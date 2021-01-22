Hart District Names Julian Gomez Assistant Principle

The William S. Hart Union High School District Governing Board has approved the recommendation to name Julian Gomez as the assistant principal of Bowman High School.
Mr. Gomez began his career in education as an English teacher at Chatsworth High School in 2000.
While at Chatsworth High, Mr. Gomez was also a Humanitas teacher and coordinator as well as a Youth Crisis Intervention Coordinator, a football coach and a wrestling coach.
In 2006, Mr. Gomez became Dean of Students at Chatsworth High until 2013 when he moved to Moorpark Unified School District where he has served as an administrator overseeing many programs at Moorpark High, Moorpark Community Continuation High School and most recently Campus Canyon College Prep Academy.
He also served as the District School Attendance Review Board Chairperson.
“We are delighted to welcome Julian Gomez to the Hart District family and we are excited to have him join the Bowman team,” said Superintendent Mike Kuhlman. “He comes to us with outstanding experience in the area of alternative education and, perhaps most importantly, his background and life experience will help him connect with the very special population of students at the school.”
Mr. Gomez has a Bachelor of Arts Degree in English and a Master’s Degree in Administration of Education from Cal State Northridge.
He has participated in many training programs including crisis and anti-bullying training, and has been a guest lecturer at Cal Lutheran University, Loyola Marymount University, National University and parent empowerment workshops.
The William S. Hart Union High School is looking for two new members to serve on the Measure SA Citizens’ Oversight Committee. These members will serve two-year terms with a maximum of three consecutive terms.
Late Friday afternoon, a group of parents and student-athletes gathered in front of the William S. Hart Union High School District office to urge the district to bring athletic-conditioning back to school campuses.
The Los Angeles County Development Authority will launch the Small Business Stabilization Loan Program on Jan. 28 and will begin accepting applications to help small businesses prevent further job loss and business closures.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 262 new deaths, including an additional death at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, and 8,512 new cases of confirmed COVID-19 countywide, with 22,360 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
SACRAMENTO – California State Epidemiologist Dr. Erica Pan issued the following statement Thursday advising providers that they can immediately resume the administration of lot 41L20A of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, which was temporarily paused on Sunday due to possible allergic reactions.
Supervisor Kathryn Barger, whose 5th District includes the Santa Clarita Valley, is supporting the effort by the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) to address concerns of communities throughout Los Angeles County, which continue to experience ongoing Public Safety Power Shutoffs (PSPS) initiated by Southern California Edison (Edison).
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Wednesday confirmed 262 new deaths and 6,492 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, as the county's rollout of an extremely limited vaccine supply continues at Dodger Stadium and five supersites including Six Flags Magic Mountain.
In what some hailed as the most important speech at an inauguration in modern American history, President Joe Biden called for a new era of unity and healing as he pledged to bring an end to the pandemic that has dramatically altered the lives of every American while leading the restoration of a battered economy.
Almost directly after taking the oath as President of the United States, Joe Biden on his first day in office is expected to reverse a number of his predecessor’s policies and federal agency standards.
The Los Angeles County Public Health Department opened the Six Flags Magic Mountain vaccination site Tuesday, one of the five larger vaccination sites opened this week in conjunction with the Fire Department and other agencies.
