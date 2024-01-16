Free Clean California Coloring Books for Kids

Caltrans and the Los Angeles County Central Library Children’s Division have partnered to give away free educational anti-litter Clean California Activity/Coloring Books. The engaging and picturesque coloring books were created in support of the Clean California initiative to help kids see how trash impacts the environment.

The books are now available at Los Angeles County’s 85 public libraries while supplies last. Parents are encouraged to visit their local public library to receive a free copy.

L.A. County libraries located in the Santa Clarita Valley include:

Stevenson Ranch Library

25950 The Old Road,

Stevenson Ranch, CA 91381

Castaic Library

27971 Sloan Canyon Road,

Castaic, CA 91384

As of November 2023, Clean California removed over 89,297 cubic yards of litter in Los Angeles County alone. This educational component of the Clean California initiative aims for a cultural shift of community shared responsibility for the cleanliness of our roadways through litter prevention education campaigns that focus on properly throwing away trash and the impact littering has on natural resources, waterways, public safety and health.

The $2 billion Clean California initiative is a transformative initiative to remove litter, create jobs and beautify California. Part of the goals are to reduce the amount of waste and debris within public rights-of-way, pathways, parks, transit centers, and other public spaces. This is being accomplished through Dump Day events, beautification projects, Community Clean-ups, Adopt-A-Highway and much more. Clean California is making significant investments in litter collection, community engagement and education to ultimately transform unsightly roadsides into spaces of pride for all Californians.

The Clean California program has created more than 4,000 jobs that have helped Californians overcome barriers to employment, including 357 people who had been experiencing homelessness and drawn more than 10,000 volunteers to events ranging from community cleanups to large debris collections for appliances, tires and mattresses.

For additional information on how the Clean California initiative is transforming communities throughout California, visit cleancalifornia.dot.ca.gov/.

