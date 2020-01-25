6 Saugus High Students Tapped for 2020 Cal State LA Honor Band

Six Saugus High School students have been selected for the 2020 Honor Band at California State University, Los Angeles.

Students will work with conductor Dr. Emily Moss on Friday, January 31 and Saturday, February 1 alongside other selected students from Southern California.

The Honor Band Concert will take place in the State Playhouse on the campus of Cal State LA on February 1 at 7 p.m.

Tickets will be available at the door.