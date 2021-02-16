header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
61°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
February 16
2000 - Rancho Camulos designated a National Historic Landmark [story]
Rancho Camulos
Hart District Extends Deadline for Measure SA Committee Members
| Tuesday, Feb 16, 2021
Hart District

The William S. Hart Union High School is looking for two new members to serve on the Measure SA Citizens’ Oversight Committee. These members will serve two-year terms with a maximum of three consecutive terms.

The committee is looking for one member who would fit in the “Taxpayer Organization” category and would need to be active in a bona fide taxpayer association. The second category is the “Hart Parent Organization” and would need to have a child enrolled in the Hart District.

Employees, contractors, vendors and consultants of the William S. Hart Union High School District are not eligible to be on the committee.

Measure SA is a $300 million general obligation bond passed by voters in Santa Clarita in November, 2008. Its purpose is to fund construction projects such as the new Castaic High School, Performing Arts Centers at Canyon and Saugus High Schools, and improvement projects at other high schools and junior highs.

The application for the Measure SA Citizens’ Oversight Committee can be found [here].

All completed applications must be sent to Lisa Arnone at larnone@hartdistrict.org by Friday, March 26, 2021, at 3:00 p.m.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOCAL SCHOOL LINKS
Related Content
LATEST SCHOOL NEWS
> SCHOOL NEWS ARCHIVE

Hart District Extends Deadline for Measure SA Committee Members

Hart District Extends Deadline for Measure SA Committee Members
Tuesday, Feb 16, 2021
Measure SA Citizens’ Oversight Committee
FULL STORY...

Public Health Announces Some L.A. County Schools Can Reopen This Week

Public Health Announces Some L.A. County Schools Can Reopen This Week
Tuesday, Feb 16, 2021
Los Angeles County Department of Public Health and school officials announced “encouraging news” Monday for parents and students: Schools reopening could happen as soon as this week.
FULL STORY...

California Launches Interactive Safe Schools Reopening Map

California Launches Interactive Safe Schools Reopening Map
Monday, Feb 15, 2021
California has launched the Safe Schools for All Plan’s interactive Safe Schools Reopening Map, an online tool providing a statewide snapshot of the status of school reopenings across the state, Governor Gavin Newsom announced Friday.
FULL STORY...

District Holds Study Session on Hart High Indian Mascot

District Holds Study Session on Hart High Indian Mascot
Wednesday, Feb 10, 2021
The William S. Hart Union High School District governing board discussed the history of Hart High’s Indian mascot — and whether it should be changed — during a virtual meeting Tuesday.
FULL STORY...

