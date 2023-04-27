Detectives Need Help Identifying Theft Suspect

State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond has approved $585 million from funds in the state budget to provide much-needed upgrades to school kitchens in California in order to provide freshly prepared, healthy meals to all students and support student health and well-being.
It's that time of year at the Gibbon Conservation Center. Staff has been working on brush clearance and would love some help. Those who want to get some exercise and give back at the same time, should consider volunteering for a few hours.
As part of April’s #DistractedDrivingAwarenessMonth campaign, Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station motor units will be conducting a Distracted Driving Enforcement Operation in the city of Santa Clarita on Thursday, April 27 beginning at 6 a.m.
College of the Canyons has been named a 2023 Champion for Excelling in Equitable Course Placement in Campuswide English Enrollment, Latinx English Enrollment, and Black English Enrollment by The Campaign for College Opportunity.
Sen. Scott Wilk’s (R- Santa Clarita) bill to break up the Live Nation/Ticketmaster monopoly is one step closer to a vote on the Senate Floor, after it unanimously passed last night out of the Senate Judiciary Committee.
College of the Canyons closed out the regular season at Los Posas Country Club on Monday, winning the program's 12th straight Western State Conference championship and seeing four players earn All-WSC honors. The title is the program's 27th overall.
California State University, Northridge will confer honorary doctorates on community leader and tribal president of the Fernandeño Tataviam Band of Mission Indians Rudy Ortega Jr., author and screenwriter Charles Yu and business leader and philanthropist Milt Valera at the university’s commencement ceremonies next month.
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger issued the following statement today, following Gov. Gavin Newsom’s recent announcement that awarded $8 million for the High Desert Corridor Intercity High-Speed Rail Project (HDC Rail) from Cycle 6 of the Transit and Intercity Rail Capital Grant Program:
Child & Family Center received the Nonprofit Organization of the Year by the National Association of Social Workers, California Chapter, Region G, which includes North Los Angeles County, Ventura County and Santa Barbara, at a ceremony held on April 11, at the William S. Hart School District in Santa Clarita.
