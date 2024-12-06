Dec. 8: Santa Clarita Symphony Orchestra Presents ‘Moscow to Manila’

Canyon High School Performing Arts Center will host “Moscow to Manila: The Nutcracker Suite plus Christmas Carols from Around the World” a Christmas holiday music show performed by Santa Clarita’s Symphony Orchestra, Sunday, Dec. 8, 7 p.m.

Canyon High School Performing Arts Center is located at 19300 Nadal St., Santa Clarita, CA 91351.

The Nutcracker Suite features highlights from Tchaikovsky’s The Nutcracker ballet with lush orchestration and memorable melodies, such as “Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy” and “Waltz of the Flowers”. Patrick Karamian’s A Flight on Christmas Eve tells the story of Santa’s night in exciting musical detail, bringing in well-known carols as well as musical influences from Armenia. Regie Espiritu’s arrangement of the lovely Filipino Christmas song Pasko na, Sinta Ko (“It is Christmas Already, My Love”) captures the longing for a loved one who is far away during the Christmas season. Mason Moy’s Angelus ad Virginem is a medieval carol arranged for an orchestra, with an interesting twist at the end. The well-known Sleigh Ride by Leroy Anderson rounds out a perfect Christmas music celebration.

Goodie bags will be provided to all kids in attendance.

Tickers for the event range $15-20.

For more information and to purchase tickets visit the Santa Clarita Symphony Orchestra’s website.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...