Feb. 8: SDFYinSCV Presents ‘Social Media Safety’ Virtual Workshop

DFYinSCV will present a “Social Media Safety” online Workshop Wednesday, Feb. 8 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Join Michele Krantz, Pico Canyon Elementary School Principal, to learn:

— The challenges your child experiences when navigating social media.

— How to better support your child before and after they connect online.

It’s never too early (or too late) to make an impact on your child’s online experience. Social Media has had a huge impact on children.

Krantz has over 20 years of experience working with students and families from diverse economic, racial and cultural backgrounds throughout the Santa Clarita Valley. She received a Master of Arts focused in Educational Leadership and Administration from California State University, Northridge.

To register for this free virtual event, please visit DFYinSCV.com/parent-engagement.

For more information, or to request Spanish translation, please contact Jacqueline Martinez at jlmartinez@santa-clarita.com or call (661) 250-3751.

