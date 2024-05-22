DMV Innovations Making it Easier than Ever to Skip Office Trip

The Department of Motor Vehicles is making it so easy for Californians to take care of business as part of its customer-focused digital transformation that the DMV will no longer process simple transactions in offices that can easily be completed online or through other convenient options.

Starting June 3, the DMV will only process the following transactions through alternative, out-of-office options:

-Simple vehicle registration renewals that are not past the due date.

-Driver’s license renewals that do not require an in-person visit.

-Requests for copies of vehicle registration records, which show a vehicle’s ownership history.

-Requests for copies of driver’s license records, which show a driver’s history.

-Replacing a lost or stolen driver’s license/identification card.

“We don’t want our customers to have to wait for service, and they don’t have to,” said DMV Director Steve Gordon. “The DMV is becoming a mobile-first operation, and simple renewals are easy self-help transactions that don’t require an office visit. Just go online. It will save you time, and it will save time for the Californians in our offices who need to be there. We have also shortened the time it takes to receive vehicle stickers and driver’s licenses. In most cases, you’ll have your item in less than two weeks.”

Customers accustomed to completing these tasks in person need not fret because the DMV has spent the last few years digitizing services, improving efficiency and making more than 90% of transactions available on a phone, tablet, laptop or computer. These transactions are available online or by mail, and in some cases at kiosks, over the phone or through DMV business partners, making it easier than ever to skip the trip to an office. As more customers go online and use other service channels, DMV offices can better accommodate Californians who need a REAL ID or otherwise must visit an office.

In all, this could potentially reduce DMV office visits by 200,000 customers a month – 2.4 million trips in a year.

“Office visits peak every summer. We know it’s just going to get worse in our offices with lines and wait times unless our customers help by going online first,” Gordon said. “Help us help you. Always try online first and use the other convenient channels we have made available for you to easily take care of DMV business.”

There are some transactions that require an in-office visit, like finalizing a REAL ID application. The DMV encourages customers to start their application online to limit the amount of time it takes to complete the process in an office.

