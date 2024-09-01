Food Dyes in School Meals Target of California Legislation

Assembly Bill 2316 (Gabriel) that prohibits the use of six food dyes currently used in school meals has been passed by the California State Legislature.

This legislation, effective Dec. 31, 2027, will prohibit public schools from offering, selling, or otherwise providing food and beverages containing the dyes. The bill now heads to the desk of Gov. Gavin Newsom to be signed into law.

Once the bill is signed, California public schools would be required to eliminate food and drinks that contain Blue 1, Blue 2, Green 3, Red 40, Yellow 5, Yellow 6. These substances, often used as food dyes and additives, have raised health concerns and are being removed from school environments to safeguard students’ well-being.

“Healthy, safe school meals are foundational to our students’ well-being and ability to learn. As someone who depended on school meals growing up, I know how critical it is that our children receive food at school that is nutritious and is never harmful,” said California State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond. “AB 2316 is an important step forward to ensure that California’s schools are healthy and equitable learning environments for all.”

The ban described in the language of AB 2316 is based on a 2021 California Environmental Protection Agency study that concluded synthetic food dyes can cause behavioral difficulties, such as hyperactivity, in some children.

More information on resources and information related to child nutrition, nutrition education, and food distribution programs can be found on the California Department of Education Nutrition web page.

