita Canyon Nature Center, has been moved to 9 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 18, in the picnic area.
The University Student Union invites Matadors to attend Matador Nights, this time with a retro twist.
U.S. Rep Mike Garcia, R-Santa Clarita, has introduced H.R. 9308, the "No Frankenrail Act," to pull federal funds for high-speed rail projects.
1986 - Canyon Country's Mitchell adobe demolished; components salvaged & later rebuilt at Hart Park [story]
The William S. Hart High School Show Choir will present the bi-annual Alumni Show at the Hart High School Auditorium on Saturday, Aug. 17 at 7 p.m.
The American Red Cross has declared an emergency blood and platelet shortage for Southern California.
The South Coast Air Quality Management District will host a hearing on the Chiquita Canyon landfill on Aug. 17 at 10 a.m.
The city of Santa Clarita has announced that the road rehab overlay construction project on Bouquet Canyon Road between Soledad Canyon Road and just north of Espuella Drive began Monday, Aug. 12.
The College of the Canyons Foundation will host the “Swing for Student Success” Golf Tournament at the Valencia Country Club, presented by NE Systems on Wednesday, Oct. 23.
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond has called for local educational agencies to join California’s statewide effort to restrict students’ cell phone use in schools
Federal prosecutors in Los Angeles announced charges Monday against ex-law enforcement and military officers accused of using threats and violence in an effort to extort an Irvine man for nearly $37 million.
1961 - First Mass celebrated at new Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church (3rd building) in Newhall. Cardinal McIntyre attends [story]
