1993 - Jury awards Newhall Land $2.3 million for "Valencia" trademark infringement by Palmer apartments at Valle del Oro, Newhall [story]
Palmer Guilty
Feb. 25: Many Families, One Community Family Resource Fair Postponed
| Friday, Feb 24, 2023
postponedcrop

William S. Hart Union High School District has announced that the upcoming Many Families One Community Family Resource Fair scheduled for Saturday, Feb 25 has been postponed due to this weekend’s weather forecast. The event will be rescheduled and a new date will be communicated soon.

Sulphur Springs and William S. Hart Union school districts will host the annual Many Families, One Community event on Saturday, Feb. 25. The event has now been postponed to a future date.

The event was scheduled to be held 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at Golden Valley High School.

The annual event is a resource fair for families and includes workshops on various subjects. Kids (ages 4-13) programs will also be available.

Golden Valley High School is located at 27051 Robert C. Lee Parkway in Santa Clarita.

For more information, visit https://www.sssd.k12.ca.us/Page/1115.

postponed
Feb. 25: Many Families, One Community Family Resource Fair Postponed
