December 5
1938 - Supervisors award construction contract for jail at Wayside Farms in Castaic (later called Pitchess Detention Center) [story]
Wayside
Dec. 8, 21: Volunteer for Wildland Weed Warriors
| Thursday, Dec 5, 2024

There is currently one space available for the Wildland Weed Warriors’ project on Sunday, Dec. 8 at Golden Valley Ranch Open Space, and three spots available for its Saturday, Dec. 21 project at Elsmere Canyon Open Space. These activities run from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Come join the Wildland Weed Warriors in planting and watering plants in Golden Valley or Elsmere Canyon Open Space, to feed local pollinators and wildlife. These volunteer activities will be held on select Saturdays and Sundays in December and throughout the coming year.

This is an ongoing outdoor restoration project meant to help provide more food and shelter for pollinators, birds, deer and other animals of the chaparral ecosystem.

Tasks: Volunteers will help water plants, weed and prepare areas for additional planting.

What to wear/bring: Volunteers should bring work gloves.

A long-handled shovel is optional, but helpful.

For safety, wear sturdy, closed-toe work shoes, jeans and clothes you don’t mind getting dirty.

Dressing in layers is best.

Wear hats and sunscreen.

Bring water and snacks.

Ages 11 and up only: Ages 11-16 years must be accompanied by a parent/guardian who is also registered to volunteer.
No walk-in volunteers are allowed. All interested volunteers, regardless of age, must pre-register (individually) online.

Info/Signup: Visit https://volunteer.samaritan.com/custom/526/opp_details/12374.

Contact: Gabby Vera (Volunteer Coordinator), email volunteers@santaclarita.gov, primary phone (661) 250-3708.

On-Site Contacts: Jeff Morrison (661) 510-2074 and Mary Herr.

Directions to Elsmere Canyon Trailhead: From Golden Valley Road, head south on Sierra Highway and turn left on Newhall Avenue toward the 14 freeway. Park at the park-and-ride. From Lyons Avenue, head southeast on Newhall Avenue toward the 14 freeway. Park at the park-and-ride.

Directions to Golden Valley Ranch Open Space, Placerita Trailhead: Take Placerita Canyon Road east from the 14 freeway 3.52 miles to the Golden Valley Ranch Open Space, Placerita Trailhead on the left side of the road.
Dec. 9: Public Invited to Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for Valencia Community Center

Dec. 9: Public Invited to Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for Valencia Community Center
Tuesday, Dec 3, 2024
The city of Santa Clarita invites the community to the ribbon cutting ceremony of the new Valencia Community Center on Monday, Dec. 9 at 10 a.m. at Valencia Summit Park.
Dec. 2-8: Six Productions Filming in Santa Clarita

Dec. 2-8: Six Productions Filming in Santa Clarita
Monday, Dec 2, 2024
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has released the list of six productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Dec. 2 to Sunday, Dec. 8.
Embark on a Festive Journey With the Holiday Light Tour

Embark on a Festive Journey With the Holiday Light Tour
Monday, Dec 2, 2024
Grab your coziest coat, holiday spirit and join Santa Clarita Transit on the annual Holiday Light Tour.
Dec. 3: Planning Commission Meets to Consider Firearms, Tobacco Shops

