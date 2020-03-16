CSUN Suspends Cinematheque Film Series, Free Tax Prep

In an abundance of caution in light of concerns regarding COVID-19, CSUN Cinematheque, offered by California State University, Northridge’s Department of Cinema and Television Arts, is suspending this semester’s series through mid-April. CSUN officials will reevaluate the possibility of re-opening the film series at that time.

The semester’s theme was “Rock the Screen” and focused on the relationship of popular music — such as rock, reggae and rap — to cinema, as a form of cultural expression.

In other CSUN news, its Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Clinic in the David Nazarian College of Business and Economics is suspending its free tax preparation services for low-income families, individuals and veterans beginning Monday, March 16, through April 19.

Clinic officials will reevaluate the possibility of re-opening the free tax preparation services in mid-April.