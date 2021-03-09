CSUN Takes On Long Beach State in First Round of Big West Tourney

The Big West Basketball Tournament is back and it’s in Las Vegas this year. Follow the Matadors from Cal State Northridge as they take on Long Beach State Tuesday at 3:00 p.m. in the first round.

Support the Matadors by following them on Instagram (@GoMatadors and @CSUNMBB) and wish them luck at every game.

Congratulations to CSUN’s two student-athletes TJ Starks and Darius Brown II. Starks won the Big West Newcomer of the Year award and made it to the All-Big West First Team. Brown II was named to the All-Big West Second Team.

Visit the Big West Tournament Central site to catch all the action.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...