Dec. 3: Planning Commission Meets to Consider Firearms, Tobacco Shops
Friday, Nov 29, 2024
The Santa Clarita Planning Commission will hold its regular meeting Tuesday, Dec. 3, at 6 p.m., in City Hall's Council Chambers
Marsha McLean | Disney’s Frozen Comes to Life at The Cube
The holidays are here, sparking feelings of joy, magic and closeness as we spend time with the ones we love—and what better way to create lasting memories with your family than bundling up in your coziest jackets, throwing on your warmest scarves and gliding along the ice at the local ice-skating rink. Here in Santa Clarita, we are proud to be home to not one, not two, but three sheets of ice, all located at The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center, powered by FivePoint Valencia.
Valladares, Representing the SCV, Sworn Into State Senate
Suzette Martinez Valladares (R-Santa Clarita) was sworn into the California State Senate representing the 23rd Senate District, which includes the Santa Clarita Valley, on Monday, Dec. 2.
Lady Mustangs Volleyball Loses Opening Pool Play Match at Championships
The Master's University's women's volleyball team lost its first pool play match to the Concordia (NE) Bulldogs at the 2024 NAIA Women's Volleyball National Championships Wednesday, Dec. 4 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Brown Defensive Player of the Year, Cougar Football Earns 10 All-League Selections
College of the Canyons standout Tyrell Brown has been named the Southern California Football Association National Division, Northern League Defensive Player of the Year to headline the Cougars' class of 10 All-League selections.
Today in SCV History (Dec. 5)
1938 - Supervisors award construction contract for jail at Wayside Farms in Castaic (later called Pitchess Detention Center) [story]
WalletHub: California Is the 3rd Most Vulnerable State to Identity Theft & Fraud
In recent years, significant data breaches have compromised many Americans’ personal information. U.S. consumers reported losing $10 billion to fraud in 2023, up $1 billion from the previous year.
LASD: Acton Bank Robbery Suspect Arrested
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, Major Crimes Bureau, Metro Detail detectives and LASD Palmdale Station detectives responded to the California Bank and Trust in Acton, in response to a reported bank robbery. 
Celebrate The Winter Season at L.A. County Parks
 The County of Los Angeles Department of Parks and Recreation is excited to announce the return of two favorite winter celebrations: Parks After Dark Winter Wonderland and Holidays in the Park. 
Dec. 10: SCV Water Holds Special Board Meeting
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency will be holding a special board meeting Tuesday, Dec. 10. 
County Certifies 2024 General Election Results
Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk Dean C. Logan certified the final results for the Nov. 5, 2024 General Election on Tuesday, Dec. 3, the first day counties were permitted to certify under the timeframe prescribed in the California Elections Code.
State Secures Broad Voluntary Recall of Raw Milk and Cream to Protect Consumers
Continuing its action to protect public health, the state has secured a broad, voluntary recall of all raw whole milk and cream products from Raw Farm, LLC.
CSUN’s Jewish Studies Program to Co-Host ‘Compassionate Conversations’
California State University, Northridge’s Jewish Studies Program is collaborating with the UCLA Dialogue Across Difference Initiative and Bedari Kindness Institute to host a conversation between Miriam Udel and Reza Aslan about charting a course toward peace and understanding
Dec. 8: 45-Year Anniversary Celebration of Santa Clarita McDonald’s Franchise
Santa Clarita Valley McDonald’s Owner/Operators Jay and Shelly Schutz are celebrating 45 years in Santa Clarita at their 18850 Soledad Canyon Road location with a special event to thank customers and neighbors for their decades of support and cherished memories.
Dec. 9-12: All Lanes of I-5 SB to be Closed in Newhall
A nightime closure of all southbound lanes of the Interstate 5 Freeway in Newhall is scheduled to run Monday, Dec. 9 through Thursday, Dec. 12 due to the I-5 North County Enhancements Project.
Today in SCV History (Dec. 4)
1962- Actress and future Soledad Canyon big-cat rescuer Tippi Hedren, "Hitchcock's New Grace Kelly," makes cover of Look magazine for upcoming thriller, "The Birds" [story]
Nathan Hochman Sworn In As New L.A. County District Attorney
Nathan Hochman, a former federal prosecutor and Assistant U.S. Attorney General, was sworn in Tuesday, Dec. 3 as the 44th District Attorney of Los Angeles County.
Buckstead, CEO of Child & Family Center, Appointed to County Interagency Council
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has approved Supervisor Kathryn Barger’s nomination of Nikki Buckstead, CEO of Child & Family Center, to serve on the Los Angeles County Interagency Council on Child Abuse and Neglect (ICAN).
Dec. 14: Ken & Joe’s Season of Giving Winter Charity Event
Ken & Joe’s Second "Season of Giving Winter Charity Event" will be held Saturday, Dec. 14, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the dealership's location at 21618 Golden Triangle Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.
Barger Becomes Chair of Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors
Fifth District Supervisor Kathryn Barger started her term as Chair of the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors for 2024-2025 on Tuesday, Dec. 3.
Dec. 20: Santa Clarita Youth Orchestra Presents ‘Carnival of the Animals’
Experience the magic of live music and animated visuals at the Santa Clarita Youth Orchestra’s "Carnival of the Animals" concert, Friday, Dec. 20, 6 p.m. at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center at College of the Canyons.
SCV Chamber Business Choice Awards Nominations are Open
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce has announced nominations are officially open for the Santa Clarita Valley Business Choice Awards and will remain open till Tuesday, Dec. 31.
Schiavo Offers Relief, Relocation Bills for Those Impacted by Chiquita Canyon Landfill
Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo (D-Chatsworth) was sworn in on Monday, Dec. 2 in Sacramento to represent Assembly District 40, which includes the Santa Clarita Valley, Castaic, Northwest San Fernando Valley and North Sylmar.
Dec. 9: Public Invited to Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for Valencia Community Center
The city of Santa Clarita invites the community to the ribbon cutting ceremony of the new Valencia Community Center on Monday, Dec. 9 at 10 a.m. at Valencia Summit Park.
