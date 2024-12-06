header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
December 6
1864 - Actor William S. Hart born in Newburgh, New York [Hart Index]
Wm. S. Hart
Dec. 8: Santa Clarita Symphony Orchestra Presents ‘Moscow to Manila’
| Friday, Dec 6, 2024
Symphonyorchestra nutcracker cropped

Canyon High School Performing Arts Center will host “Moscow to Manila: The Nutcracker Suite plus Christmas Carols from Around the World” a Christmas holiday music show performed by Santa Clarita’s Symphony Orchestra, Sunday, Dec. 8, 7 p.m.

Canyon High School Performing Arts Center is located at 19300 Nadal St., Santa Clarita, CA 91351.

The Nutcracker Suite features highlights from Tchaikovsky’s The Nutcracker ballet with lush orchestration and memorable melodies, such as “Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy” and “Waltz of the Flowers”. Patrick Karamian’s A Flight on Christmas Eve tells the story of Santa’s night in exciting musical detail, bringing in well-known carols as well as musical influences from Armenia. Regie Espiritu’s arrangement of the lovely Filipino Christmas song Pasko na, Sinta Ko (“It is Christmas Already, My Love”) captures the longing for a loved one who is far away during the Christmas season. Mason Moy’s Angelus ad Virginem is a medieval carol arranged for an orchestra, with an interesting twist at the end. The well-known Sleigh Ride by Leroy Anderson rounds out a perfect Christmas music celebration.

Goodie bags will be provided to all kids in attendance.

Tickers for the event range $15-20.

For more information and to purchase tickets visit the Santa Clarita Symphony Orchestra’s website.

Symphonyorchestra nutcracker
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT LINKS
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
> ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT NEWS ARCHIVE

Dec. 8: Santa Clarita Symphony Orchestra Presents ‘Moscow to Manila’

Dec. 8: Santa Clarita Symphony Orchestra Presents ‘Moscow to Manila’
Friday, Dec 6, 2024
Canyon High School Performing Arts Center will host "Moscow to Manila: The Nutcracker Suite plus Christmas Carols from Around the World" a Christmas holiday music show performed by Santa Clarita's Symphony Orchestra, Sunday, Dec. 8, 7 p.m.
FULL STORY...

Dec. 7: COC Music Presents ‘Awake My Soul and Sing’

Dec. 7: COC Music Presents ‘Awake My Soul and Sing’
Thursday, Dec 5, 2024
College of the Canyons Music presents a free event, "Awake My Soul and Sing" 7 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 7, at the main stage at Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center at College of the Canyons, 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
FULL STORY...

Dec. 20: Santa Clarita Youth Orchestra Presents ‘Carnival of the Animals’

Dec. 20: Santa Clarita Youth Orchestra Presents ‘Carnival of the Animals’
Tuesday, Dec 3, 2024
Experience the magic of live music and animated visuals at the Santa Clarita Youth Orchestra’s "Carnival of the Animals" concert, Friday, Dec. 20, 6 p.m. at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center at College of the Canyons.
FULL STORY...

Dec. 21: PAC Presents America’s Got Talent’s Don McMillan Show

Dec. 21: PAC Presents America’s Got Talent’s Don McMillan Show
Tuesday, Nov 26, 2024
The Performing Arts Center will host America's Got Talent top 12 finalist comedian Don McMillan's show, 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21 at 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
FULL STORY...

Nov. 29: ‘Christmas Carol, The True Meaning of Christmas’

Nov. 29: ‘Christmas Carol, The True Meaning of Christmas’
Friday, Nov 22, 2024
"Christmas Carol: The True Meaning of Christmas" will be performed on stage at the Canyon Theatre Guild on weekends beginning Friday, Nov. 29 thru Monday, Dec. 23 at 24242 Main St., Newhall, CA 91321.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
COC Recognized by ALL IN for Student Voting
College of the Canyons was selected by the ALL IN Campus Democracy Challenge as a 2024 ALL IN Most Engaged Campus for College Student Voting.
COC Recognized by ALL IN for Student Voting
Sierra Vista Junior High Holiday Gift Drive
Sierra Vista Junior High School in Canyon Country is hosting a Holiday Gift Drive to support students and families in need this holiday season. .
Sierra Vista Junior High Holiday Gift Drive
L.A. County Fire Offers Holiday Safety Tips
The Los Angeles County Fire Department has a few tips on keeping families and homes safe during the holidays. Department has a few tips on keeping families and homes safe during the holidays.
L.A. County Fire Offers Holiday Safety Tips
Dec. 8: Santa Clarita Symphony Orchestra Presents ‘Moscow to Manila’
Canyon High School Performing Arts Center will host "Moscow to Manila: The Nutcracker Suite plus Christmas Carols from Around the World" a Christmas holiday music show performed by Santa Clarita's Symphony Orchestra, Sunday, Dec. 8, 7 p.m.
Dec. 8: Santa Clarita Symphony Orchestra Presents ‘Moscow to Manila’
Today in SCV History (Dec. 6)
1864 - Actor William S. Hart born in Newburgh, New York [Hart Index]
Wm. S. Hart
County Animal Care, Control Offers Pet License Penalty Fee Amnesty Period
The County of Los Angeles Department of Animal Care and Control will waive all late penalties and field enforcement fees for pet owners purchasing or renewing pet licenses including in Santa Clarita (91321, 91350, 91351, 91355, 91381, 91387, 91390) through Friday, Feb. 28, 2025.
County Animal Care, Control Offers Pet License Penalty Fee Amnesty Period
Photos with Santa at Valencia Town Center
Santa will be at Valencia Town Center, located on the lower level near H&M for photos through Dec. 24.
Photos with Santa at Valencia Town Center
County Parks Announces Deaths of Monty, Bertha at Hart Park
The County of Los Angeles Department of Parks and Recreation is deeply saddened by the deaths of “Monty,” a 36-year-old horse and “Bertha,” a female 36-year-old bison, at William S. Hart Park.
County Parks Announces Deaths of Monty, Bertha at Hart Park
Ken Striplin | Happy Birthday, Santa Clarita
As we mark 37 years of cityhood, it’s time to look back on the journey we’ve taken to become the incredible city we are all proud to call home.
Ken Striplin | Happy Birthday, Santa Clarita
Holiday Cheer Starts Here: Celebrate the Holiday Season Responsibly
The holiday season can be dangerous for people on the roads. In December 2022 alone, 1,062 people were killed in the United States in alcohol-impaired-driving crashes, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
Holiday Cheer Starts Here: Celebrate the Holiday Season Responsibly
Dec. 10: Grand Opening Ribbon Cutting of Greenworks Commercial
The opening and ribbon cutting of Greenworks Commercial Support Center presented by the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce will be held Tuesday, Dec. 10, 11 a.m.- 2 p.m. at 29023 The Old Valencia Road, Valencia, CA 91355.
Dec. 10: Grand Opening Ribbon Cutting of Greenworks Commercial
Dec. 7: COC Music Presents ‘Awake My Soul and Sing’
College of the Canyons Music presents a free event, "Awake My Soul and Sing" 7 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 7, at the main stage at Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center at College of the Canyons, 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
Dec. 7: COC Music Presents ‘Awake My Soul and Sing’
Marsha McLean | Disney’s Frozen Comes to Life at The Cube
The holidays are here, sparking feelings of joy, magic and closeness as we spend time with the ones we love—and what better way to create lasting memories with your family than bundling up in your coziest jackets, throwing on your warmest scarves and gliding along the ice at the local ice-skating rink. Here in Santa Clarita, we are proud to be home to not one, not two, but three sheets of ice, all located at The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center, powered by FivePoint Valencia.
Marsha McLean | Disney’s Frozen Comes to Life at The Cube
Valladares, Representing the SCV, Sworn Into State Senate
Suzette Martinez Valladares (R-Santa Clarita) was sworn into the California State Senate representing the 23rd Senate District, which includes the Santa Clarita Valley, on Monday, Dec. 2.
Valladares, Representing the SCV, Sworn Into State Senate
Dec. 8, 21: Volunteer for Wildland Weed Warriors
There is currently one space available for the Wildland Weed Warriors' project on Sunday, Dec. 8 at Golden Valley Ranch Open Space, and three spots available for its Saturday, Dec. 21 project at Elsmere Canyon Open Space. These activities run from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Dec. 8, 21: Volunteer for Wildland Weed Warriors
Lady Mustangs Volleyball Loses Opening Pool Play Match at Championships
The Master's University's women's volleyball team lost its first pool play match to the Concordia (NE) Bulldogs at the 2024 NAIA Women's Volleyball National Championships Wednesday, Dec. 4 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Lady Mustangs Volleyball Loses Opening Pool Play Match at Championships
Brown Named Defensive Player of the Year, Cougar Football Earns 10 All-League Selections
College of the Canyons standout Tyrell Brown has been named the Southern California Football Association National Division, Northern League Defensive Player of the Year to headline the Cougars' class of 10 All-League selections.
Brown Named Defensive Player of the Year, Cougar Football Earns 10 All-League Selections
Today in SCV History (Dec. 5)
1938 - Supervisors award construction contract for jail at Wayside Farms in Castaic (later called Pitchess Detention Center) [story]
Wayside
WalletHub: California Is the 3rd Most Vulnerable State to Identity Theft & Fraud
In recent years, significant data breaches have compromised many Americans’ personal information. U.S. consumers reported losing $10 billion to fraud in 2023, up $1 billion from the previous year.
WalletHub: California Is the 3rd Most Vulnerable State to Identity Theft & Fraud
LASD: Acton Bank Robbery Suspect Arrested
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, Major Crimes Bureau, Metro Detail detectives and LASD Palmdale Station detectives responded to the California Bank and Trust in Acton, in response to a reported bank robbery. 
LASD: Acton Bank Robbery Suspect Arrested
Celebrate The Winter Season at L.A. County Parks
 The County of Los Angeles Department of Parks and Recreation is excited to announce the return of two favorite winter celebrations: Parks After Dark Winter Wonderland and Holidays in the Park. 
Celebrate The Winter Season at L.A. County Parks
Dec. 10: SCV Water Holds Special Board Meeting
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency will be holding a special board meeting Tuesday, Dec. 10. 
Dec. 10: SCV Water Holds Special Board Meeting
County Certifies 2024 General Election Results
Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk Dean C. Logan certified the final results for the Nov. 5, 2024 General Election on Tuesday, Dec. 3, the first day counties were permitted to certify under the timeframe prescribed in the California Elections Code.
County Certifies 2024 General Election Results
State Secures Broad Voluntary Recall of Raw Milk and Cream to Protect Consumers
Continuing its action to protect public health, the state has secured a broad, voluntary recall of all raw whole milk and cream products from Raw Farm, LLC.
State Secures Broad Voluntary Recall of Raw Milk and Cream to Protect Consumers
SCVNews.com