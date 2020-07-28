Today in SCV History (July 28)

Two more residents of the city of Santa Clarita have died of COVID-19, bringing the Santa Clarita Valley’s total fatalities to 44 since the pandemic began, according to Los Angeles County Department of Public Health records updated through 8 p.m. Saturday.
With signs that read “defend the police,” a group of about 80 people waved American flags on the corner of Valencia Boulevard and McBean Parkway during a pro-law enforcement rally in Santa Clarita on Friday.
The COVID-19 pandemic has upended many business sectors and has halted many everyday activities over the past months, but construction has steadily continued across a handful of developments across the Santa Clarita Valley, including the Vista Canyon on the east side, Williams Ranch in the west and the Canyon Country Community Center.
At least two federal buildings, including a courthouse in downtown Los Angeles were damaged Saturday night as hundreds of protesters marched through downtown while police used less-lethal rounds on a small group that smashed windows.
California’s ban on drug industry pay-for-delay deals remains intact after a Ninth Circuit panel ruled Friday that a pharmaceutical lobby lacked standing to challenge the landmark consumer-protection law.
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold a video/teleconferencing business meeting and tentative budget workshop Wednesday, July 29, with closed session beginning at 4:00 p.m., followed by open session at 5:00 p.m.
The Los Angeles County Probation Department announced Friday that 96 Probation officers and staff will receive the Department’s Medal of Merit for bravely assisting with the evacuation of youth at Barry J. Nidorf Juvenile Hall (BJNJH) in Sylmar and Camp Joseph Scott in Santa Clarita during the Saddleridge and Tick Fires in 2019.
SACRAMENTO — State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond and leaders serving on the Closing the Digital Divide Task Force identified new resources and partnerships Friday to support California schools preparing for distance learning this fall.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Friday confirmed 44 new deaths and 1,949 new cases of COVID-19, with 4,099 cases confirmed to date in the SCV, including 1,928 in the city of Santa Clarita.
The Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday announced their Opening Day 30-man roster ahead of the 2020 60-game regular season and opened Thursday night with an 8-1 Dodgers victory against the San Francisco Giants at Dodger Stadium.
Santa Clarita residents are invited to bring their unwanted household hazardous waste and electronic waste to a free roundup at the Via Princessa Metrolink parking lot on Saturday, August 1, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Taking aggressive action to boost California’s long-term supply of life-saving personal protective equipment or PPE both now and into the fall months, Governor Gavin Newsom announced new actions this week to strengthen the state’s response to COVID-19.
%d bloggers like this:
SCVTV Media Center
22505 14th Street Unit E
Santa Clarita, Calif. 91321
Phone: 661-251-TV20
FAX: 661-290-2536
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.