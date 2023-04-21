Hart District High Schools Recognized for PSAs

Selected video production groups from the William S. Hart Union High School District have been recognized for filmed public service announcements bringing awareness to electronic device addiction.

This contest was hosted in partnership between the William S. Hart School District, Santa Clarita Sheriff’s Station and the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Foundation.

Those in attendance to support the students recognized in the making of these PSAs included SCV Sheriff’s Captain Justin Diez, Lieutenant Brandon Barclay, City of Santa Clarita Mayor Pro Tem Cameron Smyth and Council Member Marsha McLean, L.A. County 5th District Field Deputy Stephanie English, SCV Sheriff’s Foundation President Gloria Fortine, Hart District Superintendent Mike Kuhlman and Assistant Superintendent Kathy Hunter.

Of several videos submitted, three video production groups were recognized:

Valencia High School “Don’t Scroll Your Life Away”

Students Lily Bigham, Cinthia Lazo and Nick Phillips, under the direction of their teacher, Robert Zameroski. Watch video here.

Valencia High School “Reconnect With Life”

Students Dominic Grzecka, Cody Wheeler and Connor Henzie, also under the direction of teacher, Robert Zameroski. Watch video here.

Golden Valley High School “It Can Wait”

Students Max Parker, Brady Traverso, Ally Ines, Connor McCormick and Makenna Ends, under the direction of their teacher, Dena De Vera. Watch video here.

Each school was awarded $500 towards their video production unit, provided by the SCV Sheriff’s Foundation and recognized by the city of Santa Clarita and the Office of L.A. County 5th District Supervisor Kathryn Barger.

