Dec. 13-15: ‘Holiday Hijinx’ Presented by Theatre in a Week, Off Book Theatre

Theatre in a Week and Off Book Theatre is back with its holiday one act comedy “Holiday Hijinx” Friday, Dec. 13- Sunday, Dec. 15 at The MAIN in Old Town Newhall, 24266 Main St., Newhall, CA 91321.

This event will feature original one act comedies written by Barry Agin, each prepared in just a week. Each one act has a different director and different cast featuring hilarious holiday mishaps.

General admission is $17 and $14 for seniors or students.

For more information or to purchase tickets visit the eventbrite website.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...