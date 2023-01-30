Feb. 1: Hart Board Scheduled to Discuss Proposed Teacher Pay Increase

The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board will take place Wednesday, Feb. 1, beginning with closed session at 6 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 7 p.m.

This will be an in-person meeting held at the Administrative Center, located at 21380 Centre Pointe Parkway in Santa Clarita.

The meeting can also be livestreamed on YouTube at https://youtu.be/YHK_0q4XKy0.

Items on the agenda include public disclosure of the proposed compensation increase for Hart District Teachers Association.

The agenda can be viewed in its entirety [here].

Please note: Anyone wishing to address the Board on an item within the subject matter jurisdiction of the Board will be required to fill out a speaker card for both Public Comment and speaking to a specific agenda item. Please be advised only those using speaker cards will be recognized by the Board. No action will be taken on any item not appearing on the agenda and the Board will not engage in dialogue regarding issues not on the agenda. Speakers will be given two (2) minutes to address the Board. The President may limit public comment time based on the number of people who wish to speak.

Any parent/guardian of a pupil, or any pupil who is 18 years old or older, may provide the District with a written request to exclude the pupil’s personal information from the minutes of any Governing Board meeting. Written requests must be delivered to 21380 Centre Pointe Parkway, Santa Clarita, CA 91350, c/o Debbie Dunn, or emailed to ddunn@hartdistrict.org within five days following the Governing Board meeting in which the pupil’s information was listed.

Materials related to an item on the agenda submitted to the Governing Board after distribution of the agenda packet are available for public inspection at the District Office during normal business hours.

