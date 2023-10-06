Hart Board Honors Classified Employees

Uploaded: , Thursday, Oct 5, 2023

By Press Release

Nineteen employees were honored as the Classified Employees of the Year Wednesday night at the William S. Hart Union High School District’s governing board meeting.

These employees, selected by their peers for this honor, include custodians, campus supervisors, instructional assistants and office staff and represent every school and the district office.

The entire list of Hart School District Classified Employees of the Year honored Wednesday night were:

Carla Tuttle – School Office Manager, Academy of the Canyons

Joelle Nelson – Career Development Coordinator, Administrative Center

Dawn Anaya – AP Secretary, Arroyo Seco Junior High School

Desmond Carter – Lead Campus Supervisor, Bowman High School

Omar Sanchez – Lead Custodian, Canyon High School

Johnathan Barnes – Maintenance Custodian, Castaic High School

Debi Rodriguez – School Office Manager, Golden Oak Adult School

Alexander Lucas – Instructional Assistant, Golden Valley High School

Eric Ige – IT Specialist, Hart High School

Eddy Figueroa – Instructional Assistant, La Mesa Junior High School

Lisa Mortensen – Assistant Registrar, Learning Post Academy

Rosa Vivas – Bilingual Instructional Assistant, Placerita Junior High School

Richard Gonzalez – Campus Supervisor, Rancho Pico Junior High School

Claudia Sweener – Instructional Assistant, Rio Norte Junior High School

Lisa Stegall – ASB Account Technician, Saugus High School

Dawn Anderson – Instructional Assistant, Sequoia

Carmen Arriaga – Lead Campus Supervisor, Sierra Vista Junior High School

Shannon Schmidt – AP Secretary, Valencia High School

Timothy Cotti – ASB Account Technician, West Ranch High School

“Let’s offer our warmest congratulations to the exceptional classified staff members of the year for 2023-2024,” said Superintendent Mike Kuhlman. “Their dedication and outstanding contributions to the Hart District deserve to be recognized and celebrated! We hope they can fully appreciate the honor of being recognized by their peers as among “the best of the best” in the Hart District.”

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...