[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
99°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
August 12
1944 - Newhall Refinery on Sierra Highway destroyed by fire (then rebuilt) [watch film]
Newsreel
Excessive Heat Warning Called for This Weekend in SCV, SoCal
| Wednesday, Aug 12, 2020
Heat Alert

excessive heat warningThe National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning for the Santa Clarita Valley and most of Southern California to be in effect from Friday morning through Monday evening.

The service forecasts dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures between 95 and 108. The hottest locations will be in the far interior sections and the L.A. County valleys.

Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for people working or participating in outdoor activities.

Overnight low temperatures will remain very warm, only cooling into the 70s and even lower 80s, warmest in foothill locations.

The only areas of the region not affected by the alert are coastal Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Counties.

Residents should be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NewsBreak
LOCAL NEWS HEADLINES
> LOCAL NEWS ARCHIVE
L.A. County Finalizes Body-Worn Camera Contract
Wednesday, Aug 12, 2020
L.A. County Finalizes Body-Worn Camera Contract
The contract for the body-worn camera program that will ensure greater accountability of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has been finalized, enabling the department to now order cameras and equipment at its discretion as of Wednesday.
FULL STORY...
Excessive Heat Warning Called for This Weekend in SCV, SoCal
Wednesday, Aug 12, 2020
Excessive Heat Warning Called for This Weekend in SCV, SoCal
The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning for the Santa Clarita Valley and most of Southern California to be in effect from Friday morning through Monday evening.
FULL STORY...
Be Counted in U.S. Census by New September 30 Deadline
Wednesday, Aug 12, 2020
Be Counted in U.S. Census by New September 30 Deadline
The new 2020 Census deadline is approaching on September 30, and Los Angeles County officials remind residents that it's important that EVERYONE is counted, including all children who live with you.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
California Schools Chief Lauds Back-to-Learning Efforts
As most schools across California begin a new school year under distance learning, State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond on Wednesday commended the around-the-clock dedication of educators, families, and students.
California Schools Chief Lauds Back-to-Learning Efforts
L.A. County Finalizes Body-Worn Camera Contract
The contract for the body-worn camera program that will ensure greater accountability of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has been finalized, enabling the department to now order cameras and equipment at its discretion as of Wednesday.
L.A. County Finalizes Body-Worn Camera Contract
L.A. County Awards More than $4M in Arts Grants
The Los Angeles County Department of Arts and Culture has awarded more than $4.8 million in arts grants for the 2020-21 fiscal year.
L.A. County Awards More than $4M in Arts Grants
SCV Senior Center Serves More than 100K Meals Since March
The Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center reached another milestone this week when it surpassed 100,000 meals prepared and delivered in the SCV since March 13, as the COVID-19 pandemic began in the United States.
SCV Senior Center Serves More than 100K Meals Since March
The Music Center Launches ‘For the Love of L.A.’
The Music Center on Tuesday launched a new digital series called "For the Love of L.A.," designed to celebrate the creativity of Los Angeles and support L.A.-based artists representing the disciplines of music, dance, visual culture and more.
The Music Center Launches ‘For the Love of L.A.’
L.A. County Presiding Judge Again Extends Court Trial Dates
Los Angeles County Superior Court Presiding Judge Kevin C. Brazile executed a General Order Monday to extend court trial dates in Civil, Family, Probate, Juvenile and Criminal Divisions of the Court.
L.A. County Presiding Judge Again Extends Court Trial Dates
Voting in L.A. County this November? Know Your Options
If you're voting in Los Angeles County this November, you'll soon have more options on how to cast your ballot.
Voting in L.A. County this November? Know Your Options
Excessive Heat Warning Called for This Weekend in SCV, SoCal
The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning for the Santa Clarita Valley and most of Southern California to be in effect from Friday morning through Monday evening.
Excessive Heat Warning Called for This Weekend in SCV, SoCal
Be Counted in U.S. Census by New September 30 Deadline
The new 2020 Census deadline is approaching on September 30, and Los Angeles County officials remind residents that it's important that EVERYONE is counted, including all children who live with you.
Be Counted in U.S. Census by New September 30 Deadline
SCV Incident Prompts Review of LASD Rifle Deployment Policy
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department will review its policy and training for the use of assault rifles, following the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station's response to an assault report and felony stop Friday in Canyon Country, where three teenagers were detained at gunpoint, law enforcement officials said Tuesday.
SCV Incident Prompts Review of LASD Rifle Deployment Policy
Google Adding California Quake Early Warnings to Android Phones
Without downloading an app, millions of Californians and even tourists will automatically receive earthquake early warnings to their Android cellphones under a deal announced Tuesday by Google and the state.
Google Adding California Quake Early Warnings to Android Phones
Today in SCV History (Aug. 12)
1944 - Newhall Refinery on Sierra Highway destroyed by fire (then rebuilt) [watch film]
Newsreel
L.A. County Reaches Grim Milestone: More than 5,000 COVID-19 Deaths
Los Angeles County reaches a somber milestone as deaths from COVID-19 surpass 5,000, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday.
L.A. County Reaches Grim Milestone: More than 5,000 COVID-19 Deaths
SCV Teachers, Students Return to Virtual Classrooms
In a back-to-school day unlike any other before it, the first group of Santa Clarita Valley K-12 students and teachers returned to the classroom via a distance learning format Tuesday.
SCV Teachers, Students Return to Virtual Classrooms
Pac-12 Conference Postpones All Sports Through 2020
SAN FRANCISCO - The Pac-12 CEO Group voted unanimously to postpone all sport competitions through the end of the 2020 calendar year.
Pac-12 Conference Postpones All Sports Through 2020
Barger Releases Statement Regarding Incident Involving SCV Deputies
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger has released a statement regarding a recent incident involving deputies from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station - an incident, which was recorded by bystanders, and has since gone viral.
Barger Releases Statement Regarding Incident Involving SCV Deputies
Biden Taps California Senator Kamala Harris as Running Mate
(CN) — Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden selected California Senator Kamala Harris as his running mate Tuesday, upholding a debate promise to pick a woman to round out his ticket.
Biden Taps California Senator Kamala Harris as Running Mate
L.A. County Secures $10.9M CARES Act Grant
The U.S. Economic Development Administration (EDA) announced the award of $38 million in Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act Recovery Assistance grants to 14 Revolving Loan Funds (RLF) grantees, including the Los Angeles County Development Authority (LACDA).
L.A. County Secures $10.9M CARES Act Grant
Deputies Respond to Possible Shooting in Canyon Country
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies rushed to a Canyon Country shopping center parking lot Tuesday after receiving a call from a man who said he had shot someone in a vehicle.
Deputies Respond to Possible Shooting in Canyon Country
Oct. 3: Circle of Hope Semi-Virtual Tea Fundraiser
Circle of Hope has announced their 16th annual signature Tea fundraiser, which will be held Saturday, Oct. 3, will feature something new and different with an internationally themed dinner and program.
Oct. 3: Circle of Hope Semi-Virtual Tea Fundraiser
L.A. County CEO Announces New Retirement Date
Los Angeles County Chief Executive Officer Sachi A. Hamai, who agreed to temporarily postpone her retirement to help lead the County through the initial phase of the COVID-19 emergency, announced that she will retire at the end of August 2020.
L.A. County CEO Announces New Retirement Date
Children’s Bureau Foster-Adoption Orientation Available Online
Children’s Bureau is now offering an online foster-adoption orientation for individuals and/or couples who are interested helping children in foster care while reunifying with birth families or to provide legal permanency by adoption.
Children’s Bureau Foster-Adoption Orientation Available Online
Today in SCV History (Aug. 11)
2018 - Big Oaks Lodge in Bouquet Canyon burns down [video]
Big Oaks Lodge
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Shows ‘Signs of Stability’; SCV Cases Total 4,779
Los Angeles County Public Health on Monday confirmed 19 new deaths and 1,920 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, as officials see signs of stability in key indicators, including daily hospitalizations and deaths.
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Shows ‘Signs of Stability’; SCV Cases Total 4,779
%d bloggers like this: