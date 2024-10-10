The Santa Clarita Arts Commission will hold its regular meeting Thursday, Oct. 10, 6 p.m. in the City Council Chambers at Santa Clarita City Hall, 23920 Valencia Blvd., First Floor, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.

The Arts Commission will receive an update presented by Phil Lantis, city of Santa Clarita Arts and Events Manager, on the recommendation from the Arts Master Plan with regards to a creative live/work facility.

The Arts Commission identified Recommendation 2.4 of the Arts Master Plan in the 2018 Arts Commission Work Plan. Recommendation 2.4 states, “begin development of a creative live/work facility in Old Town Newhall in partnership with private and/or nonprofit developers.”

The Old Town Newhall Arts and Entertainment Committee of the Arts Commission held a meeting with various City staff to discuss the recommendation, which resulted in an overview being presented to the Arts Commission at their meeting on Nov. 8, 2018. The meeting included staff representatives from the Economic Development Division, the Planning Division, Housing staff, and the Arts and Events Division.

The overview included the recommendation to invite representatives from the nonprofit SPACE, which developed the Working Artists Ventura

(WAV) facility, to meet with the team and tour the Newhall area. This plan was not able to proceed before the pandemic.

Since the 2018 presentation, several new live/work projects have been developed in the Southern California region. This update will share information about those projects and offer the opportunity to review new potential approaches

View the complete Arts Commission meeting agenda below:

