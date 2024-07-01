SCV-Based Lief Labs Names Randy Rosinski CCO

Santa Clarita-based Lief Labs, a premier formulation and product development innovator and manufacturer of dietary supplements, welcomes Randy Rosinski as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO), leading Lief’s Sales and Marketing departments and joining the Executive Leadership team. In this newly established CCO position at Lief, Rosinski will play a critical role in driving the commercial success of Lief’s business by managing the company’s sales strategy, client relationships, and market dynamics, while ensuring Lief remains competitive and profitable.

Bringing a demonstrated history of success and innovation in areas spanning Food & Beverage, Consumer Products, Sales, Customer Relationship Management (CRM), and Sales Operations, Rosinski joins Lief with over 30 years of experience including 26 years in business leadership roles at Nestlé USA. Following Nestlé and prior to joining Lief, Rosinski was most recently Vice President, Sales at Ferrara Candy Company.

“I am very excited to welcome Randy to Lief in this newly established CCO position, as we continue to strategically develop our leadership team with the added depth and expertise of highly regarded C-level executive talent,” said Adel Villalobos, CEO and founder of Lief. “Randy’s tremendous experience as a sales and business leader at some of the world’s leading food and beverage companies, as well as his shared vision in further driving Lief’s commercial success, will be an incredible asset to our already strong team.”

“I look forward to capitalizing on Lief Labs’ reputation for quality and innovation to scale our operations while delivering on the overall customer experience and partnership,” said Rosinski.

Rosinski earned a degree in Marketing and Sales from California State Polytechnic University-Pomona and completed the Food Industry Management Program of Cornell University. His position will be based in Lief’s Valencia headquarters.

About Lief Labs

Lief Labs is a premier formulation and product development innovator and manufacturer of dietary supplements. Our in-house Product Development and R&D team creates the best tasting and most cutting-edge formulations of supplements. Lief also houses over 220,000 sq ft of new and fully renovated, full-service, state-of-the-art, Current Good Manufacturing Practice (cGMP) manufacturing facility, which includes an in-house analytical testing lab and a microbiology lab, and offers custom solutions for a multitude of supplement categories. Lief collaborates with entrepreneurial firms to help them build premier brands. Our turnkey solutions allow us to engage in seamless partnerships that help brands with scalability and sustainable growth. Lief hosts the Beyond the Supps podcast which covers a wide range of topics such as entrepreneurship, social media, quality control, health & wellness, and the impact the dietary supplement industry has worldwide. The company is based in Valencia, CA. To learn more, please visit www.lieflabs.com.

