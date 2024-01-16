header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
January 16
1926 - Newhall Community Hospital, est. 1922, opens in larger, more modern hospital building at 6th & Spruce streets [story]
Newhall Community Hospital
Free Clean California Coloring Books for Kids
| Tuesday, Jan 16, 2024
clean californiacrop

Caltrans and the Los Angeles County Central Library Children’s Division have partnered to give away free educational anti-litter Clean California Activity/Coloring Books. The engaging and picturesque coloring books were created in support of the Clean California initiative to help kids see how trash impacts the environment.

The books are now available at Los Angeles County’s 85 public libraries while supplies last. Parents are encouraged to visit their local public library to receive a free copy.

L.A. County libraries located in the Santa Clarita Valley include:

Stevenson Ranch Library

25950 The Old Road,

Stevenson Ranch, CA 91381

Castaic Library

27971 Sloan Canyon Road,

Castaic, CA 91384

As of November 2023, Clean California removed over 89,297 cubic yards of litter in Los Angeles County alone. This educational component of the Clean California initiative aims for a cultural shift of community shared responsibility for the cleanliness of our roadways through litter prevention education campaigns that focus on properly throwing away trash and the impact littering has on natural resources, waterways, public safety and health.

The $2 billion Clean California initiative is a transformative initiative to remove litter, create jobs and beautify California. Part of the goals are to reduce the amount of waste and debris within public rights-of-way, pathways, parks, transit centers, and other public spaces. This is being accomplished through Dump Day events, beautification projects, Community Clean-ups, Adopt-A-Highway and much more. Clean California is making significant investments in litter collection, community engagement and education to ultimately transform unsightly roadsides into spaces of pride for all Californians.

The Clean California program has created more than 4,000 jobs that have helped Californians overcome barriers to employment, including 357 people who had been experiencing homelessness and drawn more than 10,000 volunteers to events ranging from community cleanups to large debris collections for appliances, tires and mattresses.

For additional information on how the Clean California initiative is transforming communities throughout California, visit cleancalifornia.dot.ca.gov/.

clean california
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOS ANGELES COUNTY HEADLINES
> LOS ANGELES COUNTY NEWS ARCHIVE

Free Clean California Coloring Books for Kids

Free Clean California Coloring Books for Kids
Tuesday, Jan 16, 2024
Caltrans and the Los Angeles County Central Library Children’s Division have partnered to give away free educational anti-litter Clean California Activity/Coloring Books.
FULL STORY...

Public Health Warns of Raw Oysters Linked to Gastrointestinal Illness

Public Health Warns of Raw Oysters Linked to Gastrointestinal Illness
Monday, Jan 15, 2024
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is investigating a cluster of gastrointestinal illnesses potentially linked to raw oysters consumed at four different local restaurants.
FULL STORY...

DACC Seeking Adoption for Unsocialized Cats

DACC Seeking Adoption for Unsocialized Cats
Monday, Jan 15, 2024
In October 2022, the Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control served a search warrant at an animal rescue facility in Littlerock, CA, leading to the rescue of over 200 cats and dogs.
FULL STORY...

COVID-19 Weekly Roundup: Hospitalizations Remain Elevated

COVID-19 Weekly Roundup: Hospitalizations Remain Elevated
Friday, Jan 12, 2024
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 252 new laboratory confirmed cases and no new deaths from COVID-19 in the Santa Clarita Valley within the last week.
FULL STORY...

SCV Sheriff’s Station Seeks Explorer Program Applicants

SCV Sheriff’s Station Seeks Explorer Program Applicants
Friday, Jan 12, 2024
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station is now accepting applications for the Explorer Program.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Feb. 4: Hart High Baseball Team Preview, Alumni Game
The 2024 Hart High School Baseball Team Preview and Alumni Game (3-Inning) will be held Sunday, Feb. 4 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Feb. 4: Hart High Baseball Team Preview, Alumni Game
Part of Santa Clara River Trail Closed Weekdays for Fence Repair
The Santa Clara River Trail behind Lowe’s on Bouquet Canyon Road in Saugus will be closed Monday-Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. starting Tuesday, Jan. 16.
Part of Santa Clara River Trail Closed Weekdays for Fence Repair
Marcia Mayeda | A Pawsome Guide to Selecting Pet Health Insurance
Several years ago, I was walking our three dogs at the time, Isabella, a Great Pyrenees, Rebecca, a Golden Retriever, and Lucy, a Bernese Mountain Dog. In the middle of our walk, Isabella began having difficulty breathing.
Marcia Mayeda | A Pawsome Guide to Selecting Pet Health Insurance
Jan. 15-21: Seven Productions Filming in SCV
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the list of seven productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Jan. 15 - Sunday, Jan. 21.
Jan. 15-21: Seven Productions Filming in SCV
Free Clean California Coloring Books for Kids
Caltrans and the Los Angeles County Central Library Children’s Division have partnered to give away free educational anti-litter Clean California Activity/Coloring Books.
Free Clean California Coloring Books for Kids
Jan. 25: VIA After Five Networking Mixer
Connect with other businesses and attend the Valley Industry Association After Five networking mixer on Thursday, Jan. 25, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., at The Mortgage Doctor.
Jan. 25: VIA After Five Networking Mixer
Today in SCV History (Jan. 16)
1926 - Newhall Community Hospital, est. 1922, opens in larger, more modern hospital building at 6th & Spruce streets [story]
Newhall Community Hospital
Denise Ferreira da Silva Named CalArts’ 2024 Theorist in Residence
California Institute of the Arts is pleased to announce world-renowned writer and artist Denise Ferreira da Silva as its 2024 Theorist in Residence.
Denise Ferreira da Silva Named CalArts’ 2024 Theorist in Residence
Dixon Health Center, CalArts Celebrate Partnership
When the 2024 Spring semester for California Institute of the Arts students begins, it will also be the beginning of another year of nearly two decades of healthcare services provided by Samuel Dixon Family Health Centers at the Student Health Center.
Dixon Health Center, CalArts Celebrate Partnership
Matadors Take Stage at 2024 Golden Globes
The 81st Golden Globe Awards ceremony recently took place, with California State University, Northridge students playing a key role in the ceremony.
Matadors Take Stage at 2024 Golden Globes
Mustangs Drop Second Straight Game
The Master's University men's basketball lost a double-digit lead as the Arizona Christian Firestorm came from behind to defeat the Mustangs 75-76 Saturday in Glendale, Ariz.
Mustangs Drop Second Straight Game
COC Men’s Basketball Suffers 69-80 Road Loss at L.A. Valley
VALLEY GLEN — College of the Canyons finished on the wrong end of an 80-69 road result at L.A. Valley College during Wednesday night's Western State Conference, South Division opener.
COC Men’s Basketball Suffers 69-80 Road Loss at L.A. Valley
Lady Cougs Open Conference With Win Over LAVC 68-63
VALLEY GLEN — Aaliyah Garcia poured in 22 points and Jade Sims added 17 more, as the freshman duo helped College of the Canyons pick up a 68-63 road win over L.A. Valley College in the Western State Conference, South Division opener on Wednesday. 
Lady Cougs Open Conference With Win Over LAVC 68-63
Jan. 17: COC Board of Trustees Regular Business Meeting
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will meet for a regular business meeting Wednesday, Jan. 17, beginning with closed session at 4 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 5 p.m.
Jan. 17: COC Board of Trustees Regular Business Meeting
Jan. 26: Entry Deadline for Hart District Talent Show
The WiSH Education Foundation has announced the first district-wide talent show for all students, teachers and administrators from all grades in the William S. Hart Union High School District will be held at Castaic High School’s Performing Art Center on March 15-16.
Jan. 26: Entry Deadline for Hart District Talent Show
Jan. 18: SUSD Special Meeting to Review Schools Data
A special meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will take place Thursday, Jan. 18, with public session beginning at 5:30 p.m.
Jan. 18: SUSD Special Meeting to Review Schools Data
Jan. 17: Hart District to Discuss 2024/2025 School Year Calendar
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board will be held Wednesday, Jan. 17, beginning with closed session at 6 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 7 p.m.
Jan. 17: Hart District to Discuss 2024/2025 School Year Calendar
Public Health Warns of Raw Oysters Linked to Gastrointestinal Illness
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is investigating a cluster of gastrointestinal illnesses potentially linked to raw oysters consumed at four different local restaurants.
Public Health Warns of Raw Oysters Linked to Gastrointestinal Illness
DACC Seeking Adoption for Unsocialized Cats
In October 2022, the Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control served a search warrant at an animal rescue facility in Littlerock, CA, leading to the rescue of over 200 cats and dogs.
DACC Seeking Adoption for Unsocialized Cats
Today in SCV History (Jan. 15)
1875 - Henry Mayo Newhall buys western half of the Santa Clarita Valley for $2 an acre [story]
Henry M. Newhall
Today in SCV History (Jan. 14)
1988 - One-month-old Santa Clarita City Council votes to form Planning Commission [minutes]
meeting minutes
Today in SCV History (Jan. 13)
1847 - Gen. Andres Pico (as in Pico Canyon) surrenders to Col. John C. Fremont, effectively ending the war between U.S. and Mexico [story]
treaty table
Youth Sports Ultimate Frisbee Clinic
The city of Santa Clarita will offer a Youth Sports Ultimate Frisbee Clinic this spring open to children and teens ages 8-14.
Youth Sports Ultimate Frisbee Clinic
SCVNews.com