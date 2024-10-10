Downloads:
Call to Order
Roll Call
Flag Salute
Commission Secretary Announcement
Approval of Regular Meeting Minutes
Minutes of Sep 12, 2024 6:00 PM
Arts Spotlight
Arts Star
Public Participation
Staff Comments
Unfinished Business
1. CREATIVE LIVE/WORK FACILITY

An update on Recommendation 2.4 regarding the development of a creative live/work facility in Old Town Newhall.
Arts Commission Comments and Committee Reports
Staff Comments
Items for future Consideration
Adjournment
Future Meetings