Feb. 28: Magician Chris Candfield to Premiere Theaterical Show

Award-winning magician Chris Canfield is premiering his immersive, magical theatrical show “The Games We Play” at The MAIN Theater in Old Town Newhall on Feb. 28.

The highly interactive performance explores Caneld’s time growing up in a family-owned traditional game store and the importance of play in our lives. Many games will be played.

Chris Canfield has been featured on the television show “Penn & Teller: Fool Us” and performs regularly at prestigious magic venues, including the world-famous Magic Castle in Hollywood.

“I’m really excited to debut this show in my hometown,” said Caneld, a 20-year resident of Santa Clarita. “The MAIN Theater in the downtown arts district is the perfect venue for the premiere and I’m looking forward to helping continue to bring attention to our wonderful arts community.”

Canfield also notes that his show is “not a traditional magic performance because there is a story to be told, but it will be magical. I hope everyone wants to come out and play.”

Tickets are $24 and be purchased at https://playgames-2-28-25.eventbrite.com.

“The Games We Play”

Recommended for ages 16 and older.

Friday, Feb. 28, 8 p.m.

The MAIN Theater –

24266 Main St.,

Santa Clarita, CA 91321

For more information visit https://thegamesweplayshow.com.

