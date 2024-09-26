Oct. 5: ‘Dark, Odd, Mysterious’ Art Exhibit Reception at SCAA Gallery

The Santa Clarita Artists Association presents “Dark, Odd & Mysterious,” a bizarre and twisted art show bringing strange and curious local art to Old Town Newhall with a reception Saturday, Oct. 5, 5-8 p.m. at 22508 6th St., Newhall, CA 91321.

The Art Exhibit will run Friday, Oct. 4-Sunday, Oct.27.

Show hours are Fridays 5-8 p.m., Saturdays, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. and Sundays 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

This exhibit will display more than 30 original works available for purchase from 17 of SCAA’s artist members, in addition to steampunk jewelry, small gifts and fine art collectibles.

Wine and beer will be served, along with non-alcoholic beverages and light appetizers. Desserts will be provided by Clarice’s Cakes and Candy Supplies.

The close-up magic of Luke “The Martial Cardist” Libero, performer at the Magic Castle in Hollywood, will also be featured along with personal card readings by Witch Hazel Rose Tarot.

The exhibit will also be open during the city’s SENSES event Thursday, Oct. 17, 6-10 p.m.

The non-profit gallery offers fine art gifts and jewelry in addition to traditional artwork.

Funding provided by Solar Optimum via the Los Angeles County Department of Arts and Culture Public Art in Private Development Program.

For more information about SCAA and the SCAA Gallery, visit santaclaritaartists.org.

