November 4
1849 - William Manly & John Rogers set out from Death Valley to find help for stranded Bennett-Arcan party [story]
W.L. Manly
GOP Keeps Senate, Dems Hold House, Presidential Race on Knife’s Edge
| Wednesday, Nov 4, 2020
presidential

The presidential election continued to hang in the balance Wednesday morning, with Democrat Joe Biden holding narrow leads over President Donald Trump in enough states that — if margins hold — will deliver him the White House.

Both camps have expressed confidence the tallies are on their side.

A Biden victory would be an enormous one for Democrats, particularly as their hopes to recapture the U.S. Senate from Republicans all but vanished as Tuesday night dragged on.

Several states continue to count mail-in ballots, including the three states so critical to Trump’s surprise victory in the 2016 presidential race — Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania.

Michigan and Wisconsin turned blue as counting continued overnight. But a profusion of mail-in ballots remains uncounted in Pennsylvania as of press time Wednesday morning.

Election officials expect to have results in Michigan, Wisconsin and Georgia sometime Wednesday. Nevada elections officials said their tallies won’t be updated until Thursday. Pennsylvania will take much longer, with results not expected to until Friday at the earliest.

Prognosticators and pollsters who had the presidential election as a landslide for Biden were wrong, as election night provided a roller coaster ride for both parties and both candidates fought to a draw. Trump and Biden are dozens of electoral votes short of the 270 needed to win the presidency.

As of Wednesday morning, Biden held narrow leads in Michigan, Wisconsin, Maine, Arizona and Nevada. If those leads hold, the White House is his.

But Trump made an appearance before supporters in the early morning hours and cast doubt on the integrity of the election, calling it a fraud and declaring a premature victory — a move that was roundly criticized by pundits and lawmakers on both sides of the aisle and walked back nearly immediately but Vice President Mike Pence as Trump looked on.

The Trump campaign has deployed lawyers to Pennsylvania, with three lawsuits filed. One in Montgomery County asks a judge to sequester mail-in ballots with signature issues.

Georgia and North Carolina have also not been called, though Trump leads in both states as counts continue.

Biden had hoped to carry those two states as well as Florida and Ohio, both of which went firmly to Trump. The relative ease of the GOP victories in Florida and Ohio cast doubt as to whether both can even be called battlegrounds any longer.

Control of the Senate may hinge on Georgia, where a pair of races featuring Republican incumbents trying to fend off Democratic challengers remain inconclusive.

Jon Ossof, the Democrat, has fought incumbent Senator David Perdue to an essential draw as ballots remain uncounted. Democrat Raphael Warnock will face off against Republican incumbent Kelly Loeffler in a runoff.

The Democrats also still hope to win a seat in Maine, where Republican incumbent Susan Collins holds a lead against Democrat Sara Gideon in a race that is too close to call.

Democrats managed to wrest some seats away from Republicans, however. Former Colorado Governor John Hickenlooper beat Republican Senator Corey Gardner handily. And former space shuttle commander Mark Kelly, a Democratic candidate from Arizona, took a Senate seat from GOP incumbent Martha McSally in a close race.

Democrats had designs on Republican-held seats in Iowa, South Carolina and Montana, but were rebuffed. They also had their sights set on Lindsey Graham, Republican senator from South Carolina who has closely aligned himself with Trump.

Democrats had hoped the electorate would repudiate Trump and all those aligned with him, but instead many of his Senate allies prevailed. And the presidential race remains too tight to be able to construe the results as an unequivocal rebuke of the president.

In Texas, where Democrats dreamed of making inroads in a rapidly changing state, Republican incumbent John Cornyn prevailed comfortably over Democratic challenger Mary Hegar.

More than 56 races for the U.S. House of Representatives remain too close to call, including several in California, Nevada and Arizona. As of press time Tuesday morning, Democrats retain control of the house with 194 seats to 184 seats held by Republicans.

Most pundits expect Democrats to retain control of the House.

