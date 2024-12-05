Dec. 8, 21: Volunteer for Wildland Weed Warriors

There is currently one space available for the Wildland Weed Warriors’ project on Sunday, Dec. 8 at Golden Valley Ranch Open Space, and three spots available for its Saturday, Dec. 21 project at Elsmere Canyon Open Space. These activities run from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Come join the Wildland Weed Warriors in planting and watering plants in Golden Valley or Elsmere Canyon Open Space, to feed local pollinators and wildlife. These volunteer activities will be held on select Saturdays and Sundays in December and throughout the coming year.

This is an ongoing outdoor restoration project meant to help provide more food and shelter for pollinators, birds, deer and other animals of the chaparral ecosystem.

Tasks: Volunteers will help water plants, weed and prepare areas for additional planting.

What to wear/bring: Volunteers should bring work gloves.

A long-handled shovel is optional, but helpful.

For safety, wear sturdy, closed-toe work shoes, jeans and clothes you don’t mind getting dirty.

Dressing in layers is best.

Wear hats and sunscreen.

Bring water and snacks.

Ages 11 and up only: Ages 11-16 years must be accompanied by a parent/guardian who is also registered to volunteer.

No walk-in volunteers are allowed. All interested volunteers, regardless of age, must pre-register (individually) online.

Info/Signup: Visit https://volunteer.samaritan.com/custom/526/opp_details/12374.

Contact: Gabby Vera (Volunteer Coordinator), email volunteers@santaclarita.gov, primary phone (661) 250-3708.

On-Site Contacts: Jeff Morrison (661) 510-2074 and Mary Herr.

Directions to Elsmere Canyon Trailhead: From Golden Valley Road, head south on Sierra Highway and turn left on Newhall Avenue toward the 14 freeway. Park at the park-and-ride. From Lyons Avenue, head southeast on Newhall Avenue toward the 14 freeway. Park at the park-and-ride.

Directions to Golden Valley Ranch Open Space, Placerita Trailhead: Take Placerita Canyon Road east from the 14 freeway 3.52 miles to the Golden Valley Ranch Open Space, Placerita Trailhead on the left side of the road.

