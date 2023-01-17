Feb. 26: Mardi Gras Madness 10K/5K/1K to Benefit SOAR

The Mardi Gras Madness 10K/5K/1K will be held rain or shine Sunday, Feb. 26th at Valencia Town Center in Valencia – 24201 Valencia Blvd., Valencia, CA 91355.
The event benefits Students Off And Running, (SOAR), an official charity of the ASICS L.A. Marathon. Students Off And Running (SOAR) is a division of the Santa Clarita Track Club, a 501(c)3 non-profit organization. Located in the Santa Clarita Valley, programs include: Youth Track and Field, Youth Cross Country, and Students Off And Running (SOAR).
Start location will be in the lower parking lot behind Sears, along Citrus avenue. There is ample free parking on-site. Access parking via either Valencia Boulevard or Magic Mountain Parkway.
Race Day Timeline
6:30 – 8 a.m. – Packet Pickup / Onsite Registration until sellout only. Credit card, cash, or check accepted.
7:15-7:25 a.m. – 1K Warm-Up Powered by Fit4Mom SCV.
7:30 a.m. – 1K Run/Walk Start
7:40-7:55 a.m. – 5K/10K Warm-Up Powered by Fit4Mom SCV.
7:55 a.m. – National Anthem
8 a.m. – 5K/10K Start
8:30-10 a.m. – Awards ceremony / Best Dressed Giveaways / (all participants must be present to win).
Pay a visit to Rancho Camulos Saturday, Jan. 29, at 1 p.m., to experience Helen Hunt Jackson’s Jan. 23, 1882 visit to the ranch, which inspired her to include this vestige of the Californio lifestyle as one of the settings for her novel, "Ramona."
Madeline Cooke had a career high in both points scored (15) and rebounds (17), but Vanguard proved the better team this night as the Lions defeated The Master's 69-56 Saturday night in The MacArthur Center.
Pay a visit to Rancho Camulos Saturday, Jan. 29, at 1 p.m., to experience Helen Hunt Jackson’s Jan. 23, 1882 visit to the ranch, which inspired her to include this vestige of the Californio lifestyle as one of the settings for her novel, "Ramona."
Because of the recent rainfall, Los Angeles County Health Officer, Muntu Davis, MD, MPH, is cautioning residents that bacteria, chemicals, debris, trash, and other public health hazards from city streets and mountain areas are likely to contaminate ocean waters at and around discharging storm drains, creeks, and rivers after a rainfall.
The Saugus Union School District Board of Trustees will hold a regular in-person meeting Tuesday, Jan.. 17 at 6:30 p.m. at Saugus District Education Center, 24930 Avenue Stanford, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
Santa Clarita City Hall Ceremonies will hold "The Big I Do" event on Valentine's Day, Feb. 15. Thanks to Classic Designs Jewelry in Valencia, each couple that signs up to say “I Do” on Valentine’s Day, will automatically be entered into a drawing for a chance to win and create two wedding bands, at a market value of approximately $1,500 each.
The California Department of Transportation advises motorists that Northbound Interstate 5 will be reduced to only one lane open for traffic from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. tonight in the Castaic area of northern Los Angeles County.
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District's Governing Board will take place Wednesday, Nov. 16, beginning with a closed session at 6 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 7 p.m.
Calling all Los Angeles Kings fans – in coordination with the 2023 We Are All Kings Rink Tour, The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center | Powered by FivePoint Valencia is excited to host 3-4 current Kings players on Sunday, Jan. 15 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Los Angeles County is set to open a new set of grant applications available to arts and culture organizations. Creative Recovery LA is a new grant initiative to address COVID-19 pandemic impacts on the arts and the creative economy. Through this initiative, the Department of Arts and Culture will award more than $26 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds to deliver financial relief and recovery to the Los Angeles County nonprofit arts and culture sector.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.