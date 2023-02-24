Feb. 25: Many Families, One Community Family Resource Fair Postponed

William S. Hart Union High School District has announced that the upcoming Many Families One Community Family Resource Fair scheduled for Saturday, Feb 25 has been postponed due to this weekend’s weather forecast. The event will be rescheduled and a new date will be communicated soon.
Sulphur Springs and William S. Hart Union school districts will host the annual Many Families, One Community event on Saturday, Feb. 25. The event has now been postponed to a future date.
The event was scheduled to be held 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at Golden Valley High School.
The annual event is a resource fair for families and includes workshops on various subjects. Kids (ages 4-13) programs will also be available.
Golden Valley High School is located at 27051 Robert C. Lee Parkway in Santa Clarita.
William S. Hart Union High School District has announced that the upcoming Many Families One Community Family Resource Fair scheduled for Saturday, Feb 25 has been postponed due to this weekend's weather forecast. The event will be rescheduled and a new date will be communicated soon.
William S. Hart Union High School District has announced that the upcoming Many Families One Community Family Resource Fair scheduled for Saturday, Feb 25 has been postponed due to this weekend's weather forecast. The event will be rescheduled and a new date will be communicated soon.
Los Angeles County Public Works crews continue to patrol the L.A. County region in response to the frigid storm that began on Feb. 22 and is expected to last through Feb. 26. The second phase of the storm will bring moderate to heavy rainfall beginning the morning of Feb. 24.
DrinkPAK, a next-generation canned beverage manufacturer in the Santa Clarita Valley, is expanding its business by adding a third production line capable of producing 2,200 cans per minute at its campus on Needham Ranch Parkway. To support the expansion, DrinkPAK will need to hire up to 80 residents by April 2023 for roles in packaging, warehouse, batching and maintenance.
Students from California Institute of the Arts in Valencia Michelle Cheng (Film/Video BFA 2024) and Maggie McKelvey (Film/Video BFA 2025) are among the 15 recipients of the 2022-2023 Women in Animation Scholarship, which annually recognizes promising student animators from around the world.
College of the Canyons sophomore forward LuLu Salloom was named to the California Community College Women's Basketball Coaches Association All-State team for a second straight season in addition to being one of three Lady Cougars who earned All-Western State Conference, South Division honors.
The second in-person Newhallywood Silent Film Festival has been postponed due to the Southern California storm that is bringing rain and low temperatures to Santa Clarita, along with snow and high winds to Interstate-5 north of the valley.
College of the Canyons sophomore Allyson Melgar pitched her first career no-hitter and the Cougars pounded out 13 hits for a convincing 11-0 conference victory over L.A. Valley College in five innings at Whitten Field on Tuesday.
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will appoint a new member to fill Board Seat No. 4, a vacancy left by the recent death of Michele Jenkins, who served as a board member for nearly 40 years.
(CN) — Local water agencies received good news from the state of California on Wednesday: thanks to early gains in the Sierra Nevada snowpack, the State Water Project is increasing its allocation to 35% of what agencies had asked for.
Because of the recent rainfall, Los Angeles County Health Officer, Muntu Davis, MD, MPH, is cautioning residents that bacteria, chemicals, debris, trash, and other public health hazards from city streets and mountain areas are likely to contaminate ocean waters at and around discharging storm drains, creeks, and rivers after a rainfall.
The Department of Motor Vehicles joined several state agencies at a job fair Thursday in Oakland to promote available technology jobs statewide for Californians interested in a career in public service.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.