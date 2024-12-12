Dec. 21: JR’s Comedy Club Presents Don McMillan, Fritz Coleman, Randy Lubas

JR’s Comedy Club will present a trio of comedians, Don McMillan, Fritz Coleman and Randy Lubas, on Saturday, Dec. 21 on the Main Stage of the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center on the campus of College of the Canyons.

The show starts at 7 p.m. with 5:30 seating. Doors open 90 minutes before the show. The Santa Clarita PAC is located at 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.

Tickets are $45 for VIP seating with meet and greet, $33 for preferred seating and $28 for reserved seating.

For tickets visit https://pac.canyons.edu/shows/

Headlining the evening will be Santa Clarita resident McMillan who was featured in 2022 on “America’s Got Talent” where he made it to the top 12 and performed in the finals.

The engineer turned comedian has a show that features numerous graphs and charts and has earned rave reviews from audiences and all the judges from AGT, including Simon Cowell.

Special guests include comedians Coleman and Lubas.

Coleman is a five-time Emmy Award winning stand-up comedian and former KNBC weathercaster.

He has opened all over the United States for entertainment icons like Ray Charles, Debbie Reynolds, Jay Leno, George Benson, the band America and made eight appearances on The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson and Jay Leno.

Coleman spent 40 years as the main weathercaster for NBC Los Angeles until he retired in 2020.

He currently is in residence in the Monroe Forum Theatre at the El Portal Theatre in North Hollywood where his live comedy show, for “boomers,” “Unassisted Living” covers topics from Zoom school to retirement to becoming vegan to pharmaceuticals to celebrating growing up and growing old.

Coleman, who has previously performed in the Santa Clarita Valley, said he enjoys bringing his comedy to the SCV, where his son lives in Saugus.

“Everyone needs some laughter now,” he said. “I have always enjoyed the people in Santa Clarita, they are great audiences.”

Coleman said his show, as well as that of fellow performer McMillan, avoids politics and he works “clean.”

One of Coleman’s comedy heroes is George Carlin, who he described as being “ahead of his time.”

“My father took me to one of his shows when I was young,” he said. “That’s when I knew I wanted to do comedy.”

Coleman said Santa Clarita residents should take a break from holiday stress and enjoy an evening of laughter at the PAC.

“Don (McMillan) is an amazing comedian, he makes you see things in a way you never expected,” he said.

Coleman’s residency at The El Portal will include shows on:

Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025 at 3 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025 at 3 p.m.

Sunday, March 30, 2025 at 3 p.m.

Sunday, April 27, 2025 at 3 p.m.

For tickets visit www.elportaltheatre.com.

Lubas is a familiar face in the SCV operating JR’s Comedy Club in Mimi’s Café. He also operates comedy clubs in Ventura and Simi Valley.

Lubas has spent more than two decades bring laughs to the SCV.

For upcoming shows from JR’s Comedy Club visit www.comedyinvalencia.com.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...