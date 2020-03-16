[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

2003 - Life-size sculpture honoring heroes of St. Francis Dam disaster unveiled in Santa Paula [video]
The Warning
CSUN Suspends Cinematheque Film Series, Free Tax Prep
Monday, Mar 16, 2020

In an abundance of caution in light of concerns regarding COVID-19, CSUN Cinematheque, offered by California State University, Northridge’s Department of Cinema and Television Arts, is suspending this semester’s series through mid-April. CSUN officials will reevaluate the possibility of re-opening the film series at that time.

The semester’s theme was “Rock the Screen” and focused on the relationship of popular music — such as rock, reggae and rap — to cinema, as a form of cultural expression.

In other CSUN news, its Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Clinic in the David Nazarian College of Business and Economics is suspending its free tax preparation services for low-income families, individuals and veterans beginning Monday, March 16, through April 19.

Clinic officials will reevaluate the possibility of re-opening the free tax preparation services in mid-April.

IRS 1040 tax form
Monday, Mar 16, 2020
COC Cancels March, April Events

COC Cancels March, April Events
Sunday, Mar 15, 2020
In compliance with the state’s ban on large gatherings to curb the spread of coronavirus, College of the Canyons has canceled events that were scheduled during the months of March and April.
FULL STORY...

UCLA Health: Important to Care for Dry Hands After Washing Them So Much

UCLA Health: Important to Care for Dry Hands After Washing Them So Much
Sunday, Mar 15, 2020
Ironically, by over-washing our skin, we can develop dry cracks in the skin, giving bacteria an entry point into our bodies.
FULL STORY...

COC (Change): No In-Person Classes Starting Monday

COC (Change): No In-Person Classes Starting Monday
Saturday, Mar 14, 2020
College of the Canyons will begin the transition to online learning formats from in-person instruction beginning Monday. This supercedes a previous announcement saying no classes starting Wednesday.
FULL STORY...

COVID-19: TMU Extends Spring Break, Preps for Online Instruction

COVID-19: TMU Extends Spring Break, Preps for Online Instruction
Friday, Mar 13, 2020
The Master's University and Seminary in Newhall has extended Spring Break, which begins Monday, through Sunday, March 29, with classes set to resume Monday, March 30, according to a note late Thursday from TMU Interim President Dr. John F. Stead
FULL STORY...
%d bloggers like this: