Feb. 1: Hart Board Scheduled to Discuss Proposed Teacher Pay Increase

The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board will take place Wednesday, Feb. 1, beginning with closed session at 6 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 7 p.m.
This will be an in-person meeting held at the Administrative Center, located at 21380 Centre Pointe Parkway in Santa Clarita.
Please note: Anyone wishing to address the Board on an item within the subject matter jurisdiction of the Board will be required to fill out a speaker card for both Public Comment and speaking to a specific agenda item. Please be advised only those using speaker cards will be recognized by the Board. No action will be taken on any item not appearing on the agenda and the Board will not engage in dialogue regarding issues not on the agenda. Speakers will be given two (2) minutes to address the Board. The President may limit public comment time based on the number of people who wish to speak.
Any parent/guardian of a pupil, or any pupil who is 18 years old or older, may provide the District with a written request to exclude the pupil’s personal information from the minutes of any Governing Board meeting. Written requests must be delivered to 21380 Centre Pointe Parkway, Santa Clarita, CA 91350, c/o Debbie Dunn, or emailed to ddunn@hartdistrict.org within five days following the Governing Board meeting in which the pupil’s information was listed.
Materials related to an item on the agenda submitted to the Governing Board after distribution of the agenda packet are available for public inspection at the District Office during normal business hours.
The regular board meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will be held Tuesday, Jan. 31, beginning with a closed session at 5:30 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 6:30 p.m.
SACRAMENTO — State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond announced a new partnership at a press event today between the California Department of Education and California Volunteers, Office of the Governor, to promote new pathways for California Volunteers service corps members — a group that includes 10,000 per year across all corps, including the California Climate Action Corps, AmeriCorps, #CaliforniansForAll Youth Jobs and #CaliforniansForAll College Corps — to become teachers in California classrooms.
A workshop about “Basics of Filing Taxes and Family Law Issues,” hosted by Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley, will help participants “learn about filing taxes – whether you file your own or not” and “Family Law issues - divorce, child custody, and support.”
Mission Valley Bancorp announced Monday a net income of $4.8 million, or $1.45 per diluted share, for the year ended Dec. 31, 2022, compared to net income of $5.0 million, or $1.50 per diluted share, for the year ended Dec. 31, 2021.
California State University, Northridge film students, along with faculty and alumni have produced a public service announcement to address the ongoing fentanyl crisis and educate the public about the dangers of fentanyl pills.
Registration is now open for Family Promise of Santa Clarita Valley’s second poker night fundraiser, “All In for Family Promise.” The event will take place on Friday, March 3, at the Canyon Country Community Center.
Los Angeles County Department of Economic Opportunity has joined business and community leaders to launch the Fair Chance Hiring Program, galvanizing the county’s business community to adopt Fair Chance hiring practices with the goal of getting 200 local businesses to commit to hiring system-impacted individuals this year.
Because of the recent rainfall, Los Angeles County Health Officer, Muntu Davis, MD, MPH, is cautioning residents that bacteria, chemicals, debris, trash, and other public health hazards from city streets and mountain areas are likely to contaminate ocean waters at and around discharging storm drains, creeks and rivers after a rainfall.
Friends of the Children – Los Angeles presented Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger with the "Power of One" award at their inaugural Women's Leadership Breakfast held Friday, Jan. 27 at The California Club. Barger was selected to receive the award for her work and dedication to supporting and safeguarding children in Los Angeles County, especially those within the foster care system.
