[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
52°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
December 30
1964 - United Air Lines Convair 340 forced down in Saugus when both engines fail; 47 aboard, none injured [story]
emergency landing
Four Saugus Students to March in 2020 Rose Parade
| Monday, Dec 30, 2019
The Saugus band members selected for the Tournament of Roses Honor Band stand behind a #SaugusStrong banner. From left: Jason Treanor, Benjamin Bartel, Rachel Ramirez, Hannah Biane. Courtesy photo.
The Saugus band members selected for the Tournament of Roses Honor Band stand behind a #SaugusStrong banner. From left: Jason Treanor, Benjamin Bartel, Rachel Ramirez, Hannah Biane. Courtesy photo.

 

Although the audition was nerve-racking and rehearsals have been long, four Saugus High School students have expressed their excitement for being selected to march in the Rose Parade as members of the Tournament of Roses Honor Band.

What began as an audition on Oct. 13, has become a two-and-half-month-long journey to eventually performing a variety of songs in the theme of this year’s Rose Parade — “The Power of Hope” — for millions of people lining Pasadena sidewalks and watching from home.

Saugus High senior Rachel Ramirez, a snare player, junior trumpeter Jason Treanor, sophomore bari saxophonist Benjamin Bartel and freshman trumpeter Hannah Biane were all selected to join the over-200-player band this year.

And while a number of the other high schools in Santa Clarita sent their own band representatives to participate, for the musicians of Saugus High School, this year’s participation had a particular significance for them.

“After my school’s marching season had ended, and especially after the month of November, this helped a lot with the stress,” said Ramirez, in reference to the Saugus High shooting that shook the school and the community to its core on Nov. 14. “It was built up as the great theme of hope.”

“I never felt like dropping out,” said Treanor. “The Sunday after the shooting the band director allowed for that rehearsal to be optional, he gave us a choice if we wanted to come or stay at home and be with family. I still went to rehearsal.”

This year, the honor band was made up of students from Pasadena City College, as well as a number of other talented musicians from high schools across Southern California. With the band keeping in mind the theme of “hope,” the music selections they would play ranged from “It’s a Small World” to “Seize the Day” from the musical “Newsies” to a British march called “Eagle Squadron,” and the song the band plays every year, “Everything’s Coming Up Roses.”

The students involved in the production have had rehearsals every Sunday since November, and as they ramp up to the big show, will have rehearsals or a performance every day from Thursday to the Rose Parade next Wednesday.

However, on Friday, the band was allowed to perform at Disneyland, and be a member of the amusement park cast. After marching from the front of Main Street to the exit near “It’s a Small World,” they were allowed to enjoy the park before heading back home to prepare for Saturday’s rehearsal.

“It’s really fun to be the entertainment for people, and just be somebody’s best part of their day,” said Treanor. “What we do for other people is why I keep coming back.”

Fans of Saugus Marching Band and residents from Santa Clarita can watch the Tournament of Roses Honor band follow the 5-mile-long parade route on Wednesday. The parade kicks off at 8 a.m.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOCAL SCHOOL LINKS
Related Content
LATEST SCHOOL NEWS
> SCHOOL NEWS ARCHIVE

Four Saugus Students to March in 2020 Rose Parade

Four Saugus Students to March in 2020 Rose Parade
Monday, Dec 30, 2019
Although the audition was nerve-racking and rehearsals have been long, four Saugus High School students have expressed their excitement for being selected to march in the Rose Parade as members of the Tournament of Roses Honor Band.
FULL STORY...

Dani Dominguez Finds Hope at Bowman High School

Dani Dominguez Finds Hope at Bowman High School
Wednesday, Dec 25, 2019
It was Pajama Day for Dani Dominguez and her fellow students at Bowman High School. Students, teachers and administrators all came donned in their evening sleepwear, with some wearing robes, others wearing superhero sweaters and pajama pants.
FULL STORY...

Bowman Grads, Students, Staffers Remember Heidi Levy, ‘Heidi Hugs’

Bowman Grads, Students, Staffers Remember Heidi Levy, ‘Heidi Hugs’
Friday, Dec 20, 2019
According to many of the 100 who attended a memorial Thursday for Heidi Levy at Bowman High School, what the world lost the day she died were the hugs she would no longer give to show love and compassion.
FULL STORY...

Saugus Union School District Shows Growth in English, Math

Saugus Union School District Shows Growth in English, Math
Wednesday, Dec 18, 2019
The Saugus Union School District saw a performance increase in both English language arts and mathematics for the 2019 school year, according to the newly posted California Dashboard data.
FULL STORY...

Bowman Student Recognized for Overcoming Adversity

Bowman Student Recognized for Overcoming Adversity
Tuesday, Dec 17, 2019
Bowman High School student Dani Dominguez was recently presented the top award from the Association of California School Administrators (ACSA) Every Student Succeeding luncheon, which honored over 70 students from the Southern California region.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
SCV Chamber Sets January 2020 Events
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce has set its lineup of January events for Chamber members and the SCV business community.
SCV Chamber Sets January 2020 Events
Four Saugus Students to March in 2020 Rose Parade
Although the audition was nerve-racking and rehearsals have been long, four Saugus High School students have expressed their excitement for being selected to march in the Rose Parade as members of the Tournament of Roses Honor Band.
Four Saugus Students to March in 2020 Rose Parade
Advisory: High Wind, Icy Roads Through Tuesday
Meteorologists with the National Weather Service are advising the Santa Clarita Valley and surrounding communities to take precautions for high winds and icy roads over the next couple nights.
Advisory: High Wind, Icy Roads Through Tuesday
Today in SCV History (Dec. 30)
1964 - United Air Lines Convair 340 forced down in Saugus when both engines fail; 47 aboard, none injured [story]
emergency landing
Today in SCV History (Dec. 29)
1907 - Mark T. Gates Sr., founder of Eternal Valley Cemetery, born in Nebraska [story]
Mark Gates Sr.
Today in SCV History (Dec. 28)
2011 - John Ford's 1924 "The Iron Horse," filmed in SCV, added to Library of Congress' National Film Registry [story]
title card
Multi-Agency Suicide Prevention Campaign Launches Resource Website
The SCV Suicide Prevention, Postvention and Wellness Committee, along with the city of Santa Clarita and numerous other organizations, launched the campaign “Be The Difference” with a website and Facebook page aimed to provide easy access to local mental health resources.
Multi-Agency Suicide Prevention Campaign Launches Resource Website
Census: Overall Postsecondary School Enrollment Dips Since 2011
Despite an overall decline in school enrollment, the number of people enrolled in graduate and professional school in the United States jumped 8.1% from 2011 to 2018.
Census: Overall Postsecondary School Enrollment Dips Since 2011
Jan. 5: CalArtians’ ‘Frozen II,’ “Ford v. Ferrari’ to Vie for Golden Globes
"Frozen 2" and "Ford v Ferrari," directed by CalArts graduates Chris Buck and James Mangold, respectively, are among the films nominated for the 77th annual Golden Globes Awards to be announced Sunday, Jan. 5.
Jan. 5: CalArtians’ ‘Frozen II,’ “Ford v. Ferrari’ to Vie for Golden Globes
Jan. 3: Shakespeare Fest to Present ‘Simply the Best II’
Leslie Berra and the Gift of Song crew will present "Simply the Best II," a benefit for the Santa Clarita Shakespeare Festival, at The Main in Old Town Newhall on Friday, January 3.
Jan. 3: Shakespeare Fest to Present ‘Simply the Best II’
CHP Hopes New Year’s Drivers Are Another Year Wiser
The California Highway Patrol will deploy all available personnel for the New Year’s Maximum Enforcement Period from 6:01 p.m. on Tuesday, December 31, to 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, January 1.
CHP Hopes New Year’s Drivers Are Another Year Wiser
County Health Extends Cold Weather Alert for AV, Mountains
The Los Angeles County Health Officer on Friday extended a cold weather alert for the Antelope Valley and local mountains through Wednesday, January 1, due to the National Weather Service’s forecast for below-freezing temperatures.
County Health Extends Cold Weather Alert for AV, Mountains
Women’s Basketball: CSUN Travels to SDSU Saturday; to Host HIU Dec. 31
California State University, Northridge's women's basketball team will wrap up the non-conference portion of the 2019-20 schedule with a pair of games Saturday, Dec. 28 and Wednesday, Dec. 31.
Women’s Basketball: CSUN Travels to SDSU Saturday; to Host HIU Dec. 31
Boys & Girls Club Hosts 2019 Holiday Board Awards
The Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley's annual Holiday Board Awards Luncheon took place on December 10 at the James T. Ventress Clubhouse in Newhall.
Boys & Girls Club Hosts 2019 Holiday Board Awards
CHP Done Escorting Traffic on I-5 Through Reopened Grapevine
California Highway Patrol officers from the Fort Tejon area and Newhall area began escorting vehicles in both directions on Interstate 5 in the Grapevine north of the Santa Clarita Valley a few minutes after 11 Friday morning.
CHP Done Escorting Traffic on I-5 Through Reopened Grapevine
Prep Hoops: Two SCV Powerhouses Progress in The Classic at Damien
The Santa Clarita Valley has two high school basketball teams competing in The Classic at Damien which started Thursday and will run through Monday at Damien High School in La Verne.
Prep Hoops: Two SCV Powerhouses Progress in The Classic at Damien
Santa Clarita Valley Shoppers Return to Stores on ‘Boxing Day’
With the gifts unwrapped and the wish lists granted, thousands of Santa Clarita Valley shoppers returned to stores the day after Christmas, called Boxing Day in the United Kingdom as people pack up and move to new residences for the New Year.
Santa Clarita Valley Shoppers Return to Stores on ‘Boxing Day’
Deputies Make Multiple Christmas Day Arrests
While residents across the Santa Clarita Valley prepared for or cleaned up from their Christmas Day festivities, Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies were booking burglary suspects.
Deputies Make Multiple Christmas Day Arrests
Frazier Park Woman Charged with Felony Narcotics Sales
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station deputies arrested a woman only identified as a Frazier Park resident on felony narcotics charges at a Newhall Park and Ride lot Monday night.
Frazier Park Woman Charged with Felony Narcotics Sales
Today in SCV History (Dec. 27)
1936 - Passenger plane crash in Rice Canyon kills all 12 aboard [story]
victim recovery
Beach Water Advisory Extended Until Sunday
Because of the recent rainfall, Los Angeles County Health Officer, Muntu Davis, MD, MPH, is cautioning residents who are planning to visit Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters around discharging storm drains, creeks, and rivers.
Beach Water Advisory Extended Until Sunday
Faith Ellms Becomes TMU’s First Female Golfer
By definition, a pioneer is a person who is among the first to explore or settle a new country or area.
Faith Ellms Becomes TMU’s First Female Golfer
SCV’s Top Cop Bids Farewell to SCV Sheriff’s Station
After nearly three years of being the top cop in Santa Clarita, Thursday marked Capt. Robert Lewis’ final day as the leader of the SCV Sheriff’s Station.
SCV’s Top Cop Bids Farewell to SCV Sheriff’s Station
Dec. 31: Fillmore & Western Railway’s New Year’s Eve Dinner Train
Celebrate the New Year onboard this party train filled with food and colorful characters on Tuesday, Dec. 31, beginning at 8:00 p.m.
Dec. 31: Fillmore & Western Railway’s New Year’s Eve Dinner Train
%d bloggers like this: