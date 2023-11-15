Dec. 2: 16th Annual Family Literacy Festival

Uploaded: , Tuesday, Nov 14, 2023

By City of Santa Clarita

Embark on a stellar journey through the pages of imagination at the 16th Annual Family Literacy Festival will be held Saturday, Dec. 2, 10 a.m. t0 2 p.m. at the Santa Clarita Public Library, Old Town Newhall Branch, 24500 Main St., Santa Clarita, CA 91321.

The event features a day filled with space themed activities, crafts, speakers and more.

This is a family-friendly event suitable for all ages.

For more information visit www.santaclaritalibrary.com.

