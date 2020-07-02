[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

July 1
1808 - Ygnacio del Valle born in Jalisco, Mexico; owned most of SCV [story]
Ygnacio del Valle
July 13: Filing Period to Open for Santa Clarita City Council Candidates
| Wednesday, Jul 1, 2020
filing period

Registered voters in the city of Santa Clarita will have the opportunity to elect two members of the five-member City Council for a term of four years each on November 3 in the city’s 2020 General Municipal Election, consolidated with the Los Angeles County Statewide General Election.

The two seats are presently occupied by Mayor Cameron Smyth and Councilmember Bob Kellar.

The filing period for residents interested in running for one of the seats will open Monday, July 13, and close Friday, August 7.

If any incumbent councilmember does not file by 5 p.m. on Friday, August 7, the filing period for all non-incumbent candidates will be extended to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, August 12.

Prospective City Council candidates must secure the signatures of 20 to 40 registered city voters prior to filing nomination paper. Each candidate is also required to file a Statement of Economic Interests, disclosing investments and interests in real property at the time the nomination paper is returned for filing. There is no charge for filing nomination documents.

For a fee, candidates may also prepare a statement to be included in the Official Sample Ballot, which is mailed to voters. Statements may include the candidate’s name, age, occupation and a brief description of no more than 200 words stating their education and qualifications.

The estimated fees are $3,100 for printing the candidate statement in English only and $6,200 for English and Spanish translation to be printed in the Official Sample Ballot. The fees are due when nomination documents are filed.

New this year and ahead of the nomination period, candidates who have filed the Form 501 Candidate Intention Statement will be invited to a Virtual Candidate Orientation. This will replace the traditional in-person 45-minute appointments held during the nomination period but covers the same materials while allowing for social distancing.

Following the candidate orientation, nomination documents will be made available by appointment beginning July 13, 2020, the start of the nomination period, in the City Clerk’s Office, at City Hall, Suite 120, located at 23920 Valencia Boulevard, Valencia 91355.

Election office hours are from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, except during holidays. Prospective candidates should call the City Clerk’s Office at 661-259-CITY to schedule appointments to obtain and to return materials for candidacy.

Anyone wishing to lend their signature to a potential candidate’s nomination paper must be a registered voter residing in the city of Santa Clarita at the time nomination paper is issued. Each eligible voter may nominate up to two prospective candidates.

The top two vote-getters are expected to be sworn into office on December 8, 2020, prior to the regularly scheduled City Council meeting.

For more information on the 2020 General Municipal Election, including the results of past City Council elections, visit votesantaclarita.com.
LATEST CITY HEADLINES
> ALL CITY NEWS RELEASES

Santa Clarita’s Fireworks Display Canceled After L.A. County Modified Order

Santa Clarita’s Fireworks Display Canceled After L.A. County Modified Order
Tuesday, Jun 30, 2020
On Monday, June 29, 2020, a press release was issued from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health announcing that all fireworks displays in the county are prohibited this Fourth of July holiday weekend.
FULL STORY...

Now Filming in SCV: ‘Tennessee’ Music Video, ‘Eden’ TV Show

Now Filming in SCV: ‘Tennessee’ Music Video, ‘Eden’ TV Show
Monday, Jun 29, 2020
With film and television production gearing back up in the wake of the spring shutdown, the city of Santa Clarita's Film Office has reported two productions now filming in the Santa Clarita Valley
FULL STORY...

City Adopts $219.7M Budget; Grapples with $6.2M Shortfall

City Adopts $219.7M Budget; Grapples with $6.2M Shortfall
Thursday, Jun 25, 2020
The Santa Clarita City Council on Tuesday adopted a $219.7 million budget for the fiscal year starting July 1 — a $6.2 million decrease from the previous year — as the city continues to grapple with the effects of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
FULL STORY...

New Restrictions in Place for Santa Clarita Fireworks Show

New Restrictions in Place for Santa Clarita Fireworks Show
Tuesday, Jun 23, 2020
The city of Santa Clarita is excited to announce the annual Spirit of America Fireworks Spectacular will take place this Fourth of July.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: 32nd SCV Death; 3,206 Total SCV Cases
Continuing to see steep increases in community spread of COVID-19, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Wednesday confirmed 2,002 new cases of COVID-19 and 35 new deaths due to the virus countywide, as Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital reported its 14 fatality, bringing the Santa Clarita Valley's toll to 32 people.
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: 32nd SCV Death; 3,206 Total SCV Cases
L.A. County Halts Indoor On-Site Dining, Other Indoor Activities
The Los Angeles County Health Officer Order was modified Wednesday to align with Gov. Gavin Newsom’s new directives as the COVID-19 pandemic surges in many areas of California including L.A. County, according to county Public Health officials.
L.A. County Halts Indoor On-Site Dining, Other Indoor Activities
Brush Fire Breaks Out in Agua Dulce, Spreads to 150-200 Acres
A 150- to 200-acre brush fire broke out in Agua Dulce on Wednesday afternoon on the 11110 block of West Mint Canyon Road.
Brush Fire Breaks Out in Agua Dulce, Spreads to 150-200 Acres
California Orders Halt to Indoor Services, Operations in 19 Virus Hotspots
California will shut down indoor services at restaurants and wineries and order movie theaters, zoos and museums to bar indoor operations in 19 counties including Los Angeles that have seen a surge in novel coronavirus infections, Governor Gavin Newsom announced Wednesday
California Orders Halt to Indoor Services, Operations in 19 Virus Hotspots
Mayor Smyth’s July Message: A Salute to Our Hometown Heroes
July is filled with warm, sunny days and one of the city of Santa Clarita’s favorite holidays - the Fourth of July.
Mayor Smyth’s July Message: A Salute to Our Hometown Heroes
SCV School Districts Moving Toward Blended Models of Learning for Fall 2020
Most of the Santa Clarita Valley school districts are working on a “blended” learning model for the coming school year, meaning there will be options for students to spend some days on campus and other days distance learning, officials said Tuesday.
SCV School Districts Moving Toward Blended Models of Learning for Fall 2020
5 Suspects Arrested, Heroin Seized in Saugus Parolee Check
A narcotics sweep conducted Tuesday in Saugus ended in five arrests and a seizure of heroin that was suspected to be sold.
5 Suspects Arrested, Heroin Seized in Saugus Parolee Check
Newsom OK’s Local Extension of Renter Evictions Moratorium to Sept. 30
As the COVID-19 pandemic surges in California, Governor Gavin Newsom issued an executive order Tuesday extending authorization for local governments to halt renter evictions through September 30.
Newsom OK’s Local Extension of Renter Evictions Moratorium to Sept. 30
Newsom Launches ‘Homekey’ in COVID-19 Response to Protect Homeless Californians
Governor Gavin Newsom visited a Project Roomkey motel in Northern California Tuesday to launch Homekey, the next phase in the state’s effort to protect vulnerable homeless Californians from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Newsom Launches ‘Homekey’ in COVID-19 Response to Protect Homeless Californians
Face Masks in the Summer of California’s Discontent
Once lauded as the exemplar when it comes to wearing masks and flattening the coronavirus curve, California is in the throes of a rapidly expanding pandemic after relaxing many of the stay-at-home provisions.
Face Masks in the Summer of California’s Discontent
Today in SCV History (July 1)
1808 - Ygnacio del Valle born in Jalisco, Mexico; owned most of SCV [story]
Ygnacio del Valle
A Little Girl’s Cry | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Attempting to care for mental health problems, homelessness, and other social ills should not be placed in the realm of law enforcement.
A Little Girl’s Cry | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Santa Clarita’s Fireworks Display Canceled After L.A. County Modified Order
On Monday, June 29, 2020, a press release was issued from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health announcing that all fireworks displays in the county are prohibited this Fourth of July holiday weekend.
Santa Clarita’s Fireworks Display Canceled After L.A. County Modified Order
COC’s Bradley Brown Headed to Northern Arizona University
College of the Canyons hybrid defensive end/outside linebacker Bradley Brown has signed with Northern Arizona University, the latest member of the Cougars' 2019 defensive unit to move on to a four-year program.
COC’s Bradley Brown Headed to Northern Arizona University
County Sees 3rd Straight Day of New Cases Over 2,100; 3,185 Cases in SCV
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 2,779 new cases of COVID-19 and 45 new deaths due to the virus countywide, with a total of 3,185 confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley since the pandemic began.
County Sees 3rd Straight Day of New Cases Over 2,100; 3,185 Cases in SCV
Fire Near Calgrove Boulevard, I-5 Held to 7 Acres
Los Angeles County Fire Department firefighters extinguished a brush fire in Newhall near Interstate 5 on Tuesday afternoon.
Fire Near Calgrove Boulevard, I-5 Held to 7 Acres
Newsom Signs $202 Billion State Budget
(CN) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom has inked his signature on a $202 billion budget deal that plucks billions from the state’s rainy-day fund, cuts state workers’ pay and freezes business tax breaks to close a record $54 billion budget gap.
Newsom Signs $202 Billion State Budget
CSUN Releases Fall Semester Plans; Launches ‘CSUN as One’ Website
California State University, Northridge officials have released details for a primarily virtual fall semester, with a handful of graduate and undergraduate courses and labs being offered face-to-face. Named “CSUN as One,” CSUN launched a website for the campus’ fall 2020 instruction and operational plans.
CSUN Releases Fall Semester Plans; Launches ‘CSUN as One’ Website
Newhall Crash Leaves 3 Injured
A woman suspected of driving under the influence and two passengers were taken to the hospital after a vehicle crashed and fell on its side in Newhall early Tuesday morning.
Newhall Crash Leaves 3 Injured
L.A. County, City Partner to Deploy $3M in Small Business, Nonprofit Grants
The County of Los Angeles, the city of Los Angeles, and philanthropy have partnered to deploy $3 million dollars in grants for small businesses, nonprofits and microentrepreneurs in a newly launched L.A. Regional COVID-19 Recovery Fund.
L.A. County, City Partner to Deploy $3M in Small Business, Nonprofit Grants
Caltrans Enters Lease Agreement with XpressWest for High Speed Rail Between SoCal, Vegas
The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) on authority from the California State Transportation Agency has entered into a lease agreement allowing XpressWest, a Brightline company, to use existing State right-of-way along Interstate 15 for high-speed passenger rail service between the town of Apple Valley (near Victorville) and Las Vegas.
Caltrans Enters Lease Agreement with XpressWest for High Speed Rail Between SoCal, Vegas
CHP to Begin Maximum Enforcement Period Friday
SACRAMENTO - Wherever people choose to observe Independence Day, they can expect the California Highway Patrol (CHP) to be out in force for a Maximum Enforcement Period (MEP) from 6:00 p.m. on Friday, July 3, to midnight, Sunday, July 5.
CHP to Begin Maximum Enforcement Period Friday
State Schools Chief Looking to Close Digital Divide Among CA’s Students in Need
SACRAMENTO — State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond is reaching out to more than 100 of California’s top private industry partners, businesses, and donors with a new call to action: contribute to a $500 million initiative that would provide computing and connectivity devices to all of California’s public school students in need.
State Schools Chief Looking to Close Digital Divide Among CA’s Students in Need
