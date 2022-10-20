Hart Board Recognizes Classified Employees of the Year

Eighteen employees were honored as the Classified Employees of the Year Wednesday night at the William S. Hart Union High School District’s governing board meeting.

These employees, selected by their peers for this honor, include custodians, instructional assistants, and office staff and represent every school and the district office.

The entire list of Hart School District Classified Employees of the Year honored Wednesday night were:

Kathleen Perkins – Office Assistant III, Academy of the Canyons

Angelica Mendez – Human Resources Assistant II, Administrative Center

Faye Klein – Instructional Assistant, Arroyo Seco Junior High School

Robin Siroky – Secretary, Bowman High School

Valerie Nelson – Secretary, Canyon High School

Jean Schwartz – Student Body Account Technician, Castaic High School

Kenia Sandoval – Secretary, Golden Oak Adult School

Jalonick Davis – Instructional Assistant, Golden Valley High School

Beatriz Noguera – Instructional Assistant, Hart High School

John Settimo – Custodian, La Mesa Junior High School

Melissa Montelongo – Registrar, Learning Post Academy

Angela Palacios – Instructional Assistant, Placerita Junior High School

June Shin – Office Manager, Rancho Pico Junior High School

Crystal Cooper – Registrar, Rio Norte Junior High School

Lisa Hampsten – Secretary, Saugus High School

Cristal Arriaga – Registrar, Sierra Vista Junior High School

Salvador Cisneros – Night Lead Custodian, Valencia High School

Stacee Stephens-Carrillo – Health Services Technician, West Ranch High School

“Our classified employees are the backbone of this amazing district,” said Superintendent Mike Kuhlman. “They are here before most of us and remain long after most have gone home for the evening. They keep us safe, maintain clean and orderly facilities, serve our students what they need to succeed, and transport them where they need to go. They are an instrumental part of our plan to prepare every child to be ‘opportunity ready.’ We are proud to recognize these important members of the Hart District family.”

