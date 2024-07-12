Dianne Van Hook Placed on Administrative Leave

After meeting in closed session on Wednesday, July 10, the Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees announced its unanimous decision to place Chancellor Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook on administrative leave, effective Monday, July 15.

The trustees also announced that David C. Andrus, J.D., political science professor and immediate past Academic Senate president at College of the Canyons, will serve as the district’s acting chancellor beginning Monday.

“We, the Board of Trustees, have taken into consideration all of the facts and opinions of the entire community – we see you and we hear all of the varying viewpoints loud and clear,” board Vice President Jerry Danielsen said Wednesday following the board’s decision. Before the board entered closed session, trustees heard nearly an hour of public comment from college employees and community representatives.

“The laws prevent us from discussing what happens in closed sessions, and personnel matters,” Danielsen said. “We can assure the public that the board is working hard to ensure the health and well-being of the entire college community, with nothing but the best of intentions for the future of the college in mind.”

The board intends to embark on a nationwide search for a new chancellor, with details on the search process to be shared in coming weeks.

“College of the Canyons is known for its commitment to serving students and putting their needs first. That will continue to be our focus as we move through this period of transition,” board President Dr. Edel Alonso said. “We launch a new academic year when the fall semester begins Aug. 19, and the college’s faculty, classified staff, and administration are all working hard to create opportunities for our students to succeed.”

The college’s next regularly scheduled board meeting is planned for 5 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14.