CHP Mounts Year-Long Car Seat Safety Campaign
Wednesday, Nov 4, 2020
CHP Mounts Year-Long Car Seat Safety Campaign
The California Highway Patrol is mounting a year-long car seat safety campaign to ensure children are properly restrained while traveling the state’s roadways.
FULL STORY...
Garcia Trails Smith for Congress; Smyth, Gibbs in Lead for City Council
Tuesday, Nov 3, 2020
Garcia Trails Smith for Congress; Smyth, Gibbs in Lead for City Council
Democratic Assemblywoman Christy Smith has held onto an early lead over incumbent U.S. Rep. Mike Garcia, a Republican, in the battle to represent the 25th Congressional District - but the next few weeks will tell the story when unknown numbers of mail-in ballots are tabulated.
FULL STORY...
Bella Vida Announces November Events Lineup
Bella Vida is providing a variety of fun-filled entertainment in an effort to bring joy to seniors during the pandemic.
Bella Vida Announces November Events Lineup
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: 311,745 Cases Countywide, 23 New Deaths; 7,494 Total SCV Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday 23 new deaths and 1,224 new cases of COVID-19, with 7,494 total cases to date in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: 311,745 Cases Countywide, 23 New Deaths; 7,494 Total SCV Cases
Report: Education, Business Leaders Working Together Key to Ensuring SoCal’s Economic Future
Business and education leaders are going to have to work together to ensure that Southern California has the skilled workforce it needs to maintain its global reputation as the home of innovative business and technology leaders, according to a report recently released by the Los Angeles County Economic Development Corporation (LAEDC) and California State University, Northridge.
Report: Education, Business Leaders Working Together Key to Ensuring SoCal’s Economic Future
Santa Clarita City Planners Reviewing Placerita Canyon Studio Project
Santa Clarita city planners recently received an application for a “one-stop review” for a movie studio complex in Placerita Canyon, city officials confirmed Monday.
Santa Clarita City Planners Reviewing Placerita Canyon Studio Project
County Seeking Community Input for 2021-2022 Action Plan
The Los Angeles County Development Authority (LACDA) invites residents of the unincorporated Los Angeles County communities and participating agency recipients to join a virtual Community Meeting to seek input for the County’s 2021-2022 Action Plan on Saturday, Nov. 14, from 1:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m.
County Seeking Community Input for 2021-2022 Action Plan
Nov. 5: Parks, Recreation & Community Services Commission Virtual Meeting
The Santa Clarita Parks, Recreation, and Community Services Commission regular meeting will take place virtually on Thursday, Nov. 5, at 6:00 p.m.
Nov. 5: Parks, Recreation & Community Services Commission Virtual Meeting
Nov. 7: Zonta Club Hosts Free Lifeforward Virtual Workshop
A virtual workshop titled “How to Create Success - Not Stress During This 2020 Holiday Season” will be hosted via Zoom by Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley.
Nov. 7: Zonta Club Hosts Free Lifeforward Virtual Workshop
Message from City Manager Ken Striplin
As restrictions remain in place for gatherings and events in Los Angeles County, one of Santa Clarita’s most important traditions will take place on an online format in 2020.
Message from City Manager Ken Striplin
Santa Clarita Mayor’s Monthly Message – November 2020
The holiday shopping rush is upon us! As with everything this year, checking loved ones off your shopping list will look a little different in 2020. There will be no braving the crowds and tussling for the first crack at the doorbuster deals on Black Friday.
Santa Clarita Mayor’s Monthly Message – November 2020
Today in SCV History (Nov. 3)
1987 - City of Santa Clarita formation approved at the polls; Buck McKeon, Jan Heidt, Jo Anne Darcy, Carl Boyer III, Dennis Koontz win first City Council election (in that order) [story]
First council
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: 2 More Dead at Henry Mayo; Gatherings Blamed for County Case Rise
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Monday confirmed two new deaths and 1,406 new positive cases of COVID-19, as Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital reported two additional COVID-related deaths over the weekend.
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: 2 More Dead at Henry Mayo; Gatherings Blamed for County Case Rise
Multiple Vandalism Incidents Prompt NSD to Weigh Added Security
The Newhall School District board of trustees is set to discuss a new contract with a security company Tuesday after multiple vandalism incidents have occurred on school grounds since the beginning of the year.
Multiple Vandalism Incidents Prompt NSD to Weigh Added Security
Community Schools Grant Funding Available to Support At-Risk Students
All California-based school districts, county offices of education, and classroom-based charter schools can apply for grant funding through the California Community Schools Partnership Program,
Community Schools Grant Funding Available to Support At-Risk Students
Nov. 7: Free Tour of Rancho Camulos, Nachito del Valle Adobe
Free tours of the 1920 Nachito del Valle adobe at Rancho Camulos near Piru just west of the Santa Clarita Valley will start Saturday, November 7.
Nov. 7: Free Tour of Rancho Camulos, Nachito del Valle Adobe
Record 22 Million People Registered to Vote in California
Buoyed by a 2.6 million-person increase in registered voters compared to a similar point in the 2016 election, California officials announced Friday a record 22 million people have signed up to vote in the general election.
Record 22 Million People Registered to Vote in California
Flu Season: How to Spot Flu During COVID-19 Pandemic
As flu season approaches in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, now there’s an extra concern for the public and health officials — the possibility of a “twindemic.”
Flu Season: How to Spot Flu During COVID-19 Pandemic
Nov. 1-8: Drowsy Driving Prevention Week Nationwide
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department joins the Office of Traffic Safety and other agencies across the country in recognizing Drowsy Driving Prevention Week from Nov. 1-8.
Nov. 1-8: Drowsy Driving Prevention Week Nationwide
Today in SCV History (Nov. 2)
1976 - First Canyon County formation attempt fails despite local voter approval [story]
vote results
Today in SCV History (Nov. 1)
1963 - Community of Canyon Country founded; first Frontier Days celebration [story]
Frontier Days badge
Today in SCV History (Oct. 31)
1923 - Newhall Chamber of Commerce petitions state to pave Spruce Street (now Main); it happens three years later [story]
Spruce Street
