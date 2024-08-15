header image

August 15
1849 - Eight-pound gold nugget found in San Feliciano Canyon (Val Verde/Piru area) [story]
Bill Miranda | The Big 100 SENSES Block Party
Thursday, Aug 15, 2024

Bill Miranda Preferred high res cropOver a Decade of SENSES Block Parties: The Big 100

The number 100 holds impressive significance in society. Just think how amazing it would be to live to 100 years of age, to be able to do 100 pushups or get 100 percent on a test, which is why an incredible celebration is necessary to mark the city of Santa Clarita’s 100th SENSES Block Party! Join us on Thursday, Aug. 15, from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Main Street in Old Town Newhall as we step back in time and celebrate 13 years of memories at The Big 100 SENSES Block Party. Before we take a sneak peek at what you can expect at this unique, jaw-dropping event, let’s take a brief journey through the history of this beloved series and how it has evolved over the years.

SENSES Block Party was conceived to bring the community together for an evening of fun and free entertainment intended to stimulate all your senses. Since the very first SENSES in June 2011, the goal has been simple – create a recurring event that would foster a sense of community and offer residents a chance to enjoy live music, food, drinks and themed activities. Sporting a new theme each month, the entire block is decorated to match. The aromas of the savory and sweet food trucks will fill the air tempting you to indulge in a tasty treat. Live musical performances will delight your ears and a wide range of activities will be right at your fingertips.

If you’ve never been to a SENSES Block Party before, each one features a different theme, making every event unique. Over the years, themes have ranged from the ‘80s, Wild Wild West, Outer Space and even a Renaissance Faire. These creative themes flow throughout every element of the event, keeping each month fresh and engaging.

As we fast forward to 2024, we are excited for one of the biggest SENSES Block Parties ever, stretching across two blocks. You read correctly, two blocks! That’s double the size of a normal SENSES, meaning twice as many activities, twice as many performances and twice as many memories to make. The Big 100 SENSES Block Party will be a combination of some of the favorite features of previous events. Get ready to face your fears and test your balance on the mechanical shark and surfboard, or simply enjoy beach games on the sand to embrace the summer vibes. Do you still owe your friends a rematch from last year’s Tailgate Block Party? The inflatable field goal challenge returns for some competitive football fun. On the other end of the block, try your luck at casino and arcade games!

The Big 100 SENSES will be a spectacular combination of SENSES past. Prepare for a full night of entertainment where you’ll be able to relive St. Patrick’s Day with Irish Step Dancing and feel the rhythm with Hip Hop performances. Get in the island mindset with some Kalakeke Pacific Island dancing and end the night with the crowd-favorite Fire Dancer. This will undoubtedly be a SENSES to remember. Aside from all the fun to be had with activities and performances, just like each SENSES Block Party, be sure to check out all of the food trucks on-site for a bite to eat and grab an adult beverage from the on-street bar hosted by one of Old Town Newhall’s local restaurants.

Make sure you mark your calendar for the Big 100 SENSES Block Party and get ready for a celebration that’s been more than a decade in the making. To learn more about all of the upcoming SENSES, please visit SantaClarita.gov/SENSES. We’ll see you on Main Street!

Mayor Pro Tem Bill Miranda is a member of the Santa Clarita City Council and can be reached at bmiranda@santaclarita.gov.
