DMV Unveils Online Feature to Help Californians to Renew Disabled Person Parking Placard

Californians who need to provide a signature to renew their Permanent Disabled Person Parking Placard can do it online in the latest expansion of digital services by the Department of Motor Vehicles.

This new service, available starting today on the website, allows customers to easily fulfill a new requirement for renewing a placard held for six or more years.

The online feature coincides with the first renewal cycle to implement a 2017 law that required the DMV to establish a process for placard holders to return a renewal notice every six years to continue receiving their placards. Previously, the DMV renewed permanent placards automatically with no action required by customers.

“We are making it easy for customers to comply with the new renewal requirements and still get their new placard before the old one expires,” said DMV Director Steve Gordon. “The new online process is more efficient while helping to reduce fraud and is the next big thing in our customer-focused modernization efforts.”

Beginning this month, the DMV is mailing renewal notices to approximately 2 million permanent placard holders, who can skip signing and sending the paper notice back to the DMV by providing an electronic signature online.

This can be done by scanning the QR code on the notice or through the online option. Whether online or by mail, there is no need to visit an office, placard holders must provide a signed response, or they will not receive their new placard before their current one expires on June 30, 2023. The DMV will begin mailing new placards in February to customers who have completed the process.

Permanent placard holders will receive a renewal notice every six years.

Try Online First

The DMV has taken many steps to offer more digital services. Most DMV tasks do not require an office visit. The DMV encourages customers to use its online services and other service channels to complete transactions, including eligible driver’s license and vehicle registration renewals. Customers can also use the Service Advisor on the DMV website to learn their options to complete DMV tasks.

To sign up for paperless vehicle registration and driver’s license renewal notices, customers must sign in or create a secure online account and then opt in.

