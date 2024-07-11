Dianne Van Hook Placed on Administrative Leave

By Tyler Wainfeld

College of the Canyons Chancellor Dianne Van Hook will be placed on administrative leave, effective Monday, Santa Clarita Community College District board President Edel Alonso announced Wednesday night after a marathon board meeting behind closed doors.

While calling the decision a move to place Van Hook on “administrative leave,” Alonso also said a search would be conducted for Van Hook’s permanent replacement — apparently indicating that, whatever term is used, Van Hook is on her way toward being removed permanently from her post at COC.

For the full story, visit The Signal link [here].

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...