Today in
S.C.V. History
September 1
1887 - Town of Saugus founded; Castaic train station (passenger shelter) opens [story]
Saugus
Food Dyes in School Meals Target of California Legislation
| Sunday, Sep 1, 2024
school lunch

Assembly Bill 2316 (Gabriel) that prohibits the use of six food dyes currently used in school meals has been passed by the California State Legislature.

This legislation, effective Dec. 31, 2027, will prohibit public schools from offering, selling, or otherwise providing food and beverages containing the dyes. The bill now heads to the desk of Gov. Gavin Newsom to be signed into law.

Once the bill is signed, California public schools would be required to eliminate food and drinks that contain Blue 1, Blue 2, Green 3, Red 40, Yellow 5, Yellow 6. These substances, often used as food dyes and additives, have raised health concerns and are being removed from school environments to safeguard students’ well-being.

“Healthy, safe school meals are foundational to our students’ well-being and ability to learn. As someone who depended on school meals growing up, I know how critical it is that our children receive food at school that is nutritious and is never harmful,” said California State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond. “AB 2316 is an important step forward to ensure that California’s schools are healthy and equitable learning environments for all.”

The ban described in the language of AB 2316 is based on a 2021 California Environmental Protection Agency study that concluded synthetic food dyes can cause behavioral difficulties, such as hyperactivity, in some children.

More information on resources and information related to child nutrition, nutrition education, and food distribution programs can be found on the California Department of Education Nutrition web page.
Sulphur Springs School District to Construct New School in Skyline

Sulphur Springs School District to Construct New School in Skyline
Thursday, Aug 29, 2024
The Sulphur Springs Union School District and Tri Pointe Homes have entered into a purchase and sale agreement for a parcel of land located in the Skyline community in Santa Clarita.
FULL STORY...

The 37th Annual Spotlight Program Seeks Students

The 37th Annual Spotlight Program Seeks Students
Tuesday, Aug 27, 2024
The Music Center, Los Angeles’ performing arts center, invites all Southern California high school students interested in the performing arts to apply for The Music Center’s 37th Annual Spotlight program.
FULL STORY...

Oct. 3: SCV Education Foundation Principal for a Day

Oct. 3: SCV Education Foundation Principal for a Day
Monday, Aug 26, 2024
The Santa Clarita Valley Education Foundation has announced registration is open for the annual Principal for a Day fundraising event to be held on Thursday, Oct. 3.
FULL STORY...

SUSD to Host Community Meetings on Facility Needs

SUSD to Host Community Meetings on Facility Needs
Sunday, Aug 25, 2024
The Governing Board of the Saugus Union School District approved Resolution 2024-2025 #15 in a special meeting held on Thursday, Aug. 1 ordering a school facilities bond measure be placed on the Nov. 5, 2024 ballot.
FULL STORY...
Today in SCV History (Sept. 1)
1887 - Town of Saugus founded; Castaic train station (passenger shelter) opens [story]
Saugus
Today in SCV History (Aug. 31)
2001 - LASD Deputy Hagop "Jake" Kuredjian gunned down in Stevenson Ranch while backing up ATF [story]
Jake Kuredjian
COC’s Women’s Soccer Sweeps San Diego Road Trip
College of the Canyons Women's Soccer won its second match in as many outings, this time posting a 4-1 road win at San Diego Mesa College.
COC’s Women’s Soccer Sweeps San Diego Road Trip
Applications Open for Santa Clarita Planning Commission Position
The city of Santa Clarita encourages interested and qualified residents to apply for an unscheduled vacancy position on the Santa Clarita Planning Commission. The unexpired term ends Dec. 31, 2026.
Applications Open for Santa Clarita Planning Commission Position
Mike West | A Message From the CIF-Southern Section Commissioner
As August comes to a close and the school year starts for all student athletes in the Southern Section, I want to officially welcome everyone back as we begin the 2024-2025 school year. This school year will be significant for a variety of reasons
Mike West | A Message From the CIF-Southern Section Commissioner
Sept. 14: Santa Clarita Master Chorale Auditions
The Santa Clarita Master Chorale, led by Artistic Director Allan Robert Petker, is holding auditions in advance of its upcoming 25th anniversary season.
Sept. 14: Santa Clarita Master Chorale Auditions
LASD Asks Public’s Help in Locating Missing Canyon Country Man
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit is asking for the public’s help locating an at-risk missing person last seen in Canyon Country.
LASD Asks Public’s Help in Locating Missing Canyon Country Man
Meetings Scheduled for SR-14 Safety, Mobility Project
Metro has a plan to enhance safety and improve mobility in the SR-14 Antelope Valley Freeway corridor, which is a lifeline route in North Los Angeles County.
Meetings Scheduled for SR-14 Safety, Mobility Project
COC Cross Country Teams See Success at Season Opener
College of the Canyons cross country began its season in successful fashion, with the women's team taking first and then men's squad running third at the season opening San Diego Cross Country Kickoff.
COC Cross Country Teams See Success at Season Opener
Applications for L.A. County Arts Grants is Now Open
Grant applications are now open for two of the three available arts nonprofit grants from the Los Angeles County Department of Arts and Culture.
Applications for L.A. County Arts Grants is Now Open
Wilk Bill Relieving Overcrowded Animal Shelters Headed to Governor’s Desk
California State Sen. Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita) announced his bill to expand access to low and no-cost spay/neuter services has successfully passed both the Senate and Assembly and is now headed to the governor for approval.
Wilk Bill Relieving Overcrowded Animal Shelters Headed to Governor’s Desk
This September Clear Your Fines at Santa Clarita Public Libraries
Residents of the city of Santa Clarita are asked to join the Santa Clarita Public Library's Food For Fines campaign this September.
This September Clear Your Fines at Santa Clarita Public Libraries
Sept. 16: Watercolor Artist Ray Hunter Showcased at SCAA Meeting
The Santa Clarita Artists Association will feature watercolor artist Ray Hunter at its monthly meeting, Monday, Sept. 16 at Barnes and Noble Booksellers
Sept. 16: Watercolor Artist Ray Hunter Showcased at SCAA Meeting
SCV Water Receives Investment Policy Certification from CMTA
Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency has announced that it has been awarded the prestigious Investment Policy Certification by the California Municipal Treasurers Association.
SCV Water Receives Investment Policy Certification from CMTA
Central Bark for Large Breeds Closed Thru Labor Day
The city of Santa Clarita's Central Bark dog park for large breeds will be closed Friday, Aug. 30-Monday, Sept. 2 for renovation.
Central Bark for Large Breeds Closed Thru Labor Day
Today in SCV History (Aug. 30)
2009 - L.A. County Fire Capt. Ted Hall, 47, and Firefighter Specialist Arnie Quinones, 34, are killed in the line of duty on Day 4 of the Station Fire [story]
Hall-Quinones
2009 Woman of the Year Nancy Pollock Coulter Dies at 80
Nancy Pollock Coulter, 80, the 2009 Santa Clarita Valley Woman of the Year, died Wednesday, Aug. 28, of a heart attack.
2009 Woman of the Year Nancy Pollock Coulter Dies at 80
Canyon Country Couple Accused of Facilitating Crime Tourism Group
The United States Attorney's Office, Central District of California has announced that law enforcement arrested six defendants on Wednesday, Aug. 28, that a federal grand jury charged in a 46-count indictment alleging a Canyon Country couple facilitated a crime tourism group, then laundered millions of dollars in illicit proceeds.
Canyon Country Couple Accused of Facilitating Crime Tourism Group
Jason Gibbs | Register Now for the 29th Annual River Rally
As fall is approaching, the city of Santa Clarita prepares for one of its popular annual events, the River Rally and Environmental Expo.
Jason Gibbs | Register Now for the 29th Annual River Rally
Women’s Golf Finishes Third, Kitabatake Earns Medalist Honors
College of the Canyons opened the 2024 campaign by competing in the annual Chuck Melendez Invitational held at Olivas Links Golf Course on Monday, with COC freshman Sahya Kitabatake earning medalist honors with an even par round.
Women’s Golf Finishes Third, Kitabatake Earns Medalist Honors
Fostering Youth Independence Back to School Bash, Career Fair
Fostering Youth Independence students were well equipped to go back to school following the non-profit’s eighth annual Back to School Bash and Career Fair.
Fostering Youth Independence Back to School Bash, Career Fair
Aug. 31: Back to Val Verde for Val Verde’s 100!
The Val Verde Historical Society will host Back to Val Verde for Val Verde’s 100! on Saturday, Aug. 31 at 11 a.m. This all day picnic and celebration will feature food, music, games and raffles.
Aug. 31: Back to Val Verde for Val Verde’s 100!
Scott Wilk honored with CVMA’s first Legislator of the Year Award
In recognition of his leadership and work on behalf of animal welfare, Sen. Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita) was pleased to be the recipient of the California Veterinary Medical Association’s inaugural Legislator of the Year award.
Scott Wilk honored with CVMA’s first Legislator of the Year Award
SCVNews.com