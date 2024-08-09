Aug. 15: The 100th SENSES Block Party in OTN

Step back in time and celebrate 13 years of memories at The Big 100 SENSES Block Party, Thursday, Aug. 15, 7-10 p.m. on Main Street in Old Town Newhall.

The milestone 100th SENSES Block Party will celebrate fan favorite activities and performers from the past 13 years.

The popular free SENSES Block Party brings live music, food trucks, themed activities and adult beverages to Main Street every third Thursday from March to October.

Grab a drink from the on-street bar, dance the night away to high-energy performers and order a bite from the food trucks or local restaurants.

Don’t miss this fun and festive adult setting here in Santa Clarita.

For more information on this event visit oldtownnewhall.com.

