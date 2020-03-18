Hart District Updates ‘Grab and Go’ School Lunches Service

As Santa Clarita Valley students remain home due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the William S. Hart Union High School District will continue to provide school lunches to students on a “grab-and-go” basis.

Chief Business Officer Ralph Peschek sent the following note to parents and guardians of Hart District students:

Dear Parents or Guardians of the Santa Clarita Valley,

Many students and families rely on school meals during the school week. As a result of recent school closures here in our valley, daily access to that resource has been interrupted. In an effort to provide meal access, the William S. Hart Union High School District and Santa Clarita Valley School Food Service Authority have coordinated to provide Free lunches across our community.

These meals are funded by the USDA and are FREE to kids and teens ages 18 and younger at meal sites across the Santa Clarita Valley.

In order to accommodate current CDC guidance to maintain social distancing, these sites will offer grab and go meals. These sites will not provide areas for students to eat school lunches.

Free Meal Program Details

* Meals are FREE to children and teens ages 18 and younger who come to a meal site

* Food served is healthy and follows USDA nutrition guidelines

* No application or proof of income needed. You can just bring your child to the meal site in your community

* Children must be present and must claim the meals.

The William S. Hart Union High School District and its partners at Sodexo School Services will provide three weeks of meal service, Monday through Friday, beginning Monday, March 23and ending on Friday, April 10th.

Drive-up lunch services will be provided from noon to 1 p.m. at the following locations during school days (Monday to Friday). One bagged/boxed lunch per child (18 years and younger) will be provided.

* Rancho Pico Junior High School- 26250 W. Valencia Blvd., Stevenson Ranch, CA 911381

* Rio Norte Junior High School – 28771 Rio Norte Dr., Santa Clarita, CA 913354

* La Mesa Junior High School – 26623 May Way, Santa Clarita, CA 91351

“With the current challenges our community is facing as a result of the recent school closure, we feel it is important to provide continuity to students across the valley,” Peschek said.

“We are opening these three meal sites in coordination with the elementary districts to assure that there is, at a minimum, one meal site in each Junior High School and High School attendance area,” he said. “The Hart District has elected to keep serving meals at these three locations through spring break to assure these resources don’t disappear before we can return until our students can return to their schools and normal routines.”

Questions regarding any of the three sites sponsored by the Hart District? Contact us at 661-753-5750 or whunter@hartdistrict.org or kturner@hartdistrict.org.

School Day Café, sponsored by the Santa Clarita School Food Service Authority, will offer meals at the following locations and dates:

This Wednesday (3/18) through Friday (3/20) from noon to 2 p.m., a drive-up service for families for lunch service will be provided at the Santa Clarita Valley School Food Services Agency, 25210 Anza Drive, Santa Clarita, 91355. One bagged/boxed lunch per child (18 years and younger) will be provided.

Beginning Monday, March 23 through Friday, April 3, drive-up lunch services will be provided from noon to 1 p.m. at the following locations during school days (Monday to Friday). One bagged/boxed lunch per child (18 years and younger) will be provided.

* Santa Clarita Elementary – 27177 Seco Canyon Rd, Saugus, CA 91350

* Cedarcreek Elementary – 27792 Camp Plenty Rd, Canyon Country, CA 91351

* Rio Vista Elementary – 20417 Cedarcreek St, Canyon Country, CA 91351

* Newhall Elementary – 24607 Walnut St, Newhall, CA 91321

* Peachland Elementary – 24800 Peachland Ave, Santa Clarita, CA 91321

* Wiley Canyon Elementary – 24240 W La Glorita Cir, Newhall, CA 91321

* Dr. J. Michael McGrath Elementary – 21501 Deputy Jake Dr, Newhall, CA 91321

* Canyon Springs Community Elementary – 19059 Vicci St, Santa Clarita, CA 91351

* Mitchell Community Elementary – 16821 Goodvale Rd, Canyon Country, CA 91387

* Live Oak Elementary – 27715 Saddleridge Way, Castaic, CA 91384

* Northlake Hills Elementary – 32545 Ridge Rte Rd, Castaic, CA 91384

Click here for an interactive map of serving locations.

Any questions about school lunches, please call 661-295-1574 ext. 0.