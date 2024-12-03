Dec. 20: Santa Clarita Youth Orchestra Presents ‘Carnival of the Animals’

Experience the magic of live music and animated visuals at the Santa Clarita Youth Orchestra’s “Carnival of the Animals” concert, Friday, Dec. 20, 6 p.m. at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center at College of the Canyons.

The Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center is located at 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.

This community collaboration brings together the Santa Clarita Youth Orchestra, dancers from the CalArts School of Dance and Santa Clarita Ballet and the inclusive talents of the Include Everyone Project.

Designed to delight audiences of all ages, this whimsical performance invites families to immerse themselves in a fantastical arts experience which includes:

Interactive Pre-Concert Activities: Starting at 5:15 p.m. a craft station, bake sale and exclusive carnival merchandise.

Engaging Visuals and Dance: Animated visuals and choreographed performances will bring Saint-Saëns’ Carnival of the Animals to life.

Affordable Family Fun: Tickets are $25 for adults, $15 for children ages 5-18 and free for children under five.

Santa Clarita Valley Youth Orchestra, a 501(c)(3) non-profit, has been providing low-cost musical education and fostering young talent in Santa Clarita for nearly 40 years. The organization comprises three orchestras tailored to musicians’ skill levels and relies on donations, grants, and ticket sales to continue its mission.

Tickets are on sale now at https://www.scvyo.org/purchase-concert-tickets/.

For more information about SCVYO and its programs, visit www.scvyo.org.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...