District Study Session Takes In-Depth Look at Hart High Mascot

District Study Session Takes In-Depth Look at Hart High Mascot
Tuesday, Feb 9, 2021
The William S. Hart Union High School District governing board discussed the history of Hart High’s Indian mascot — and whether it should be changed — during a virtual meeting Tuesday.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Garcia’s First-Career Collegiate Goal Propels Mustangs to 2-1 Victory
It was a day of firsts for The Master's University women's soccer team on Monday in a 2-1 victory over William Jessup University in Rocklin.
Garcia’s First-Career Collegiate Goal Propels Mustangs to 2-1 Victory
1 Adult, 5 Children Suffer Minor Injuries After Vehicle Crashes, Drives Off Embankment
A vehicle reportedly crashed and went over the side of an embankment off Interstate 5 near the Newhall Pass Tuesday morning.
1 Adult, 5 Children Suffer Minor Injuries After Vehicle Crashes, Drives Off Embankment
Hart District Extends Deadline for Measure SA Committee Members
Measure SA Citizens’ Oversight Committee
Hart District Extends Deadline for Measure SA Committee Members
CSUN’s Annual Assistive Technology Conference Going Virtual
For more than 35 years, California State University, Northridge’s Center on Disabilities has sponsored the CSUN Assistive Technology Conference, known as the CSUN Conference, which is recognized as the premiere event in the field of technology for persons with disabilities
CSUN’s Annual Assistive Technology Conference Going Virtual
Public Health Announces Some L.A. County Schools Can Reopen This Week
Los Angeles County Department of Public Health and school officials announced “encouraging news” Monday for parents and students: Schools reopening could happen as soon as this week.
Public Health Announces Some L.A. County Schools Can Reopen This Week
Planning Commission to Discuss Proposed Residential, Assisted Living Developments
Santa Clarita planning commissioners are set to hear Tuesday from two developers looking to build a combined 581 units for residential housing and assisted living in Canyon Country and Newhall.
Planning Commission to Discuss Proposed Residential, Assisted Living Developments
Today in SCV History (Feb. 16)
2000 - Rancho Camulos designated a National Historic Landmark [story]
Rancho Camulos
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Cases Rise to 1,168,358, as SCV Cases Total 25,293
Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Monday confirmed 29 new deaths and 1,869 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, including 165 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley since Friday.
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Cases Rise to 1,168,358, as SCV Cases Total 25,293
Edison Power Outage Puts 1,400 Newhall Customers in the Dark
Nearly 1,400 Southern California Edison customers in the Santa Clarita Valley community of Newhall lost power for a couple of hours Monday morning.
Edison Power Outage Puts 1,400 Newhall Customers in the Dark
California Launches Interactive Safe Schools Reopening Map
California has launched the Safe Schools for All Plan’s interactive Safe Schools Reopening Map, an online tool providing a statewide snapshot of the status of school reopenings across the state, Governor Gavin Newsom announced Friday.
California Launches Interactive Safe Schools Reopening Map
SCV Law Enforcement Community Mourns Death of LASD Deputy Pedro Romo
Los Angeles County Sheriff's Deputy Pedro Romo, who was assigned to the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station as a school resource officer for Valencia High School, died Sunday, according to the station's social media.
SCV Law Enforcement Community Mourns Death of LASD Deputy Pedro Romo
L.A. County Urges Residents to Keep Using Masks, Distancing to Fight COVID-19
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is urging residents to continue wearing masks, social distancing, and washing hands frequently to slow the spread of COVID-19.
L.A. County Urges Residents to Keep Using Masks, Distancing to Fight COVID-19
California Will Expand Vaccine to Millions With Severe Disabilities
California will expand vaccine eligibility to an estimated 6 million residents under the age of 65 with severe disabilities and underlying conditions beginning next month.
California Will Expand Vaccine to Millions With Severe Disabilities
Today in SCV History (Feb. 15)
1939 - Los Angeles premiere of John Ford's "Stagecoach"; approx. 7 seconds shot in SCV [Watch Clip]
Stagecoach
Today in SCV History (Feb. 14)
1939 - Newhall Elementary School burns down; pupils rejoice [story]
Newhall school
City Council Opposes Toll Road Proposal
Santa Clarita City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to voice opposition to a Metro study looking into the implementation of a freeway toll program.
City Council Opposes Toll Road Proposal
Today in SCV History (Feb. 13)
1999 - SCV & AV split off from 805 area code to become 661 [story]
Pacific Telephone
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: Three New Deaths at Henry Mayo; MIS-C Cases Increase in L.A. County Children
Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Friday confirmed 137 new deaths and 3,497 new cases of COVID-19 countywide as Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital in Valencia reported three additional deaths.
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: Three New Deaths at Henry Mayo; MIS-C Cases Increase in L.A. County Children
Man Arrested on Suspicion of Stealing Money from Employer
A Canyon Country man was arrested last week on suspicion of stealing money from the cash register at his place of work in Castaic.
Man Arrested on Suspicion of Stealing Money from Employer
SCV Chamber Celebrates Board Installation, Annual Awards Virtually
The Santa Clarita Valley business community gathered virtually recently to celebrate the SCV Chamber of Commerce’s 98th annual Virtual Awards & Installation.
SCV Chamber Celebrates Board Installation, Annual Awards Virtually
Valencia Man Arrested on Suspicion of Rape
A Valencia man was arrested Thursday morning in connection to the alleged rape of a 15-year-old girl at a Castaic house party, according to law enforcement officials.
Valencia Man Arrested on Suspicion of Rape
Feb. 16: Thurmond, CDE to Host Virtual Black History Month Discussion with Dr. Shirley Weber
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond and the California Department of Education will host a virtual Black History Month discussion between students from across California and the state’s first African American Secretary of State, Dr. Shirley Weber.
Feb. 16: Thurmond, CDE to Host Virtual Black History Month Discussion with Dr. Shirley Weber
D.A. Reviewing Charges in Jan. 11 Sand Canyon Shooting
Prosecutors with the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office are reviewing the case for a midday shooting in a gated Sand Canyon neighborhood involving a retired Sheriff’s Department official and a man suspected of crashing his way into the upscale east side enclave.
D.A. Reviewing Charges in Jan. 11 Sand Canyon Shooting
Feb. 25: Civilian Oversight Commission to Host Law Enforcement Accountability Virtual Conference
The Civilian Oversight Commission for the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department will host a virtual conference on Feb. 25 that will bring together community partners, elected officials, law enforcement professionals and members of the public to discuss law enforcement misconduct, discipline and the potential for accountability reform.
Feb. 25: Civilian Oversight Commission to Host Law Enforcement Accountability Virtual Conference
%d bloggers like this: