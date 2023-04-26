header image

State Superintendent Approves $585M to Upgrade School Kitchen Equipment
| Wednesday, Apr 26, 2023
Water drop


State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond has approved $585 million from funds in the state budget to provide much-needed upgrades to school kitchens in California in order to provide freshly prepared, healthy meals to all students and support student health and well-being.
“Our schools and their dedicated food service staff have been on the front lines of providing meals since the first day of the pandemic—serving meals in their communities to ensure students and children in care have access to healthy meals. We are incredibly grateful for their work,” said Thurmond. “Schools and staff must have the proper equipment needed in order to serve our students, and funding through the state budget allows us to make significant upgrades to tools and equipment. No child should have to worry about access to a meal, especially during a school day. No child should go hungry.”
Assembly Bill 181 (Education Finance: Education Omnibus budget trailer bill) apportioned $600 million from the General Fund to the California Department of Education for kitchen infrastructure upgrades, equipment, and food service staff training for eligible local educational agencies, which are defined as public school districts, county offices of education, and charter schools. In January, the Governor’s proposed budget included an amendment to designate a set aside of $15 million in 2022 Kitchen Infrastructure and Training funds for school commercial dishwasher purchases. The CDE is awarding $585 million now and will distribute the remaining $15 million following the completed 2023 state budget process.
Thurmond sponsored Universal Meals legislation as a key part of his Transforming California Schools initiatives and continues to advocate for increased funding for farm-to-school programs that support local purchasing and improve the quality and freshness of school meals. He has championed efforts to make sure students in California and across the country can access healthy, nutritious school meals.
Last July, California became the first state in the nation to implement a Universal Meals Program under which all children are eligible to receive a free breakfast and lunch regardless of their individual eligibility. Under the Universal Meals Program, public schools, county offices of education, and charter schools can offer breakfast and lunch to all students, including during summer school. For more information about the California Universal Meals Program, visit the CDE California Universal Meals web page.
Debbie Rupel Named Castaic Teacher of the Year

Debbie Rupel Named Castaic Teacher of the Year
Monday, Apr 24, 2023
Castaic Union School District is pleased to announce that Debbie Rupel, an eighth grade teacher at Castaic Middle School, has been named the 2022-2023 District Teacher of the Year.
FULL STORY...

April 25: SUSD Board to Review Board Policies

April 25: SUSD Board to Review Board Policies
Monday, Apr 24, 2023
The regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will take place Tuesday, April 25, beginning with a closed session at 5:30 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 6:30 p.m.
FULL STORY...

Hart, Valencia Receive Safe Sports School Award

Hart, Valencia Receive Safe Sports School Award
Friday, Apr 21, 2023
The William S. Hart Union High School District announced Hart High School and Valencia High School have earned the prestigious National Athletic Trainer Association Safe Sports School Award.
FULL STORY...

Hart District High Schools Recognized for PSAs

Hart District High Schools Recognized for PSAs
Friday, Apr 21, 2023
Selected video production groups from the William S. Hart Union High School District have been recognized for filmed public service announcements bringing awareness to electronic device addiction.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
UCLA Scores 5 With 2 Outs to Defeat CSUN
UCLA scored five runs with two outs as the No. 2 Bruins defeated CSUN 7-2 in softball action Tuesday afternoon at Matador Diamond.
UCLA Scores 5 With 2 Outs to Defeat CSUN
June 17: Boots & Brews Returns to Central Park
Boots & Brews has returned and this year headlining with country music Star Lee Brice.
June 17: Boots & Brews Returns to Central Park
Gibbon Center Seeks Brush Clearance Volunteers
It's that time of year at the Gibbon Conservation Center. Staff has been working on brush clearance and would love some help. Those who want to get some exercise and give back at the same time, should consider volunteering for a few hours.
Gibbon Center Seeks Brush Clearance Volunteers
April 27: Motor Deputies Conducting Distracted Driving Enforcement Operation
As part of April’s #DistractedDrivingAwarenessMonth campaign, Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station motor units will be conducting a Distracted Driving Enforcement Operation in the city of Santa Clarita on Thursday, April 27 beginning at 6 a.m.
April 27: Motor Deputies Conducting Distracted Driving Enforcement Operation
COC Named 2023 Champion for Excelling in Equitable Course Placement
College of the Canyons has been named a 2023 Champion for Excelling in Equitable Course Placement in Campuswide English Enrollment, Latinx English Enrollment, and Black English Enrollment by The Campaign for College Opportunity.
COC Named 2023 Champion for Excelling in Equitable Course Placement
COC Launches Certified Logistics Training Program
College of the Canyons has launched a brand-new workforce training program that will be available in Summer 2023. 
COC Launches Certified Logistics Training Program
Wilk’s Bill to Break Up Live Nation/Ticketmaster Monopoly Advances
Sen. Scott Wilk’s (R- Santa Clarita) bill to break up the Live Nation/Ticketmaster monopoly is one step closer to a vote on the Senate Floor, after it unanimously passed last night out of the Senate Judiciary Committee.
Wilk’s Bill to Break Up Live Nation/Ticketmaster Monopoly Advances
Today in SCV History (April 26)
1906 - Bobby Batugo, World Champion Mixologist in the 1970s, born in The Philippines [story]
Bobby Batugo
Peyton Gorans Headed to Mustangs Men’s Soccer
Peyton Gorans, a forward who redshirted at UC Davis this past season, has committed to play soccer at The Master's University.
Peyton Gorans Headed to Mustangs Men’s Soccer
CSUN Names Andy Newman Men’s Basketball Head Coach
Andy Newman was introduced as California State University, Northridge head men's basketball coach to over 100 guests on Monday night at Premier America Credit Union Arena.
CSUN Names Andy Newman Men’s Basketball Head Coach
Canyons Men’s Golf Earns 12th Straight Western State Conference Championship
College of the Canyons closed out the regular season at Los Posas Country Club on Monday, winning the program's 12th straight Western State Conference championship and seeing four players earn All-WSC honors. The title is the program's 27th overall.
Canyons Men’s Golf Earns 12th Straight Western State Conference Championship
City to Discuss Fiscal Year 2023-2024 Budget
The Santa Clarita City Council Budget Committee will hold a meeting Tuesday, April 26, at 2:30 p.m.
City to Discuss Fiscal Year 2023-2024 Budget
Local Tataviam Tribal Leader to Receive Honorary Doctorate
California State University, Northridge will confer honorary doctorates on community leader and tribal president of the Fernandeño Tataviam Band of Mission Indians Rudy Ortega Jr., author and screenwriter Charles Yu and business leader and philanthropist Milt Valera at the university’s commencement ceremonies next month.
Local Tataviam Tribal Leader to Receive Honorary Doctorate
Princess Cruises Partners with Porsche
Princess Cruises, the world’s most iconic cruise line, is now the Official Cruise Vacation Partner for the Porsche Club of America.
Princess Cruises Partners with Porsche
Barger Reacts to $8M High Desert Corridor Rail Project Grant
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger issued the following statement today, following Gov. Gavin Newsom’s recent announcement that awarded $8 million for the High Desert Corridor Intercity High-Speed Rail Project (HDC Rail) from Cycle 6 of the Transit and Intercity Rail Capital Grant Program:
Barger Reacts to $8M High Desert Corridor Rail Project Grant
Finally Family Homes Seeking Sponsors for Poker Tournament
What could be better than rubbing shoulders with fellow Santa Claritans while playing a friendly game of poker? How about enjoying dinner and two included drinks, while raising funds for a good cause?
Finally Family Homes Seeking Sponsors for Poker Tournament
Child & Family Center Named Regional Nonprofit of the Year
Child & Family Center received the Nonprofit Organization of the Year by the National Association of Social Workers, California Chapter, Region G, which includes North Los Angeles County, Ventura County and Santa Barbara, at a ceremony held on April 11, at the William S. Hart School District in Santa Clarita.
Child & Family Center Named Regional Nonprofit of the Year
State Schools Chief Awarded for Excellence in Leadership
SACRAMENTO — State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond was recently given an award for Excellence in Leadership by one of the state’s premier financial literacy organizations, the California Council on Economic Education.
State Schools Chief Awarded for Excellence in Leadership
Today in SCV History (April 25)
1906 - Bercaw General Store opens in Surrey (Saugus) [story]
Bercaw Store
Suspect in Custody After Canyon Country Standoff
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station and the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Special Enforcement Bureau resolved a nearly six-hour standoff on Monday by taking a suspect into custody on the 19300 block of Newhouse Street in Canyon Country.
Suspect in Custody After Canyon Country Standoff
Filming in Santa Clarita Includes Six Productions
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the six productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, April 17 – Sunday, April 23.
Filming in Santa Clarita Includes Six Productions
TMU Baseball Earns No. 4 Seed in GSAC Tourney
The Master's University baseball team has earned the No. 4 seed in next week's Golden State Athletic Conference Baseball Championship Tournament to be held at OC Great Park in Irvine.
TMU Baseball Earns No. 4 Seed in GSAC Tourney
Tri Source International Valencia Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
Tri Source International held a grand unveiling of the company's cutting-edge headquarters in Valencia on April 13 with a SCV Chamber of Commerce ribbon-cutting ceremony which showcased TSI's unwavering commitment to local job creation, employee success and spirited community engagement.
Tri Source International Valencia Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
