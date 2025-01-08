DoorDash Service Remains Suspended in Santa Clarita, L.A. Areas

In response to ongoing fires throughout Los Angeles County, DoorDash has activated its Severe Weather Protocol to pause operations in affected areas, including Santa Clarita.

DoorDash first suspended operations in impacted areas of Los Angeles and surrounding the Pacific Palisades, including Santa Monica, Westwood, Brentwood, Calabasas, Pasadena and surrounding areas on Tuesday, Jan. 7 as the fires began to spread.

As conditions worsened, DoorDash took decisive action to suspend service in San Fernando, Santa Clarita and Northridge, and will continue to adjust operations as necessary. The suspension was done to ensure customer, Dasher and merchant safety.

“What is unfolding in Los Angeles is devastating. Our thoughts are with those affected and we are incredibly grateful for the heroic efforts of firefighters and first responders,” said DoorDash spokesperson Julian Crowley. “We deeply appreciate the patience and understanding of Dashers, merchants and consumers, and will resume operations as soon as it’s safe to do so.”

DoorDash will continue to closely monitor the conditions on the ground and guidance from local officials, and will communicate additional changes to operations as needed. It will remain in close contact with Dashers, merchants and customers as the situation evolves, said Crowley.

