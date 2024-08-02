Concert In the Park Convenient Transportation Options

The city of Santa Clarita’s Concerts in the Park series, presented by Logix Federal Credit Union will continue at Central Park, 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road, every Saturday through Aug. 24. As the final four weeks approach, residents are encouraged to explore convenient transportation options to make the concert experience more enjoyable.

A free Bike Valet service, hosted by Trek Bikes Santa Clarita, offers cyclists a worry-free evening. Ride to the concert and leave the bicycle with the capable valet team. This eco-friendly option reduces traffic and promotes a healthier lifestyle.

Alternatively, the GO! Santa Clarita ride-share program provides weekend service and offers fixed rates with professional drivers. Book the ride easily through the free TripShot app for a hassle-free journey to and from the concerts.

For concertgoers who prefer to drive, Central Park now boasts an additional 268 parking stalls, including accessible and EV charging spaces. This expansion ensures that finding a parking spot is quick and easy, allowing concert goers to focus on what really matters, enjoying the music.

Don’t miss the remaining performances in this year’s lineup:

Aug. 3 — The Travelin’ Band: A Tribute to Creedence Clearwater Revival and John Fogerty

Aug. 10 — Fast Times: ’80s Concert Experience

Aug. 17 — Rebel Heart: A Tribute to Modern Country Music

Aug. 24 — Adelaide Pilar’s Latin Diva’s Show: Tribute to Selena, Shakira, Gloria Estefan and Celia Cruz

Each concert begins at 7 p.m., with food vendors on site starting at 5 p.m. For more information on the city of Santa Clarita’s Concerts in the Park series and transportation options, please visit SantaClarita.gov/Concerts or email aeo@santaclarita.gov.

