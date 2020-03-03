Deserted Fire Extinguisher Flattens Tires on Newhall Pass

Traffic was brought to a stop on the Interstate 5 and Highway 14 split Tuesday afternoon, after a fire extinguisher on the road deflated two vehicle’s tires.

“At 12:51 p.m., someone reported a fire extinguisher in the (second lane),” said California Highway Patrol Officer Eric Priessman.

Two vehicles experienced a flat tire after they came in contact with the object. One vehicle landed on the right shoulder and the other blocked the middle lane, Priessman added.

“Lanes were stopped for 10 minutes and all lanes were opened (again) as of 1:03 p.m.,” said Priessman.