Hart Board Recognizes Classified Employees of the Year

Eighteen employees were honored as the Classified Employees of the Year Wednesday night at the William S. Hart Union High School District’s governing board meeting.
These employees, selected by their peers for this honor, include custodians, instructional assistants, and office staff and represent every school and the district office.
The entire list of Hart School District Classified Employees of the Year honored Wednesday night were:
Kathleen Perkins – Office Assistant III, Academy of the Canyons
Angelica Mendez – Human Resources Assistant II, Administrative Center
Faye Klein – Instructional Assistant, Arroyo Seco Junior High School
Robin Siroky – Secretary, Bowman High School
Valerie Nelson – Secretary, Canyon High School
Jean Schwartz – Student Body Account Technician, Castaic High School
Kenia Sandoval – Secretary, Golden Oak Adult School
Jalonick Davis – Instructional Assistant, Golden Valley High School
Beatriz Noguera – Instructional Assistant, Hart High School
John Settimo – Custodian, La Mesa Junior High School
Melissa Montelongo – Registrar, Learning Post Academy
Angela Palacios – Instructional Assistant, Placerita Junior High School
June Shin – Office Manager, Rancho Pico Junior High School
Crystal Cooper – Registrar, Rio Norte Junior High School
Lisa Hampsten – Secretary, Saugus High School
Cristal Arriaga – Registrar, Sierra Vista Junior High School
Salvador Cisneros – Night Lead Custodian, Valencia High School
Stacee Stephens-Carrillo – Health Services Technician, West Ranch High School
“Our classified employees are the backbone of this amazing district,” said Superintendent Mike Kuhlman. “They are here before most of us and remain long after most have gone home for the evening. They keep us safe, maintain clean and orderly facilities, serve our students what they need to succeed, and transport them where they need to go. They are an instrumental part of our plan to prepare every child to be ‘opportunity ready.’ We are proud to recognize these important members of the Hart District family.”
