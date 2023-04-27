header image

1971 - Tejon Ranch Co. allows Fire Dept. to torch the historic Hotel Lebec [story]
Lebec Hotel fire
Detectives Need Help Identifying Theft Suspect
| Thursday, Apr 27, 2023

SCV Sheriff's StationSanta Clarita Valley Sheriff detectives need the public’s help in identifying a suspect who has committed several thefts from Home Depot stores in the Santa Clarita Valley.

The photo of the suspect can be found on the flyer below. Anyone with information is asked to contact SCV Detective De La Cruz at (661) 287-4000 ext. 5617.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted via #LACrimeStoppers by calling 800-222-TIPS (8477), or by visiting www.LACrimeStoppers.org.

#SeeSomethingSaySomething

Attempt to Identify
COC Girls Summer Soccer Camp Dates Announced
Thursday, Apr 27, 2023
COC Girls Summer Soccer Camp Dates Announced
The College of the Canyons women's soccer program will host its 2023 Girls Summer Soccer Camp from June 19-22 with registration open to girls in kindergarten through eighth grade.
Detectives Need Help Identifying Theft Suspect
Thursday, Apr 27, 2023
Detectives Need Help Identifying Theft Suspect
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff detectives need the public's help in identifying a suspect who has committed several thefts from Home Depot stores in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Burrtec to Begin Servicing Santa Clarita July 1
Thursday, Apr 27, 2023
Burrtec to Begin Servicing Santa Clarita July 1
Burrtec Waste Industries is pleased to announce that it will start servicing the city of Santa Clarita as the new residential waste hauler beginning July 1, 2023.
COC Girls Summer Soccer Camp Dates Announced
The College of the Canyons women's soccer program will host its 2023 Girls Summer Soccer Camp from June 19-22 with registration open to girls in kindergarten through eighth grade.
Detectives Need Help Identifying Theft Suspect
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff detectives need the public's help in identifying a suspect who has committed several thefts from Home Depot stores in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Message from CIF-SS Commissioner | It Is Time
When we began the Competitive Equity Playoff system a few years ago, we were very clear that it would evolve over time in the effort to improve it and make it the very best it could possibly be.
Burrtec to Begin Servicing Santa Clarita July 1
Burrtec Waste Industries is pleased to announce that it will start servicing the city of Santa Clarita as the new residential waste hauler beginning July 1, 2023.
Santa Clarita Dodger Day Tickets On Sale Now
“It’s Time for Dodger Baseball!” America’s favorite pastime is in full swing and so is Santa Clarita Dodger Day!
Today in SCV History (April 27)
1971 - Tejon Ranch Co. allows Fire Dept. to torch the historic Hotel Lebec [story]
UCLA Scores 5 With 2 Outs to Defeat CSUN
UCLA scored five runs with two outs as the No. 2 Bruins defeated CSUN 7-2 in softball action Tuesday afternoon at Matador Diamond.
June 17: Boots & Brews Returns to Central Park
Boots & Brews has returned and this year headlining with country music Star Lee Brice.
State Superintendent Approves $585M to Upgrade School Kitchen Equipment
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond has approved $585 million from funds in the state budget to provide much-needed upgrades to school kitchens in California in order to provide freshly prepared, healthy meals to all students and support student health and well-being.
Gibbon Center Seeks Brush Clearance Volunteers
It's that time of year at the Gibbon Conservation Center. Staff has been working on brush clearance and would love some help. Those who want to get some exercise and give back at the same time, should consider volunteering for a few hours.
April 27: Motor Deputies Conducting Distracted Driving Enforcement Operation
As part of April’s #DistractedDrivingAwarenessMonth campaign, Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station motor units will be conducting a Distracted Driving Enforcement Operation in the city of Santa Clarita on Thursday, April 27 beginning at 6 a.m.
COC Named 2023 Champion for Excelling in Equitable Course Placement
College of the Canyons has been named a 2023 Champion for Excelling in Equitable Course Placement in Campuswide English Enrollment, Latinx English Enrollment, and Black English Enrollment by The Campaign for College Opportunity.
COC Launches Certified Logistics Training Program
College of the Canyons has launched a brand-new workforce training program that will be available in Summer 2023. 
Wilk’s Bill to Break Up Live Nation/Ticketmaster Monopoly Advances
Sen. Scott Wilk’s (R- Santa Clarita) bill to break up the Live Nation/Ticketmaster monopoly is one step closer to a vote on the Senate Floor, after it unanimously passed last night out of the Senate Judiciary Committee.
Today in SCV History (April 26)
1906 - Bobby Batugo, World Champion Mixologist in the 1970s, born in The Philippines [story]
Peyton Gorans Headed to Mustangs Men’s Soccer
Peyton Gorans, a forward who redshirted at UC Davis this past season, has committed to play soccer at The Master's University.
CSUN Names Andy Newman Men’s Basketball Head Coach
Andy Newman was introduced as California State University, Northridge head men's basketball coach to over 100 guests on Monday night at Premier America Credit Union Arena.
Canyons Men’s Golf Earns 12th Straight Western State Conference Championship
College of the Canyons closed out the regular season at Los Posas Country Club on Monday, winning the program's 12th straight Western State Conference championship and seeing four players earn All-WSC honors. The title is the program's 27th overall.
City to Discuss Fiscal Year 2023-2024 Budget
The Santa Clarita City Council Budget Committee will hold a meeting Tuesday, April 26, at 2:30 p.m.
Local Tataviam Tribal Leader to Receive Honorary Doctorate
California State University, Northridge will confer honorary doctorates on community leader and tribal president of the Fernandeño Tataviam Band of Mission Indians Rudy Ortega Jr., author and screenwriter Charles Yu and business leader and philanthropist Milt Valera at the university’s commencement ceremonies next month.
Princess Cruises Partners with Porsche
Princess Cruises, the world’s most iconic cruise line, is now the Official Cruise Vacation Partner for the Porsche Club of America.
Barger Reacts to $8M High Desert Corridor Rail Project Grant
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger issued the following statement today, following Gov. Gavin Newsom’s recent announcement that awarded $8 million for the High Desert Corridor Intercity High-Speed Rail Project (HDC Rail) from Cycle 6 of the Transit and Intercity Rail Capital Grant Program:
Finally Family Homes Seeking Sponsors for Poker Tournament
What could be better than rubbing shoulders with fellow Santa Claritans while playing a friendly game of poker? How about enjoying dinner and two included drinks, while raising funds for a good cause?
Child & Family Center Named Regional Nonprofit of the Year
Child & Family Center received the Nonprofit Organization of the Year by the National Association of Social Workers, California Chapter, Region G, which includes North Los Angeles County, Ventura County and Santa Barbara, at a ceremony held on April 11, at the William S. Hart School District in Santa Clarita.
