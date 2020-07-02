July 13: Filing Period to Open for Santa Clarita City Council Candidates

Registered voters in the city of Santa Clarita will have the opportunity to elect two members of the five-member City Council for a term of four years each on November 3 in the city’s 2020 General Municipal Election, consolidated with the Los Angeles County Statewide General Election.

The two seats are presently occupied by Mayor Cameron Smyth and Councilmember Bob Kellar.

The filing period for residents interested in running for one of the seats will open Monday, July 13, and close Friday, August 7.

If any incumbent councilmember does not file by 5 p.m. on Friday, August 7, the filing period for all non-incumbent candidates will be extended to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, August 12.

Prospective City Council candidates must secure the signatures of 20 to 40 registered city voters prior to filing nomination paper. Each candidate is also required to file a Statement of Economic Interests, disclosing investments and interests in real property at the time the nomination paper is returned for filing. There is no charge for filing nomination documents.

For a fee, candidates may also prepare a statement to be included in the Official Sample Ballot, which is mailed to voters. Statements may include the candidate’s name, age, occupation and a brief description of no more than 200 words stating their education and qualifications.

The estimated fees are $3,100 for printing the candidate statement in English only and $6,200 for English and Spanish translation to be printed in the Official Sample Ballot. The fees are due when nomination documents are filed.

New this year and ahead of the nomination period, candidates who have filed the Form 501 Candidate Intention Statement will be invited to a Virtual Candidate Orientation. This will replace the traditional in-person 45-minute appointments held during the nomination period but covers the same materials while allowing for social distancing.

Following the candidate orientation, nomination documents will be made available by appointment beginning July 13, 2020, the start of the nomination period, in the City Clerk’s Office, at City Hall, Suite 120, located at 23920 Valencia Boulevard, Valencia 91355.

Election office hours are from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, except during holidays. Prospective candidates should call the City Clerk’s Office at 661-259-CITY to schedule appointments to obtain and to return materials for candidacy.

Anyone wishing to lend their signature to a potential candidate’s nomination paper must be a registered voter residing in the city of Santa Clarita at the time nomination paper is issued. Each eligible voter may nominate up to two prospective candidates.

The top two vote-getters are expected to be sworn into office on December 8, 2020, prior to the regularly scheduled City Council meeting.

For more information on the 2020 General Municipal Election, including the results of past City Council elections, visit votesantaclarita.com.