Forest Service Announces Design Contest for St. Francis Dam Memorial

The United States Forest Service (USFS) is pleased to announce a competition to secure design concepts for a memorial to honor the victims and memorialize the history of the Saint Francis Dam Disaster.

The sponsor of the competition is the Angeles National Forest, in cooperation with the St. Francis Dam National Memorial Foundation (SFDMF). This document presents the intentions and mission of the memorial, and also outlines the competition rules and provides information on how to submit memorial design ideas and concepts for consideration.

Opportunities to submit ideas and design concepts began Feb. 1, 2021, and will remain open for for 90 days, closing on April 31, 2021. Once closed, the memorial design submittals will be analyzed by the Competition jury. The jury members will be 11 individuals composed of U.S Forest Service employees, St. Francis Dam National Memorial Foundation members, family members of the disaster victims, and significant stakeholder entities (i.e. LADWP, SCE, Santa Clarita City Council, etc.).

Competition Rules

Eligibility

– The competition is open to the general public.

– Competitors must be 18 years of age.

– Competitors may enter the competition as an individual or as a member of a collaborative team.

– Jury members or their families are not eligible to compete.

Jury

The jury for the competition will consist of the following individuals (if any jury member cannot participate, additional members of the Saint Francis Dam collaborative will be asked to take their place):

– Angeles National Forest, Forest Supervisor

– Los Angeles Gateway Ranger District, District Ranger

– Fillmore City Council member

– LADWP Representative

– SCE Representative

– Santa Clarita City Council Member

– St. Francis Dam National Memorial Foundation member

– Tribal Tataviam Representative

– Santa Paula Representative

– Two randomly selected members of the Saint Francis Dam collaborative

In agreeing to serve on the jury, all jurors have attested that they have read the competition rules and that they agree to be bound by them.

The selection of the winning design(s) will be made by the jury through an anonymous voting process.

The jury votes will determine the top three contest submissions.

In the case of a tie, the Regional Forest Supervisor will be asked to provide the tie-breaking vote.

Communications

Any questions from participants can be directed to Aaron Ash, Deputy District Ranger, Los Angeles Gateway Ranger District:

Aaron Ash

Deputy District Ranger

Forest Service

Angeles National Forest,

Los Angeles Gateway District

p: (626) 574-5372

aaron.ash@usda.gov

Schedule

Contest (began) on February 1, 2021.

All memorial design submittals must be received no later than April 30, 2021

Announcement of winners will occur in the Summer of 2021. The winner(s) will be notified by email, and announcements will be made via ANF news release(s), FS websites, social media, etc.\

The winning designs will also be acknowledged in the Historical Monument Plan, currently being developed

Submissions

Submittals shall be submitted in electronic format and submitted by email to SM.FS.anf_lagd@usda.gov. Note: entries should not exceed a maximum file size of 10MB.

Angeles National Forest Land Management Plan (LMP) desired conditions for the area or ”Place” can be found here, keyword search: Santa Clara Canyon. A new administrative change recently amended to the ANF LMP also provides additional information on this place or Special Interest Area.

Each submittal may include one or all of the following:

Project Information: Include a design concept statement or idea

Plans and Drawings: Include site plan, sections, details and/or diagrams as needed to explain project’s design merits

Renderings: Views showing any major elevations, other views, images, photographs, or details describing special features. Graphics should contribute to supporting the mission statement.

Publications and Announcement of Results

The USFS and SFDMF shall have the right to publish, display, reproduce, or otherwise publicize all design submissions. The authors of the designs will be fully identified in all such publications or displays.

Ownership and use of Designs

The USFS and SFDMF will retain the ownership and right to use all submitted designs, ideas, or concepts.

The Top 3 Selected Design Proposals – Monetary Awards will be awarded by the SFDMF.

Minimum Prizes for winning proposals will comprise of:

1st Prize – $700.00

2nd Prize – $200.00

3rd Prize – $100.00

All efforts will be made to give credit and acknowledgement to any participant(s) whose concept or idea is implemented into the final Memorial. The USFS will make all efforts to ensure that person or individuals are identified and recognized at the location of the memorial (i.e. signage, inscription, etc.).

For more information on the St. Francis Dam Disaster National Memorial, click [here].