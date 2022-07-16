header image

Effective July 16 Dial 988 for National Suicide Prevention Lifeline
| Friday, Jul 15, 2022
Suicide prevention crop

Effective Saturday, July 16, 2022 the “National Suicide Prevention Lifeline” will be switching to a simple three-digit dialing code of 988 for anyone struggling with thoughts of suicide, depression or other mental health challenges.

By simply dialing 9-8-8, you will be connected with a trained counselor providing support and resources. All calls are free and confidential.

As the lead agency in developing a seamless roll out of 988, Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health has been preparing for this launch for more than a year to ensure operational logistics and response teams are in place to enable Los Angeles County community members to call 988 and receive immediate help during a mental health crisis.

“988 is a game changer,” said L.A. County Supervisor Janice Hahn, who has championed the county’s preparation for the 988 hotline. “Starting this weekend, anyone experiencing a mental health crisis or who has loved one that is in trouble can dial this short, easy to remember number and get connected to help.”

“We are excited for the nationwide roll out of the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline number, which will make it easier for people experiencing or affected by mental health crises to get immediate life-saving help to support their safety and well-being. A key component of this new service is the availability of trained psychiatric mobile crisis response teams who can be connected to through the 988 line when necessary,” said Lisa Wong, Psy.D., Acting Director of L.A. County Department of Mental Health. “The department is also proud to continue our partnership with Didi Hirsch Mental Health Services, which will serve as the 988 provider in L.A. County, to provide this crucial resource to our residents and communities, now accessible by simply calling or texting 988.”

Starting this weekend, a new 988 Call Center operated by Didi Hirsch will be ready to take calls coming into the 988 hotline in Los Angeles County. Trained operators will triage callers to receive the appropriate services, including suicide crisis counseling over the phone and mental health de-escalation counseling over the phone. They will also triage callers to determine when dispatching a mobile crisis team is appropriate and, in rare cases, connection to law enforcement when safety is of concern.

In preparation for the launch of 988, L.A. County has increased the number of teams of mental health professionals available to respond in-person to individuals experiencing a mental health crisis. The L.A. County Department of Mental Health now operates Psychiatric Mobile Response Teams that consist of unarmed mental health workers who respond in person to people in crisis.

These teams operate between the hours of 8 a.m. and 2 a.m. In the coming weeks, L.A. County will be expanding the number of teams available and launching new Mobile Crisis Outreach Teams that will supplement them by providing crisis response outside of Response Team hours, making the services available 24/7. Both teams will be connected to through the 988 Call Center.

“In some cases, talking to a professional on the phone won’t be enough,” said Hahn. “That is why it is so important that we have teams of mental health professionals across the county who can drive out directly to a person in crisis, deescalate situations and connect people with long-term help. We need to expand these teams so that we have enough to respond to every mental health crisis across the County where they could be helpful and get there quickly so that it is a viable alternative to 911.”
Effective July 16 Dial 988 for National Suicide Prevention Lifeline
Effective Saturday, July 16, 2022 the “National Suicide Prevention Lifeline” will be switching to a simple three-digit dialing code of 988 for anyone struggling with thoughts of suicide, depression or other mental health challenges.
Effective July 16 Dial 988 for National Suicide Prevention Lifeline
Cameron Smyth | Stay Active and Adventure Outdoors this Summer!
If you are looking for a new trail to explore, you are in luck! Last month, 28 students from the William S. Hart School District collaborated with our Open Space Division to create two new trails for our residents.
Cameron Smyth | Stay Active and Adventure Outdoors this Summer!
Friday COVID Roundup: L.A. County Enters High COVID Community Level
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 16 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 8,954 new cases countywide and 255 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Friday COVID Roundup: L.A. County Enters High COVID Community Level
SCE Begins Work to Reduce High Wind Power Outages in Canyon Country
Southern California Edison has begun electrical grid work on the Marcus circuit in Canyon Country to strengthen and increase the resilience of the system during high fire weather conditions.
SCE Begins Work to Reduce High Wind Power Outages in Canyon Country
Aug. 30: COC to Host Red Cross Blood Mobile
The American Red Cross Blood Mobile will make a stop at College of the Canyons on Aug. 30 from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. in lot 3.
Aug. 30: COC to Host Red Cross Blood Mobile
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Auxiliary Presents $25,000 Check to Hospital
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Foundation President Marlee Lauffer was recently presented with a check for $25,000 from the Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Auxiliary during the 2022 Volunteer Appreciation Reception.
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Auxiliary Presents $25,000 Check to Hospital
Wilk Announces Millions of Dollars Awarded to Combat Youth Homelessness
California State Senator Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, announced more than $3 million in funding from the Transitional Housing Program will benefit Los Angeles and San Bernardino Counties.
Wilk Announces Millions of Dollars Awarded to Combat Youth Homelessness
SCV Education Foundation Seeks Donations for Bag of Books Program
The Santa Clarita Valley Education Foundation is proud to announce it will reintroduce the Bag of Books program to SCV elementary schools this fall.
SCV Education Foundation Seeks Donations for Bag of Books Program
July 22-23: SCV Winemakers Featured at Garagiste Wine Festival
The Garagiste Wine Festival: Seventh Annual Urban Exposure will be held in Glendale July 22-23.
July 22-23: SCV Winemakers Featured at Garagiste Wine Festival
SCV Water Announces Death of Board VP Jerry Gladbach
Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency officials confirmed Thursday night, July 14, the death of the board’s vice president, Jerry Gladbach.
SCV Water Announces Death of Board VP Jerry Gladbach
Child & Family Center Awarded $250,000 Grant From Foster Foundation
Child & Family Center is pleased to announce the receipt of a $250,000 grant from The G.A. Foster Legacy Foundation, a family foundation established in Southern California.
Child & Family Center Awarded $250,000 Grant From Foster Foundation
Today in SCV History (July 15)
1891 - R.E. Nickel publishes area's first newspaper, The Acton Rooster [story]
Acton Rooster
Thursday COVID Roundup: 261 New SCV Cases; SCV Deaths Total 483
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday a total of 14 new deaths and 8,535 new cases countywide, with 261 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Thursday COVID Roundup: 261 New SCV Cases; SCV Deaths Total 483
Today in SCV History (July 14)
1769 - Portolá party sets out from San Diego; first Europeans to "discover" Santa Clarita Valley 3½ weeks later [story]
Gaspar de Portola
Sept 12: Santa Clarita, CalArts Offering After-School Arts Program
The Santa Clarita Public Library is excited to collaborate with the California Institute of the Arts to bring a brand-new, after-school arts program for students in grades fourth through sixth for free.
Sept 12: Santa Clarita, CalArts Offering After-School Arts Program
July 14: "Community Conversation" With LASD Sheriff Alex Villanueva, SCV Sheriffs Captain Diez
Santa Clarita residents and business owners are invited to join Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva and SCV Captain Diez for a “Community Conversation”.
July 14: “Community Conversation” With LASD Sheriff Alex Villanueva, SCV Sheriffs Captain Diez
July 20: L.A. County to Launch New Aging and Disabilities Department
LA County Supervisor Janice Hahn will join Dr. Laura Trejo, Director of the new LA County Aging and Disabilities Department, and other state and local leaders in launching L.A. County’s first department dedicated to providing aging and disability services.
July 20: L.A. County to Launch New Aging and Disabilities Department
Sept 9: DrinkPAK CEO to Speak at SCVEDC Economic Outlook
The Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation is excited to announce that the final panelist at the 2022 Economic Outlook will be DrinkPAK CEO Nate Patena.
Sept 9: DrinkPAK CEO to Speak at SCVEDC Economic Outlook
SCV Deputies Investigating Traffic Collision Involving a Pedestrian
On Monday at approximately 9:15am, SCV deputies responded to Bouquet Canyon Road and Soledad Canyon Road in Saugus regarding a traffic collision involving a pedestrian. 
SCV Deputies Investigating Traffic Collision Involving a Pedestrian
