Feb. 8: SDFYinSCV Presents ‘Social Media Safety’ Virtual Workshop

DFYinSCV will present a “Social Media Safety” online Workshop Wednesday, Feb. 8 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Join Michele Krantz, Pico Canyon Elementary School Principal, to learn:
— The challenges your child experiences when navigating social media.
— How to better support your child before and after they connect online.
It’s never too early (or too late) to make an impact on your child’s online experience. Social Media has had a huge impact on children.
Krantz has over 20 years of experience working with students and families from diverse economic, racial and cultural backgrounds throughout the Santa Clarita Valley. She received a Master of Arts focused in Educational Leadership and Administration from California State University, Northridge.
To register for this free virtual event, please visit DFYinSCV.com/parent-engagement.
For more information, or to request Spanish translation, please contact Jacqueline Martinez at jlmartinez@santa-clarita.com or call (661) 250-3751.
Four weeks after declaring a local emergency on homelessness, the Los Angeles Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a $609.7 million budget for the Los Angeles County Homeless Initiative for fiscal year 2023-24, the largest investment in any given year to date to prevent and address homelessness.
Opera legend Shigemi Matsumoto and her husband Marty Stark have donated nearly $1.5 million to the music program at California State University, Northridge. The university is naming a recital hall in her honor.
American Sports Entertainment Company and the Los Angeles Kings, collectively referred to as JV Ice at The Cube, are seeking proposals for the operation of retail space at The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center, Powered by FivePoint Valencia, located at 27745 Smyth Drive in Santa Clarita.
Spring is the perfect time to take advantage of document shredding services in Santa Clarita. Mark your calendars for Saturday, March 18, for a free drive-thru document shredding event, which will be held at the Via Princessa Metrolink Station, 19201 Via Princessa, Santa Clarita, CA 91321, from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce today announced their 2022 businesses award recipients who will be honored at the Centennial Celebration Awards + Installation on Thursday, Feb. 23, at the Canyon Country Community Center.
After a three-year hiatus, the Santa Clarita Valley Historical Society will commemorate the 95th anniversary of the second-worst disaster in California history by bringing back its renowned St. Francis Dam lecture and bus tour/hike at the dam site in San Francisquito Canyon on Saturday, March 11, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Ethan Igbanugo's basket with 34 seconds remaining would prove to be the game winner as CSUN Men's Basketball knocked off first-place UC Santa Barbara 72-67 on Saturday at Premier America Credit Union Arena.
College of the Canyons student-athletes Allyson Melgar (softball) and Ryan Camacho (baseball) have been named the COC Athletic Department's Women's & Men's Student-Athletes of the Week for the period running Jan. 30 to Feb. 4.
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold a business meeting Wednesday, Feb. 8, at 5 p.m., in the University Center, Room 301 on the Valencia campus of College of the Canyons.
