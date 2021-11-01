header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy
60°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
November 1
1963 - Community of Canyon Country founded; first Frontier Days celebration [story]
Frontier Days badge
Family, Friends, Customers Celebrate Keith Mowry’s Life
Courtesy of The Signal, signalscv.com
| Monday, Nov 1, 2021
Memorial 1
The family of Keith Mowry, owner of Bob’s Country Meats, holds a celebration of life ceremony Sunday. October 31, 2021. Bobby Block / The Signal.

 

Friends, family and customers of Bob’s Country Meats gathered Sunday to celebrate the life of owner Keith Mowry, who died recently due to health complications.

“We’ve lost an icon in this valley. There is no other shop where you walk in and it’s like Cheers,” longtime customer Lisa Kaminsky said, referring to the American sitcom of a bar “where everybody knows your name.”

During the celebration of life, which was open to the public, many spoke of Mowry, all of whom — regardless of their relationship to him — described him as one of the kindest people they’d ever met.

“I don’t think that people came in (the shop) only for the meat, they came in there to see Keith,” longtime customer James Harvey said, receiving many nods from those in the audience. “People literally went in there to be with him.”

The family of Keith Mowry, owner of Bob’s Country Meats, holds a celebration of life ceremony Sunday. October 31, 2021. Bobby Block / The Signal.
Harvey and others noted that Mowry could’ve moonlighted as a psychologist, as he was always willing to listen.

“That was the happiest place on earth, not Disneyland — Bob’s Country Meats,” Harvey added. “It really was an amazing thing. You don’t see this very often. Boy, what a legacy he left.”

The market “crew” and Mowry’s former employees attested to that, as they stood on stage together talking of their time working for Mowry.

“I think Bob’s Country Meats, that was his home away from home,” said former employee James Schneider. “It was inviting to everybody because … we were able to see him in his prime element, just doing his thing. He loved to be there.”

Memorial 2

The family of Keith Mowry, owner of Bob’s Country Meats, holds a celebration of life ceremony Sunday. October 31, 2021. Bobby Block / The Signal.

Mowry was both like a dad and a brother to his employees, who were like family to him, added another former employee, Nate Hoofard.

“We all had an absolute blast. We loved every single second of it,” Hoofard said of his time working at Bob’s Country Meats.

Longtime friend Tim Daily — who is known as Willy at the market — told the story of how he got his nickname from Mowry, who “didn’t like (his) name.”

“He was the kindest man I’ve known in my 78 years,” he said. “Keith was the type (of person) who never had a bad word for anybody. You came in in a bad mood, you left in a good mood.”

Mowry’s younger brother Matt also told stories of his time helping his brother at the butcher shop, recalling wanting to be just like his older brother, who was 13 years his senior.

Memorial 3

The family of Keith Mowry, owner of Bob’s Country Meats, holds a celebration of life ceremony Sunday. October 31, 2021. Bobby Block / The Signal.

“He knew everybody that walked through that door pretty much, knew what they wanted, how they liked it a certain way,” Matt said. “It was that daily connection to everybody that came into the store that I think kept him from even thinking about retirement.”

It’s the outpouring of support the family has received from the community, such as those who attended Mowry’s celebration of life, that they appreciate most, Matt said.

“It’s just been unbelievable to see … the support and the outreach from the community,” Matt added. “It’s been wonderful to see how much he meant to this community, to the people that came to the store.”

In lieu of flowers, the Mowry family asks for donations to the GoFundMe that was set up to help his family cover expenses.

Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NewsBreak
LOCAL NEWS HEADLINES
> LOCAL NEWS ARCHIVE
Family, Friends, Customers Celebrate Keith Mowry’s Life
Monday, Nov 1, 2021
Family, Friends, Customers Celebrate Keith Mowry’s Life
Friends, family and customers of Bob’s Country Meats gathered Sunday to celebrate the life of owner Keith Mowry, who died recently due to health complications.
FULL STORY...
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: 179th Death at Henry Mayo
Monday, Nov 1, 2021
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: 179th Death at Henry Mayo
Officials from Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital on Monday announced an additional death, bringing the total number of COVID-19 deaths since the onset of the pandemic to 179, spokesman Patrick Moody confirmed.
FULL STORY...
Santa Clarita Cuts Red Ribbon for New Community Center
Monday, Nov 1, 2021
Santa Clarita Cuts Red Ribbon for New Community Center
Santa Clarita city officials and political leaders cut the red ribbon for the new Canyon Country Community Center – which will be open to all residents as a hub for various programs.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Sustainable Landscaping at Upcoming SCV Water Gardening Class
Your landscape has been established for a while now, but you know that it needs some work to keep it looking good.
Sustainable Landscaping at Upcoming SCV Water Gardening Class
SCAA Readies for 2021 Art Classic
The Santa Clarita Artists Association is excited to announce the 2021 Art Classic will be held on Saturday, Nov. 6.
SCAA Readies for 2021 Art Classic
Filming in SCV Includes Eight TV Shows, Three Features, One Reality, One Documentary
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the 13 productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Nov. 1 - Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021:
Filming in SCV Includes Eight TV Shows, Three Features, One Reality, One Documentary
Community Invited to City’s Veterans Day Ceremony
The city of Santa Clarita invites community members to join the Santa Clarita City Council for a special Veterans Day Ceremony to honor local veterans, currently-serving military and their families, at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 11, at Veterans Historical Plaza, located at 24275 N. Walnut Street in Newhall.
Community Invited to City’s Veterans Day Ceremony
Monthly Message from Mayor Bill Miranda – November 2021
Tis the season to celebrate, and I know I cannot wait to come together as a community, once again, to kick off the holiday season at Light Up Main Street! This year’s event will take place on Saturday, Nov. 20, at 6:00 p.m.
Monthly Message from Mayor Bill Miranda – November 2021
SCV Abandoned Art Hunt Begins Wednesday
The hunt is on! Pieces of pottery will be hidden in random locations throughout Santa Clarita Valley by SCV Potters, a local group of potters, as part of the SCV Abandoned Art Project that happens twice a year
SCV Abandoned Art Hunt Begins Wednesday
Family, Friends, Customers Celebrate Keith Mowry’s Life
Friends, family and customers of Bob’s Country Meats gathered Sunday to celebrate the life of owner Keith Mowry, who died recently due to health complications.
Family, Friends, Customers Celebrate Keith Mowry’s Life
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: 179th Death at Henry Mayo
Officials from Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital on Monday announced an additional death, bringing the total number of COVID-19 deaths since the onset of the pandemic to 179, spokesman Patrick Moody confirmed.
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: 179th Death at Henry Mayo
Santa Clarita Cuts Red Ribbon for New Community Center
Santa Clarita city officials and political leaders cut the red ribbon for the new Canyon Country Community Center – which will be open to all residents as a hub for various programs.
Santa Clarita Cuts Red Ribbon for New Community Center
Caltrans District 7 Hiring, Holding Career Fair Wednesday
The California Department of Transportation, District 7 (Los Angeles, Ventura counties) is holding a career fair on Wednesday, Nov. 3 from 9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m., in downtown Los Angeles to help people learn about the opportunities and benefits of working for the State of California.
Caltrans District 7 Hiring, Holding Career Fair Wednesday
Today in SCV History (Nov. 1)
1963 - Community of Canyon Country founded; first Frontier Days celebration [story]
Frontier Days badge
Today in SCV History (Oct. 31)
1923 - Newhall Chamber of Commerce petitions state to pave Spruce Street (now Main); it happens three years later [story]
Spruce Street
Today in SCV History (Oct. 30)
1984 - NTSB revises probable cause of 1982 "Twilight Zone" deaths after director John Landis appeals [story]
John Landis
SCV Native Presley Aronson Shares Anti-Bullying Message Through Music
After being bullied as a child, Santa Clarita native Presley Aronson has now made it his mission to ensure the same doesn’t happen to others.
SCV Native Presley Aronson Shares Anti-Bullying Message Through Music
City Hosts Dia de los Muertos Celebration
Children from across the Santa Clarita Valley received an after-school surprise when they entered the Newhall Community Center and saw a colorful constructed Día de los Muertos altar.
City Hosts Dia de los Muertos Celebration
Canyon Theatre Guild Adds More Mamma Mia! Shows
Due to popular demand, the Canyon Theater Guild announced its production of “Mamma Mia!” will be extended through Nov. 7.
Canyon Theatre Guild Adds More Mamma Mia! Shows
Friday COVID Roundup: County to Continue Vaccination, Booster Outreach for the Homeless
Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Friday confirmed 25 new deaths and 1,333 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 37,394 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Friday COVID Roundup: County to Continue Vaccination, Booster Outreach for the Homeless
SCV Chamber Announces 11th Annual Salute to Patriots Honorees
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with the city of Santa Clarita, are proud to announce the honorees for the 11th Annual Salute to Patriots event honoring local veterans for their service to our nation and leadership in our business community.
SCV Chamber Announces 11th Annual Salute to Patriots Honorees
Tejon Outlets Hosting ‘Cinema Under the Stars’ Halloween Event
The Outlets at Tejon is pleased to announce the return of its annual Halloween event – Cinema Under the Stars – Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021.
Tejon Outlets Hosting ‘Cinema Under the Stars’ Halloween Event
Metro Discusses Plans for I-5 Construction
The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority informed the public Wednesday evening on the details surrounding the new Interstate 5 construction project occurring between State Route 14 and Parker Road in Castaic over the next handful of years.
Metro Discusses Plans for I-5 Construction
Today in SCV History (Oct. 29)
1932 - Highway 99 completed through Weldon Canyon, bypassing Ridge Route [story]
Hwy 99
Valencia Forced to Forfeit; Saugus Foothill League Champs for 2nd Straight Year
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cancelled Friday’s Valencia High School football game following three new COVID-19 cases being reported on the campus.
Valencia Forced to Forfeit; Saugus Foothill League Champs for 2nd Straight Year
Nov. 20: Light Up Main Street Returns to Old Town Newhall
The holiday season is just around the corner, and the city of Santa Clarita is excited to welcome the community back to the official holiday kick-off, Light Up Main Street!
Nov. 20: Light Up Main Street Returns to Old Town Newhall
Oct. 29: Community Invited to City’s Annual Halloween Carnival
The city of Santa Clarita will be hosting its 20th annual Halloween Carnival on Friday, Oct. 29, from 6:00 p.m. - 8:30 p.m., at the Newhall Community Center.
Oct. 29: Community Invited to City’s Annual Halloween Carnival
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: