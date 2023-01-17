Feb. 26: Mardi Gras Madness 10K/5K/1K to Benefit SOAR

The Mardi Gras Madness 10K/5K/1K will be held rain or shine Sunday, Feb. 26th at Valencia Town Center in Valencia – 24201 Valencia Blvd., Valencia, CA 91355.

The event benefits Students Off And Running, (SOAR), an official charity of the ASICS L.A. Marathon. Students Off And Running (SOAR) is a division of the Santa Clarita Track Club, a 501(c)3 non-profit organization. Located in the Santa Clarita Valley, programs include: Youth Track and Field, Youth Cross Country, and Students Off And Running (SOAR).

Start location will be in the lower parking lot behind Sears, along Citrus avenue. There is ample free parking on-site. Access parking via either Valencia Boulevard or Magic Mountain Parkway.

Race Day Timeline

6:30 – 8 a.m. – Packet Pickup / Onsite Registration until sellout only. Credit card, cash, or check accepted.

7:15-7:25 a.m. – 1K Warm-Up Powered by Fit4Mom SCV.

7:30 a.m. – 1K Run/Walk Start

7:40-7:55 a.m. – 5K/10K Warm-Up Powered by Fit4Mom SCV.

7:55 a.m. – National Anthem

8 a.m. – 5K/10K Start

8:30-10 a.m. – Awards ceremony / Best Dressed Giveaways / (all participants must be present to win).

For more information and to register visit Mardi Gras Madness.

