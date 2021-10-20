Hart District Board To Discuss $15M COVID Relief, New Labor Agreement

William S. Hart Union High School District governing board members are scheduled Wednesday night to discuss and vote on an application to receive $15 million in government funds for COVID-19 relief on campuses.

According to the public agenda for the board, the district qualifies to receive Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds under the American Rescue Plan Act.

However, in order to receive the funds, school districts, county offices of education, or charter schools must submit a plan explaining how the individual body “intends to use its ESSER III funds to address students’ academic, social, emotional, and mental health needs, as well as any opportunity gaps that existed before, and were worsened by, the COVID-19 pandemic,” the agenda item reads.

The board, in order to receive the funds, must also hold a public hearing to allow comments from the community prior to adopting the plan.

The district’s allocation and expenditure plan for these emergency funds totals $15,016,468.

In addition to the emergency funds, the board is also set to decide whether to ratify its 2019-20 and 2020-21 collective bargaining agreement between the Hart district and the Hart District Teachers Association.

“The district and the Hart District Teachers Association (HDTA) have agreed upon terms for contract negotiations for the 2019/20 and 2020/21 academic years, which include a 3% increase to unit members’ salary schedules,” reads the agenda item. “Certificated unit members employed by the district on June 4, 2021, and during the 2020/21 school year will receive the 3% retroactively to July 1, 2020.”

The HDTA members have already voted to ratify the tentative agreement, and district staff is recommending the board approve contract revisions as indicated in the attachment, according to the agenda.

The board will also vote whether to give a 3% salary schedule bump to all employees not represented by HDTA nor the California School Employees Association.

The governing board’s regular meeting is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. and be held at the district’s administrative office, located at 21380 Centre Pointe Parkway. The meeting will be livestreamed for those who do not wish to comply with the live meeting mask requirement at youtu.be/QnI3VQ0IGnE.

