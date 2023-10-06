Hart Board Honors Classified Employees

Nineteen employees were honored as the Classified Employees of the Year Wednesday night at the William S. Hart Union High School District’s governing board meeting.
These employees, selected by their peers for this honor, include custodians, campus supervisors, instructional assistants and office staff and represent every school and the district office.
The entire list of Hart School District Classified Employees of the Year honored Wednesday night were:
Carla Tuttle – School Office Manager, Academy of the Canyons
Joelle Nelson – Career Development Coordinator, Administrative Center
Dawn Anaya – AP Secretary, Arroyo Seco Junior High School
Desmond Carter – Lead Campus Supervisor, Bowman High School
Omar Sanchez – Lead Custodian, Canyon High School
Johnathan Barnes – Maintenance Custodian, Castaic High School
Debi Rodriguez – School Office Manager, Golden Oak Adult School
Alexander Lucas – Instructional Assistant, Golden Valley High School
Eric Ige – IT Specialist, Hart High School
Eddy Figueroa – Instructional Assistant, La Mesa Junior High School
Lisa Mortensen – Assistant Registrar, Learning Post Academy
Rosa Vivas – Bilingual Instructional Assistant, Placerita Junior High School
Richard Gonzalez – Campus Supervisor, Rancho Pico Junior High School
Claudia Sweener – Instructional Assistant, Rio Norte Junior High School
Lisa Stegall – ASB Account Technician, Saugus High School
Dawn Anderson – Instructional Assistant, Sequoia
Carmen Arriaga – Lead Campus Supervisor, Sierra Vista Junior High School
Shannon Schmidt – AP Secretary, Valencia High School
Timothy Cotti – ASB Account Technician, West Ranch High School
“Let’s offer our warmest congratulations to the exceptional classified staff members of the year for 2023-2024,” said Superintendent Mike Kuhlman. “Their dedication and outstanding contributions to the Hart District deserve to be recognized and celebrated! We hope they can fully appreciate the honor of being recognized by their peers as among “the best of the best” in the Hart District.”
