6 Saugus High Students Tapped for 2020 Cal State LA Honor Band

Saugus High School students chosen for the 2020 Cal State LA Honor Band are (from left) Joanna George (11th grade), Francesca Perez (12th), Kairi Garton (11th), Julius Castillo (11th), Anthony Mercado (9th), Jason Treanor (11th). Courtesy photo.
Sporting Saugus Strong and Los Angeles Dodgers gear, it was a sea of blue and white at the Saugus High School gym as the student body received a special visit from the Major League baseball team on Friday morning.
The recent eruption of Taal Volcano in the Philippines last January 12 has forced many Filipino to flee their homes and move to evacuation centers. Those most affected are villagers in the hard-hit province of Batangas.
Having previously announced her plan to retire at the end of the 2019-20 school year, Vicki Engbrecht has moved up her retirement date as superintendent of the William S. Hart Union High School District to March 1.
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Missing Persons Unit detectives are seeking the public’s assistance in locating at-risk missing person Kristina Anne De Mora, nickname "Kiki," a 22-year-old white woman.
Senator Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita) is co-authoring two bills to help newspapers and freelance journalists continue to operate in California by exempting them from the state's new anti-independent contracting law, Assembly Bill 5 (Gonzalez, 2019).
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has approved funding for 10 affordable multi-family rental housing development projects selected through the No Place Like Home Program Notice of Funding Availability Round 2019-1.
The federal government Friday sued California over the state's private prisons ban, claiming the new law is unconstitutional, discriminates against the federal government and obstructs its ability to carry out operations.
In an effort to increase the number of property owners participating in the County’s rental assistance programs, the Los Angeles County Development Authority (LACDA) has launched a new business model which provides an enhanced customer service experience for property owners.
